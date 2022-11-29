Read full article on original website
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Neymar to miss Brazil's last group game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday. Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will not recover in time to face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday.
10 best soccer players of all time, from Mbappe to Ronaldo
The names that are considered among the best soccer players of all time have likely seen a lot of revisions
Argentine fans find faith again after Messi leads World Cup revival against Poland
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Argentines renewed their hopes in the country's national soccer team after it defeated Poland 2-0 on Wednesday, booking a place for the team led by star Lionel Messi in the knockout stages of the World Cup.
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Messi tries to avoid elimination
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Two of the best players on the planet go head-to-head when Lionel Messi of Argentina and Robert Lewandowski of Poland meet with World Cup implications in what is likely Messi’s final attempt to win the tournament. That match is part of an intense Wednesday...
Messi dominates mismatch with Lewandowski but Poland striker keeps his head | Sid Lowe
Argentina’s maestro Lionel Messi against Poland’s star striker Robert Lewandowski was no contest but both ended up embracing in celebration
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Belgium crash out of World Cup as Lukaku’s misses let Croatia off hook
The truth is Romelu Lukaku probably should have departed the pitch cradling the match ball but the painful reality is the striker left empty-handed, his hat-trick of second-half misses condemning Belgium to a damning and premature World Cup exit. The worst one of all came deep into stoppage time. Thierry Henry covered his eyes with his top. Thomas Meunier chucked a water bottle into the ground. Yannick Carrasco threw a towel over his face. At the final whistle Lukaku punched the perspex substitutes’ bench in frustration before being consoled by Youri Tielemans.
World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez not sorry for 2010 Ghana handball
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for his infamous handball in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Ghana.
'One of the best penalty keepers in the world': Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand impressed by Wojciech Szczesny's save from Lionel Messi... as he stops a spot-kick for second match in a row
Wojciech Szczesny has been hailed as one of the best penalty specialists in the world by Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer after he denied Lionel Messi from the spot against Argentina on Wednesday evening. The Poland shot-stopper was deemed to have fouled the Argentinian playmaker after catching him in the...
‘I got carried away’: Canelo Alvarez apologises to Lionel Messi after World Cup threat
The Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez has apologised for publicly threatening Lionel Messi after he took offence to a dressing-room video that appeared to show the Argentine striker nudging away a Mexican jersey on the floor with his foot.Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday and Alvarez, who has 2.2 million followers on Twitter, said that the striker “should ask God that I don’t find him”, having taken offence at the video.On Wednesday, however, Alvarez tweeted that he got carried away and apologised to Messi and the people of Argentina.“These last few days...
Ronaldo linked with Saudi club as future still uncertain
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The noise surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo shows no sign of quietening amid widespread speculation that Saudi club Al Nassr is trying to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. But Portugal, which has managed to secure its place in the knockout stages of the World Cup...
Ronaldo Could Become Highest-Earning Athlete With Next Club
After his nasty breakup with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move to a non-European league for the first time in his career — and receive a record payday in the process. Ronaldo has received a two-and-a-half year offer worth $207 million annually from the Saudi Pro...
Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers checking details of stunning €200m-a-year Al Nassr transfer proposal
Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide whether or not to accept a mammoth contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Portugal international, who is currently focusing on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, recently left Man Utd after having his contract terminated in response to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.
Report: Messi Closing in On Lucrative Deal That Sees Him Leave PSG
The future of Lionel Messi will be clear once his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with the Argentina national team ends. In recent days, a move to Inter Miami is beginning to get louder. While the Messi camp denies any agreement with the MLS side, talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that...
Cristiano Ronaldo receives £150million-per-season offer from Saudi Arabian club
What the papers sayThe Telegraph says Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC have made a £150million-per-season offer to Cristiano Ronaldo, following his departure from Manchester United. Marca reports the 37-year-old is close to agreeing to join the side, though the Sun has the Portugal forward holding back as he wants to play Champions League football again.Could Castellon be calling Brighton’s Billy Gilmour? The Times covers Villarreal potentially acquiring the Scotland midfielder, 21, on a loan deal in January. But the Daily Record thinks any move away from the Amex would see Gilmour return to Rangers, after he left Ibrox’s academy...
World Cup 2022: Wojciech Szczesny equals 20-year-old record by saving Lionel Messi penalty
The Poland keeper conceded and saved a penalty in the first half against Argentina
PLAYER RATINGS: Lionel Messi overshadowed by star displays from Argentina team-mates Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez... while Poland have goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to thank for keeping them in the World Cup
Poland (4-4-2) Wojciech Szczesny - The only Poland player who could walk off the pitch with any credit. Unfortunate to concede a penalty but he still saved it and made many more crucial stops. 7.5. Matty Cash - Had his hands full in the first half trying to defend against...
Messi misfortune, Socceroo sacrifice and the biggest flops of all: Five takeaways from day 11 of World Cup 2022
Day 11 of the World Cup 2022 saw the conclusions of Groups C and D
Lewandowski and Messi lead Poland and Argentina in clash of styles
Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the sharpest of them all? On Wednesday night all eyes at Stadium 974 will be drawn, inexorably, to football’s version of a beauty contest: can Lionel Messi’s rich attacking gifts guide Argentina into the knockout phase or might Robert Lewandowski’s uncanny efficiency in front of goal enable Poland to eclipse the Group C favourites?
