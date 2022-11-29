Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider injured vs. Sabres
This is certainly not the news we wanted to have to pass along tonight. On Wednesday, during the Detroit Red Wings‘ matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, D Moritz Seider was injured and forced to go straight to the locker room. The injury took place in the second period when Seider was hit in the leg by a shot. He went straight down to the ice and he was clearly in a lot of pain. He had to be helped off the ice by his teammates.
Yardbarker
Oilers’ Recent Injuries Represent Opportunities For Depth Players
There are never any excuses in hockey, at least there shouldn’t be. That’s especially true when it comes to injuries. They are inevitable to each NHL team every season. The Edmonton Oilers roster is currently looking a bit like a M*A*S*H* unit as forwards Evander Kane, Kailer Yamamoto , Ryan McLeod, and Warren Foegle are all on the injured reserve list. What looks like misfortune to some represents opportunity to depth players such as James Hamblin, Brad Malone, and Tyler Benson . Even Dylan Holloway has recently benefited from the Oilers’ rash of injuries as he is getting more ice time, and beginning to prove that he belongs with the team.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Puts up power-play assist
Kane notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. Kane set up Max Domi's second goal of the game, which got the Blackhawks within one with 1:11 left in regulation. Over the last nine games, Kane has looked a little better with a goal and six assists, though he also has a minus-10 rating in that span. His offense looks like it'll remain suppressed given the lack of talent around the star winger. He's at three goals, 14 helpers (nine on the power play), 68 shots on net and a minus-13 rating in 22 outings overall.
Yardbarker
Flyers beat Isles to snap 10-game losing skid
Kevin Hayes scored twice for the host Philadelphia Flyers, who snapped a 10-game losing streak by beating the New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday. Hayes scored the go-ahead goal shortly before the midway point of the first period before icing the victory with an empty-netter in the final minute of the game for the Flyers, who went 0-7-3 in their third losing streak of at least 10 games in the last 12 months.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Tickles twine Wednesday
Perron scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres. Perron sparked the Red Wings' comeback with his third-period tally on a pass from Dylan Larkin. The goal was Perron's first in five games and just his second in November, though he added nine helpers in 13 outings for the month. The 34-year-old winger is up to seven tallies, 17 points, 62 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-5 rating through 22 contests in a top-six role with time on the first power-play unit.
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Yardbarker
Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres prediction, pick, odds: Avs seek to extend hex over Sabres
It's been more than a month since the Colorado Avalanche endured back-to-back defeats. And it's been nearly five years since they've lost to the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to rebound from their worst loss of the season, the visiting Avalanche will aim for their eighth consecutive victory over the Sabres on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
Golden Knights top Blue Jackets in shootout
Paul Cotter scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Cotter, trying his first career NHL shootout attempt, deked Columbus goaltender Daniil Tarasov to his right and put a forehand shot inside the left post for the game-winner.
Yardbarker
Despite blowing a three-goal lead, the Abbotsford Canucks rally to defeat the Bakersfield Condors: THE FARMIES™ Post game
Against all odds, the freezing wind, the accumulating snow, and the glacially-paced traffic conditions, several hundred diehard fans of the Canucks’ AHL affiliate made their way to the Abbotsford Centre and were treated to an absolute barnburner!. The additions of Vasily Podkolzin and Jack Rathbone galvanized the roster as...
Yardbarker
The Caleb Jones trade, a year and a half later
It’s hard to believe it’s been 506 days since the Edmonton Oilers traded Caleb Jones because frankly, it feels like just yesterday. The Oilers drafted Jones in the 4th round of the 2015 draft, and his development was quicker than I ever recall. After his draft he spent two seasons with the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks where he provided tons of offence from the backend.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against the Oilers
Chicago looks to end its winless streak at home against Edmonton. The Blackhawks play the Oilers at the United Center for the second time this season. The Blackhawks dropped a 7-2 decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday evening in Chicago. Jujhar Khaira buried a power-play goal for his third goal of the season. Taylor Raddysh also found the back of the net. Philipp Kurashev notched two assists. Jake McCabe tallied an assist and has two points (2A) in his last three games. McCabe also posted a game-high four blocked shots and now shares 14th in the league with 46 blocks this season. Caleb Jones also registered an assist and is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 2A). Reese Johnson and Mackenzie Entwistle each secured a game-high four hits. Petr Mrazek made 37 saves.
Yardbarker
Oilersnation Everyday: Three is the magic number
It has been a tough November for the Edmonton Oilers, however, they have a chance tonight to come out at .500 on the month with a win over the Chicago Blackhawks. They will also be looking for their third win in a row after two come-from-behind victories over the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers in the past week.
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars preview, odds: Jason Robertson hopes to extend streak on Thursday
Jason Robertson will try to extend his points streak to 17 games when the Dallas Stars open a five-game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Robertson has 17 goals and 12 assists during the streak, which is second-longest in the Stars and Minnesota North Stars histories. Brian Bellows had a 20-game point streak for the North Stars during the 1985-86 season.
Yardbarker
Oilersnation Everyday: Bad & Bouchie
The Edmonton Oilers took every single second of regulation play yesterday against the Florida Panthers but still managed to come away victorious. Evan Bouchard blasted a one-timer passed Spencer Knight, who was excellent for Florida, to tie the game up at three with five seconds left. Leon Draisaitl quickly ended the extra frame to give the Oilers the two points and their first win streak since their five-game streak was ended by the New Jersey Devils.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Homecoming Results in Panthers Loss
The long-awaited Matthew Tkachuk Calgary homecoming went far from planned for him and his Florida Panthers. Panthers Get Embarrassed in Tkachuk’s Calgary Homecoming. The Panthers looked to right the ship against Calgary after their collapse against the Edmonton Oilers. But they ended up leaving with their tail between their legs after getting absolutely embarrassed 6-2 in front of the raucous Calgary crowd.
FOX Sports
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
