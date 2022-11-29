The Switch closed its doors for a concept overhaul over the summer and just launched the first of four food concepts coming to the Blackstone food hall. Single Double (@SingleDoubleBurger on Instagram) has made its official debut at Kamp Blackstone. While the establishment stands alone at the moment, no expense was spared to ensure that the experience would satisfy, while leaving you hungry for more. And if you promise not to tell anyone, we can hook you up with the Secret Menu, which will feature new items regularly, so be sure to check back often!

