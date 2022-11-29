ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Journal Review

Steven Daniel Livingston

Steven Daniel Livingston, 68, of Waynetown passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at home. He was born Sept. 10, 1954, at Crawfordsville, to the late Lester Eugene Livingston and Maralaine Lucille (Hancock) Davis. Steve attended Southmont High School before enlisting and proudly serving his country in the United States Army....
WAYNETOWN, IN
Journal Review

Eulah Wheeler

Eulah Wheeler, 81, of Crawfordsville passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Mary E. Laube

Mary E. Laube of rural Crawfordsville passed away Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Marion County. She was 68. Mary was a member of the first class to graduate from North Montgomery High School in 1972. She worked at Roselyn Bakery and the Montgomery County Courthouse. She served as a 4-H leader for 25 years and looked forward to the county fair and state fair each year. She was also honored to serve as a judge at the state fair several times. She loved gardening and was a member of Flower Lover’s.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Mary Ellen Hutson

Mary Ellen Hutson, 86, of Marshall passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Mary was born Jan. 20, 1936, at Waveland, to Herbert J. and Frances (Bantz) Miller. She was a 1954 graduate of Waveland High School. On Sept. 1, 1957, at Waveland, Mary married Charles William...
MARSHALL, IN
Journal Review

Dorothy A. Mitton

Dorothy A. (Ingalsbe) Mitton, 89, formerly of Veedersburg and Waynetown, passed away in the Fountain Springs Assisted Living in Covington at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Dorothy was born March 16, 1933, at Hope, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lankford Andy and Mildred Marie (Daily) Ingalsbe. She was raised in Mellott and graduated from Richland Township High School. She later lived in Veedersburg and for the past 20 years in Waynetown.
WAYNETOWN, IN
Journal Review

Khan to retire from Lakeside Book Co.

Shaji Khan will retire Dec. 9 after 25 years of service with Lakeside Book Company. Khan began his career in 1997 as an engineer for the Crawfordsville facility. He was promoted to the process manager position at corporate in 2006 and subsequently to the manager engineering and capital projects in 2020. During this time, he remained involved within the Crawfordsville facility.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Arthur ‘Doc’ Pendleton

Arthur “Doc” Pendleton, 77, of New Richmond passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
NEW RICHMOND, IN
Journal Review

Phil Beckelhymer

Phil Beckelhymer passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. He was born Oct. 23, 1951, at Danville, Illinois, to Rosemarie (Ellis) and Joe Junior Beckelhymer. Phil grew up in Fountain County, Indiana, with his mother and step-father, Ramon Sutherlin, after his father’s passing. He was...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Journal Review

City opens bids for park renovations

Four companies are vying for the construction contract to revamp the Frances Wooden Northside Park. Sealed bids were opened Wednesday during the regular meeting of the Board of Public Works & Safety. Bids were received from three Indianapolis companies, All American Construction and Hauling LLC in the amount of $582,000; Abel Construction Company in the amount of $460,271; and Morphy Construction Company in the amount of $445,000; and one Lafayette company, Spencer Construction, in the amount of $368,000.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Let’s wander through our history

Hello and welcome to a new feature called, “Our Town” an occasional column featuring snippets of local history. Sometimes focused on our landscape, sometimes focused on those who came before us and sometimes focused on the things that made up the material culture of our area. To clarify, “Our Town” should be taken to mean that part of Indiana that we call home and not limited to municipal boundaries.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video

DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
DELPHI, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville First United Methodist Church welcomes new senior pastor

Noblesville First United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of Rev. Nicole Caldwell-Gross to the senior pastor role for the church. “We are thrilled to welcome Pastor Nicole to Noblesville First,” said Julia Kozicki, chair of the church’s Staff-Parish Relations Committee. “She radiates warmth and energy and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our community. In her initial months, she has already demonstrated her abundant gifts for storytelling, preaching and teaching.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Wreaths needed for veterans' graves in Indiana this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday is the deadline to donate a Christmas wreath to lay on veterans' gravestones this holiday season. Organizers are asking for the community's help. It's a time-honored tradition to remember and honor our fallen men and women each Christmas. However, 76% of the graves at Crown Hill Cemetery currently will not receive a wreath for Christmas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Athenians drop third straight vs Eagles

CHS 5 4 10 9 - 28 SP 10 12 14 9 - 45 CRAWFORDSVILLE (2-7) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Widmer 1-6 1-7 3, Gardner 2-7 0-1 4, Hodges 1-5 0-0 3, M. Hedrick 2-5 3-6 8, Abston 4-19 2-4 10, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, O. Hedrick 0-0 0-0 0, Huesca 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-46 6-18 28.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

CrossRoads Church opens 2023 applications for free home repairs

CrossRoads Church at Westfield will bring 300 high school students to Westfield in June 2023 for a week to provide free home repairs for 30 to 40 families in need in Hamilton County. This program is being offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Ft. Collins, Colo.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield country singer perseveres despite brain tumor

The scenario that sculpted the name James Will Watson has used the past eight years could be mistaken for lyrics to a country song: Young guy in a Corpus Christi bar ordering a drink; attractive young lady serving him doesn’t hear his name correctly because of the loud music playing; mispronounces it; and River James it is.
WESTFIELD, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Journal Review

Local Record: Dec. 1, 2022

• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road — 12:52 a.m. • Animal complaint in the 1600 block of Crawfordsville Square Drive — 2:08 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1508 S. Washington St. — 8:34 a.m. • Vandalism in the 1200...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

