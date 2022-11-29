Read full article on original website
Suspect in Massachusetts couple's murder arrested in Florida
MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A 27-year-old man who authorities suspect was involved in the killings of a Massachusetts couple was arrested in Florida Friday. Authorities say Christopher Keeley of Weymouth, Mass. was arrested in Miami Beach.
Affidavit: Oklahoma man said he killed 4 men, 'cut them up'
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man described as a “person of interest” in the killing and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma admitted to a woman that he killed the men and “cut them up,” according to a prosecutor's affidavit. Authorities believe 67-year-old Joseph...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
PARADISE, Texas (AP) — A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead, two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx delivery driver arrested in her death, authorities said. The body of Athena Strand was found Friday and Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges...
Whitmore sparks Villanova past Oklahoma in fantastic debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Whitmore only touched a basketball a few times over seven weeks because of a broken thumb that delayed the start of his career that already seemed set as a brief one at Villanova. Once he got his shot, Whitmore used his size, athleticism and skill...
