FTC Takes Action Against Timeshare Exit Scammers
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the filing of a formal complaint against a timeshare exit company that allegedly defrauded consumers of $90 million. The complaint alleges that Consumer Law Protections and their related companies scammed consumers - mostly older adults - of more than $90 million in a timeshare exit scam.
decrypt.co
Bankrupt BlockFi Suing FTX Founder Over Robinhood Shares Promised as Collateral: Report
SBF allegedly promised his stake in Robinhood as collateral to help the now-bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi through its liquidity issues. The recently bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi is suing FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to obtain shares of Robinhood he allegedly pledged to the company as collateral earlier this month. The filing,...
Are big banks short-changing consumers by failing to reduce mortgage costs?
Big high street banks stand accused of failing to pass on to customers the recent movements in the money markets that should have improved mortgage and savings rates. Some lenders are offering fixed-rate mortgage deals that are 50%-60% more expensive than those they were selling three months ago – despite the fact the money market “swap rates” that largely determine the pricing of new fixed deals have fallen sharply since the highs which followed Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget.
ambcrypto.com
Cryptocurrency firm Auros Global misses DeFi payment, thanks to FTX
Cryptocurrency trading firm Auros Global has missed a loan repayment of 2,400 Wrapped Ether (wETH) worth $3 million. The update was shared by the institutional credit underwriter M11 Credit which manages liquidity pools on Maple Finance. According to M11 Credit, Auros is experiencing a short-term liquidity issue as a result...
Bankrupt crypto lender wants to return deposits, but it's not that simple
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi wants to urgently resume platform withdrawals, so customers can have their funds back. Why it matters: While that move may seem logical (especially to customers), it would be precedent-in-the-making for future crypto cases, touching on the all-important hierarchy of unsecured creditors. The big picture: "There are...
thenewscrypto.com
SBF Claims FTX US Is Fully Solvent & Withdrawals Could Open Today
SBF thought that Ledger X and FTX US derivatives would “even be up and operating right now.”. He stated that the majority of his donations were for pandemic prevention. At The New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit, Sam Bankman-Fried was interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday. He discussed a variety of topics, including risk management, philanthropy, regulation, and real estate in the Bahamas. SBF acknowledged that he “screwed up” and did commit serious mistakes. He said that he ought to have given greater attention to risk management and client protection.
Brazil's risky debtors triple since 2019 - central bank
BRASILIA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday that 12.2% of borrowers from authorized financial institutions are in a "risky indebtedness" situation, with the total number of Brazilians in that category almost tripling since 2019.
thedefiant.io
Auros Misses $3.1M Loan Payment on Maple Finance
Auros, a crypto trading firm which claims on its LinkedIn profile to account for a “significant proportion of global cryptocurrency volume,” has missed a loan payment of 2,400 wrapped Ether (wETH), worth $3.1M as of Nov. 30. The news comes via M11 Credit, the counterparty which made the loan.
CoinTelegraph
EmpiresX ‘head trader’ to face 4 years of prison over $100M crypto ‘Ponzi’
One of the leading figures convicted of being behind the $100 million crypto Ponzi scheme, EmpiresX, has just been handed an over four-year jail sentence by a United States court. The sentencing was handed to Joshua David Nicholas, the head trader of purported crypto platform EmpiresX, who is now set...
World Cup Ad Targets Visa, Credit Card Swipe Fees
A bill moving through Congress aims to treat credit cards in one way that debit cards are currently used. Currently, swipe fees charged by major credit card companies cut into small business owners' profits. Those charges ultimately result in consumers paying more for goods and services. At 2 to 3 percent or more in the U.S., advocates for the proposed legislation say the swipe fees are too high.
ihodl.com
FTX Resumes Salary Payments
Both FTX Trading and most of the group's subsidiaries have begun paying salaries to employees around the world and making payments to some contractors and service providers outside the United States. John Ray, FTX's CEO, has said this has been possible after the court approved part of the petitions related...
