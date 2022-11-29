ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

PDC World Darts Championship draw: Fallon Sherrock to face Ricky Evans | Beau Greaves up against William O'Connor

Fallon Sherrock will face Ricky Evans in the opening round at the Cazoo World Darts Championship, while first-time qualifier Beau Greaves is up against William O’Connor. Monday's draw, which took place live on Sky Sports News, also saw Lisa Ashton face a potential second-round showdown with five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld - if she can overcome Ryan Meikle.
SkySports

Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'

Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
SkySports

Champion Hurdle: Nicky Henderson says Cheltenham Festival the right place for Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle to clash

Nicky Henderson says he "couldn't rule out" a trip to Ireland with Constitution Hill - but feels the Cheltenham Festival is the ideal location for a showdown with Honeysuckle. Constitution Hill made an impressive return to action with a front-running 12-length demolition of stablemate Epatante in last Saturday's Fighting Fifth Hurdle, following on from his 22-length verdict in the Supreme at the Festival back in March.
BBC

Scottish Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan out as John Higgins battles through

Ronnie O'Sullivan is out of the Scottish Open after a shock third-round loss to Gary Wilson in Edinburgh. The world number one came from behind to level three times, but Wilson, ranked 32, held his nerve to make it 4-3 with a break of 73 in the decider. Wilson, 37,...
SkySports

England name Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford in line-up to face Wales in final World Cup group game

Phil Foden has been handed his first start of the World Cup alongside Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in a refreshed England line-up to face Wales. Having stuck with the same starting XI in his first two games, Gareth Southgate has rung the changes, making four alterations, on the back of England's below-par draw with the USA on Friday, with qualification for the last 16 still not assured.
BBC

Mark Allen: UK champion progresses to third round at Scottish Open

UK champion Mark Allen hit two century breaks as he beat England's Martin Gould 4-2 to reach the third round at the Scottish Open in Edinburgh. The Northern Irishman, 36, won two scrappy opening frames and while Gould pulled one back, Allen's run of 107 left him him on the brink of victory.
SkySports

County Championship 2023 schedule: Champions Surrey to begin title defence against Lancashire

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the men's county and women's regional fixtures for the 2023 season. The men's LV= Insurance County Championship campaign begins on April 6 and each county will play 14 fixtures, with reigning champions Surrey opening their title defence away to Lancashire - the venue where they lifted the trophy last season.
BBC

Scottish Open: Judd Trump starts second-round win with 147 break

Judd Trump made the eighth maximum break of his career in the first frame of his 4-0 second round win over Mitchell Mann at the Scottish Open. It was the third 147 this year for the former world champion, completed after a tricky final red and a clever shot to separate the blue and pink.
SkySports

Adam Azim says facing George Kambosos Jr would be a 'dream fight'

Adam Azim says his "dream fight" within the next 18 months would be a match-up with former lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. Azim took his professional record to 7-0 with a thrilling second-round knockout victory over Rylan Charlton on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, recording his sixth successive stoppage. Charlton...
SkySports

Tingle Creek Chase: Shishkin and Edwardstone among six in contention for Sandown Grade One

Both Nicky Henderson's Shishkin and the Alan King-trained Edwardstone have been declared among a field of six for Saturday's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown. Henderson and King had voiced doubts about the suitability of the quickish ground at the Esher venue earlier in the week, however, both have at least signalled their intent.
SkySports

Natasha Jonas will make 'final call' on whether her next fight will be Claressa Shields, Terri Harper or another option

Natasha Jonas will have the final say on whether she takes a Terri Harper rematch, a showdown with Claressa Shields or another option next, according to promoter Ben Shalom. After completing a stellar 2022 by adding the IBF belt to her WBO and WBC straps with a win over Marie-Eve Dicaire in November, Liverpool's Jonas goes into the new year with plenty of options.

