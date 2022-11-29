RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be warmer overnight with lows in the teens and 20s, but temperatures will actually warm up through the night with many in the 30s by the start of Thursday. Strong winds will be to thank for that. Gusts up to 65 mph are likely in the higher elevations of the Black Hills, with gusts to 50 mph for the northern foothills in the Spearfish are. Strong winds could make their way down to Sturgis and possibly Rapid City, but those chances are much lower than the northern foothills.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 17 HOURS AGO