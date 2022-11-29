Phil Foden has been handed his first start of the World Cup alongside Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in a refreshed England line-up to face Wales. Having stuck with the same starting XI in his first two games, Gareth Southgate has rung the changes, making four alterations, on the back of England's below-par draw with the USA on Friday, with qualification for the last 16 still not assured.

2 DAYS AGO