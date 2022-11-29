Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
PDC World Darts Championship draw: Fallon Sherrock to face Ricky Evans | Beau Greaves up against William O'Connor
Fallon Sherrock will face Ricky Evans in the opening round at the Cazoo World Darts Championship, while first-time qualifier Beau Greaves is up against William O’Connor. Monday's draw, which took place live on Sky Sports News, also saw Lisa Ashton face a potential second-round showdown with five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld - if she can overcome Ryan Meikle.
SkySports
Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'
Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
SkySports
Champion Hurdle: Nicky Henderson says Cheltenham Festival the right place for Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle to clash
Nicky Henderson says he "couldn't rule out" a trip to Ireland with Constitution Hill - but feels the Cheltenham Festival is the ideal location for a showdown with Honeysuckle. Constitution Hill made an impressive return to action with a front-running 12-length demolition of stablemate Epatante in last Saturday's Fighting Fifth Hurdle, following on from his 22-length verdict in the Supreme at the Festival back in March.
BBC
Scottish Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan out as John Higgins battles through
Ronnie O'Sullivan is out of the Scottish Open after a shock third-round loss to Gary Wilson in Edinburgh. The world number one came from behind to level three times, but Wilson, ranked 32, held his nerve to make it 4-3 with a break of 73 in the decider. Wilson, 37,...
SkySports
England name Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford in line-up to face Wales in final World Cup group game
Phil Foden has been handed his first start of the World Cup alongside Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in a refreshed England line-up to face Wales. Having stuck with the same starting XI in his first two games, Gareth Southgate has rung the changes, making four alterations, on the back of England's below-par draw with the USA on Friday, with qualification for the last 16 still not assured.
BBC
Mark Allen: UK champion progresses to third round at Scottish Open
UK champion Mark Allen hit two century breaks as he beat England's Martin Gould 4-2 to reach the third round at the Scottish Open in Edinburgh. The Northern Irishman, 36, won two scrappy opening frames and while Gould pulled one back, Allen's run of 107 left him him on the brink of victory.
SkySports
County Championship 2023 schedule: Champions Surrey to begin title defence against Lancashire
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the men's county and women's regional fixtures for the 2023 season. The men's LV= Insurance County Championship campaign begins on April 6 and each county will play 14 fixtures, with reigning champions Surrey opening their title defence away to Lancashire - the venue where they lifted the trophy last season.
SkySports
Chris Robshaw backs Eddie Jones to lead England into World Cup as he compares situation to Gareth Southgate
England's November campaign brought confirmation they had endured their worst calendar year for 12 years dating back to 2008, as they posted a losing Test record for the first time since that year too: six losses, one draw, five wins, piling the pressure on Jones ahead of a World Cup year.
SkySports
Mauricio Pochettino: Former Spurs boss 'open' to international management and believes England can win World Cup
Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Sky Sports News he is "open" to a managerial return with a national team. The 50-year-old has been out of work since the summer after being sacked by PSG in July and was linked with the Aston Villa job last month, before Unai Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard's replacement.
SkySports
Wild celebrations at 3am in Australia as Socceroos make last 16!
Australia fans celebrated their 1-0 win over Denmark with wild celebrations at 3am as they confirmed a place in the round of 16 in Qatar at the World Cup. Footage courtesy of: SBS Australia.
SkySports
Wycombe vs Portsmouth: League One clash to be Sky Sports' first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game' on Sunday
Wycombe's Sky Bet League One clash against Portsmouth on Sunday will take place live on Sky Sports with enhanced coverage available throughout the broadcast, in a fixture billed by Sky Sports as the first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game'. The fixture, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, will...
SkySports
Howden Long Walk Hurdle: Staying star Paisley Park on target for third Ascot Grade One title
Paisley Park will bid for a third Howden Long Walk Hurdle title when he lines up at Ascot on December 17. The popular 10-year-old was involved in one of the races of the season when beaten a neck by old adversary Champ in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on Friday.
BBC
Scottish Open: Judd Trump starts second-round win with 147 break
Judd Trump made the eighth maximum break of his career in the first frame of his 4-0 second round win over Mitchell Mann at the Scottish Open. It was the third 147 this year for the former world champion, completed after a tricky final red and a clever shot to separate the blue and pink.
SkySports
Adam Azim says facing George Kambosos Jr would be a 'dream fight'
Adam Azim says his "dream fight" within the next 18 months would be a match-up with former lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. Azim took his professional record to 7-0 with a thrilling second-round knockout victory over Rylan Charlton on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, recording his sixth successive stoppage. Charlton...
SkySports
Tingle Creek Chase: Shishkin and Edwardstone among six in contention for Sandown Grade One
Both Nicky Henderson's Shishkin and the Alan King-trained Edwardstone have been declared among a field of six for Saturday's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown. Henderson and King had voiced doubts about the suitability of the quickish ground at the Esher venue earlier in the week, however, both have at least signalled their intent.
SkySports
Natasha Jonas will make 'final call' on whether her next fight will be Claressa Shields, Terri Harper or another option
Natasha Jonas will have the final say on whether she takes a Terri Harper rematch, a showdown with Claressa Shields or another option next, according to promoter Ben Shalom. After completing a stellar 2022 by adding the IBF belt to her WBO and WBC straps with a win over Marie-Eve Dicaire in November, Liverpool's Jonas goes into the new year with plenty of options.
NME
Viewers confused by Chesney Hawkes performance at England vs Wales Qatar World Cup match
Viewers were left baffled by Chesney Hawkes‘ performance at half time during the England and Wales World Cup match in Qatar. The singer took to the stage to perform his classic 90s hit ‘I Am The One And Only’ in front of both sets of fans at the Janoub Stadium.
SkySports
Marcus Rashford shines as Gareth Southgate's England selection headache comes to the fore against Wales - World Cup hits and misses
England's shuffled pack impress - so who does Southgate pick now?. England don't have long to revel in their win over Wales - attention must swiftly turn to their last-16 tie with Senegal. And Gareth Southgate has some important selection issues to mull over before that showdown on Sunday evening.
SkySports
Off The Fence: Barry Geraghty 'buzzing' after Constitution Hill demolition in Fighting Fifth Hurdle
Gold Cup and Grand National winner Barry Geraghty couldn't hide his excitement when discussing Constitution Hill's breathtaking victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle last weekend. Geraghty, a former stable jockey to Nicky Henderson, knows the star hurdler better than most having prepared the horse at his home before being sold...
SkySports
Phil Foden stars for England against Wales: World Cup goal from the left reflects Man City man's game right now
"He is a great option in two or three positions and he will have a big impact," said Gareth Southgate amid the clamour for Phil Foden's inclusion. He made that impact in his second position of the night in England's emphatic 3-0 win over Wales. After playing on the right...
Comments / 0