The Boston Celtics are back in action Wednesday night. Boston is looking to extend its winning streak to five games as it welcomes the rival Miami Heat to town for the first of back-to-back meetings. The Celtics enter the tilt sporting the NBA's best record at 17-4 after winning 13 of their last 14 games. Boston is still waiting to hear back on the status of Jaylen Brown for the showdown after he missed the team's recent blowout of the Charlotte Hornets.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO