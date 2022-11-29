Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
U-Stop Market celebrates new location with ribbon cutting, giveaways
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– U-Stop Market celebrated its newest location Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new store is located on Highway 77 and W Denton Road. The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Team U-Stop (Nebraska athletes) helped kick off the grand opening week celebrations Monday morning in the new store.
klin.com
Pershing Mural Finds New Home
Wyuka Cemetery will be the new home of Lincoln’s cherished Pershing Mural. The Committee to Save the Pershing Mural, chaired by Liz Shea-McCoy, says it received a call from the cemetery after other possible locations didn’t work out. “The Lancaster Event Center was excited about the mural,” McCoy...
Sioux City Journal
Neighbors sue in attempt to stop solar farm east of Lincoln
Nearly three dozen landowners have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a large solar farm from being built east of Lincoln. Ranger Power, a Chicago-based company, wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm spread out over more than 2,800 acres in an area stretching from 128th Street to 190th Street and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.
iheart.com
Nebraska Regents to Consider Raising Room and Board Rates
(Lincoln, NE) -- The University of Nebraska Regents will consider raising room and board rates at their meeting later this week. During Friday's meeting, the Regents will consider increasing room and board rates by 3% each year now through the 2025-2026 school year for standard double-occupancy rooms. UNL students can expect to pay roughly $13,500 by the 2025 school year, UNK students can expect to pay just over $12,000 by that time, while UNO students will see rates increase by about 3.5% each year. Multiple factors go into how much a student will pay, including the length of their leases and which facility they live in.
klkntv.com
CHI Health opens one-stop-shop clinic in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new CHI Health clinic in Lincoln celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Monday. The clinic is located at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and opens for business on Thursday. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird attended the event to congratulate the hospital...
thereader.com
Now Open in Blackstone
The Switch closed its doors for a concept overhaul over the summer and just launched the first of four food concepts coming to the Blackstone food hall. Single Double (@SingleDoubleBurger on Instagram) has made its official debut at Kamp Blackstone. While the establishment stands alone at the moment, no expense was spared to ensure that the experience would satisfy, while leaving you hungry for more. And if you promise not to tell anyone, we can hook you up with the Secret Menu, which will feature new items regularly, so be sure to check back often!
Daily Nebraskan
Curious Cornhuskers: Do they still have the grill in the Selleck basement?
As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Do they still have the grill in the Selleck basement?”. The Selleck Food Court is well known across campus for its variety of dining options. However, the alleged basement grill has never been a feature of the food court, according to Ellyn McCarter, the registered dietitian for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services.
Daily Nebraskan
COLUMN: How I’m creating my own minor
I have struggled to find my place in college. Like many people, college has turned my world upside down. In my freshman year, I changed my major four times. I had spent my life wanting to be a doctor, though in less than a month I realized it wasn’t the right path for me.
KETV.com
Jimmy Kimmel on the Durham Museum's creative way of transporting the annual Christmas tree
OMAHA, Neb. — The Durham Museum's massive Christmas tree has gone national. Omaha's annual tradition, which will be on display throughout the holiday season, was mentioned on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday night. In his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel showed how the Durham Museum and Union Pacific transported the tree...
Historic cabin, popular tourist stop remains closed, maybe for good
NEBRASKA CITY — The sign outside the long-closed Mayhew Cabin museum and John Brown’s Cave is blunt and to the point: “Killed by City of NC.” “NC” refers to Nebraska City, a quaint Missouri River town that is the home of Arbor Day as well as 10 museums, honoring everything from windmills to Civil War […] The post Historic cabin, popular tourist stop remains closed, maybe for good appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Daily Nebraskan
Letter to the Editor: DivestNU fights for UNL to divest from fossil fuels
The University of Nebraska system has over $10 million invested in fossil fuels through its public and transparent accounts controlled by the Board of Regents, and it has tens of millions more dollars invested in fossil fuels in its private account controlled by the NU Foundation. The image shows the breakdown of the University’s public investments at the time of the last report at the end of June. The University prides itself on its academics and the preparation that it gives to its students so that they have a bright future, but these investments show support for giving its students a very bleak future instead.
thebestmix1055.com
Lincoln Premium Poultry announces grower recognitions
— Lincoln Premium Poultry announced this week that three families will be honored in 2022 as top producers in Nebraska/Iowa, and one family will be recognized with an award for environmental stewardship. “This is the first year we are giving out awards,” Director of Administration for Lincoln Premium Poultry Jessica...
Daily Nebraskan
Caring for Clinton drive provides donations for children and families
As the winter months approach, the need for clothing and other essential household items rises. Many families every year struggle to make ends meet and provide for their children. However, for one elementary school in Lincoln, the community has stepped up to help out families in need. Caring for Clinton,...
iheart.com
Dinosaur Experience coming to the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland
(Ashland, NE) -- Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces a new attraction at their Wildlife Safari Park. The zoo says that the Jurassic Adventure at Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will include some of the world’s largest robotic dinosaurs. The dinosaurs will begin roaming the Park beginning May 5, 2023. The zoo says the dinosaurs coming to Ashland will be scattered throughout the Wildlife Safari Park to give an authentic dinosaur safari feel as guests enjoy their visit.
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
1011now.com
Power outages impact portions of Lancaster, Jefferson and Gage Counties Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Power outages were reported Monday, impacting portions of Lancaster, Gage and Jefferson Counties. Norris Public Power said they were responding to a “large-scale outage’ in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties. Its website showed nearly 200 customers were without power as of 10:30am. As of 7:41 p.m., only two customers are without power in Jefferson and Thayer counties.
klkntv.com
Flipped semi near Wood River caused 24-hour closure on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A tipped-over semi caused Interstate 80 from Wood River to Shelton to close for 24 hours, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near mile marker 291, just south of Shelton. No one was injured in the crash, but the semi...
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
