SBF thought that Ledger X and FTX US derivatives would “even be up and operating right now.”. He stated that the majority of his donations were for pandemic prevention. At The New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit, Sam Bankman-Fried was interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday. He discussed a variety of topics, including risk management, philanthropy, regulation, and real estate in the Bahamas. SBF acknowledged that he “screwed up” and did commit serious mistakes. He said that he ought to have given greater attention to risk management and client protection.

11 HOURS AGO