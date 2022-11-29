Read full article on original website
Related
Bradley Beal reacts to Kristaps Porzingis’ ridiculous 41-point game for Wizards
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal couldn’t help but be impressed after Kristaps Porzingis showed the Minnesota Timberwolves who is the best shooting big man in the NBA today. Porzingis erupted for 41 points behind his 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. He was 12-of-18 from the field in total,...
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109
A fast-paced two-way Los Angeles Lakers attack yielded a rare blowout win tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Granted, the Trail Blazers were missing their best player, six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and were playing on the second night of a back-to-back (giving the Lakers a rest advantage), but a win is a win, and in fairness, the Lakers were missing two starters of their own, as well.
Centre Daily
Here’s Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Heat Wednesday Showdown
The Boston Celtics are back in action Wednesday night. Boston is looking to extend its winning streak to five games as it welcomes the rival Miami Heat to town for the first of back-to-back meetings. The Celtics enter the tilt sporting the NBA's best record at 17-4 after winning 13 of their last 14 games. Boston is still waiting to hear back on the status of Jaylen Brown for the showdown after he missed the team's recent blowout of the Charlotte Hornets.
FOX Sports
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater
Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
Yardbarker
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
1 Insane Statistic To Note For Knicks’ Jalen Brunson So Far
The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the New York Knicks thus far this season. They had an impressive five-game road trip through the Western Conference, which they went 3-2 on, but their return home wasn’t nearly as productive. The Knicks hosted the Portland Trail Blazers...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Criticizes Officiating In Loss To Boston Celtics
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo took exception with the officiating in Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics. Adebayo pointed out the Heat only shot nine free throws while Boston took 23. "It's hard to get a team out of flow when we...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How Yet Another L.A. Fan Stole The Show During Pacers Defeat
Although your Los Angeles Lakers players had something of a miserable night at Crypto.com Arena, during which they gave up a 17-point fourth quarter edge over the Indiana Pacers to ultimately lose on a last-second Andrew Nembhard triple, L.A. fans showed the world why they're some of the most entertaining and hardcore across the entire NBA.
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant scores 39 points, Nets beat Wizards 113-107
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 39 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. Durant was 13 for 20 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws in 37 minutes after scoring a season-high 45 points Monday night in a victory over Orlando.
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
Centre Daily
Draymond Green Slams De’Aaron Fox Trade Rumors
De'Aaron Fox has hired Rich Paul to become his agent and the rumors have started to swirl for the young point guard. Typically, when a player signs a new agent, that means they're about to sign a new deal or want to be traded to a new team - Draymond Green disagrees.
Centre Daily
The Miami Heat Still Have No Timeline On Return Of Victor Oladipo
The Miami Heat are still taking things slow with guard Victor Oladipo. Oladipo has yet to play this season because of knee issues but is with the team on the four-game road trip. The Heat play the Boston Celtics Wednesday at TD Garden. “He’s making progress,” Spoelstra said. “I do...
Centre Daily
NBA 2K23 Season 3 Content Revealed
NBA 2K23 Season 3 is right around the corner and in anticipation, 2K has revealed its upcoming content lineup. From upcoming holiday events to new rewards, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Season 3 content in NBA 2K23. In MyCareer, both The City and The...
Centre Daily
‘Up to Coaching Staff’: Mavs GM Nico Harrison on Christian Wood Not Starting
So far, through 20 regular-season games, Luka Doncic could be the best player in the entire league in addition to clearly being the best player on the Dallas Mavericks. But outside of Doncic, who's the second-best player on the Mavs?. Some would say it's Christian Wood, who was acquired in...
FOX Sports
Durant and the Nets take on the Raptors
Toronto Raptors (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 30.4 points per game. The Nets have gone 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn...
Seimone Augustus Statue To Be Unveiled
Three-time Olympic gold medalist, and LSU legend Seimone Augustus, officially receives date her statue will be unveiled.
Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis combine for ridiculous day the NBA had only seen twice before in history
Two unicorns each had an extremely rare performance Monday night. On one hand, there’s Kevin Durant, who exploited for 45 points on 19-for-24 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from deep, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in just 39 minutes to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 home win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
Comments / 0