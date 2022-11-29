Read full article on original website
3 takeaways from the Indiana Pacers stunning win over the Los Angeles Lakers
The Indiana Pacers trailed the Los Angeles Lakers by 17 points with 9:30 to go in the fourth quarter of their game on Monday night. It was 101-84 after a strong start to the final frame from LA, and the Pacers were struggling to put the ball in the basket.
LeBron James goes full Murphy’s law after Lakers’ heartbreaking loss vs. Pacers
Murphy’s law goes as such: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time.” The namesake of the timeless adage (Edward A. Murphy) was talking about aerospace engineering, but it could very well apply to the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal loss to the Indian Pacers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. In fact, one night in late November 2022, you could rename it LeBron James’ law.
Watch: Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard hits buzzer beater against Los Angeles Lakers
The Indiana Pacers pulled off a miraculous 17-point comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Despite being down 101-84 with under ten minutes to play, the Pacers emerged victorious and walked away with a 116-115 win. Indiana outscored Los Angeles 32-22 in the fourth quarter to pull off the...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Assumes Blame For Rudderless Pacers Loss
L.A. will have to fend off several solid clubs in the first half of December.
'He's not afraid': Andrew Nembhard, Pacers beat Lakers on game-winner at the buzzer
Andrew Nembhard has been given praise all season by the Indiana Pacers for the grit and maturity he plays with each time he steps onto the basketball court. He showed that once again when his team needed it the most. Nembhard produced 12 points on Monday, including a 3-pointer to...
‘Basketball genius’ Domantas Sabonis gets revenge on former team in Kings’ win over Pacers
Kings center Domantas Sabonis played with purpose and aggression to help the Kings beat his former team Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.
Clarkson scores 33, Jazz beat Clippers to snap 5-game skid
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz....
Odds And Props For Lakers-Pacers
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to keep the good times rolling against the surprisingly good Indiana Pacers. Indy, which probably began the season thinking it could be in the running for a Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama (and, really, with a convenient losing streak, perhaps still could), has been much better than anyone could have anticipated this year.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Points To These Two Issues As Root Cause Of Pacers Defeat
The Lakers had the game until the very end
Lakers News: LeBron James Acknowledges Perfect Storm Behind Fourth Quarter Collapse Vs. Pacers
Some of the blame certainly falls on LBJ's defensive inattentiveness late.
Lakers bettors suffer a cruel bad beat after Pacers come back from down 17 to win at the buzzer
What an incredibly bad start to the week for Los Angeles Lakers fans everywhere. What an even worse Monday night for bettors. During the Lakers’ home matchup against the Indiana Pacers, L.A. took a 17-point lead during the fourth quarter and seemed on its way to win No. 6 in the past seven games.
Edwards sparks Towns-less T-wolves, 109-101 over Grizzlies
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. “When he plays with great energy, it pulsates...
Lakers News: The Pacers Were So Hyped After Andrew Nembhard's Buzzer Beater, Their Team President Got In On The Team Postgame Celebration
This is not the kind of celebration an opponent should be having on the Lakers home court
Young, Hawks stop 3-game skid with 125-108 win over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and 14 assists and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Dejounte Murray added 27 points and Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds after a...
Titans rookie doesn't listen to talk comparing him to Brown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Treylon Burks has been compared to former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown from the moment Tennessee drafted him using the selection gained in the trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia. It's a heavier topic of conversation as the Titans (7-4) prepare to visit Brown and...
Raiders defensive line hopes to build on recent progress
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The signs are starting to show that maybe end Maxx Crosby isn't the only defensive lineman the Raiders can count on. Las Vegas began to improve up front on Nov. 20 against the Denver Broncos, but then in Sunday's 40-34 victory at Seattle, its linemen took a noticeable step forward.
