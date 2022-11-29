ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Dawson Wirth-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After excelling as a high school player with the Rushmore Thunder Rapid City’s Dawson Wirth is finding success with the Badlands Sabres. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
There is a growing need for sustainable water

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s population continues to increase and so are the needs for future water sources. With frequent drought conditions and water becoming unsustainable, Western Dakota Regional Water System held their second annual conference today. WDRWS gathered in New Underwood to discuss the future water needs of communities in the Black Hills.
State hires new positions to solve missing and murdered person cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday was a major day for dozens of Native American families across South Dakota, whose tragedies, some of them feel, have gone ignored or abandoned. It was a day over two years in the making. At a press conference in Rapid City, Attorney...
Very windy for the Black Hills tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be warmer overnight with lows in the teens and 20s, but temperatures will actually warm up through the night with many in the 30s by the start of Thursday. Strong winds will be to thank for that. Gusts up to 65 mph are likely in the higher elevations of the Black Hills, with gusts to 50 mph for the northern foothills in the Spearfish are. Strong winds could make their way down to Sturgis and possibly Rapid City, but those chances are much lower than the northern foothills.
Rapid City hotels donate rooms for Lakota Nation Invitational

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The final month of 2022 arrives this week, and with the month of December, comes the Lakota Nation Invitational. Visit Rapid City announced their lodging partners are donating 52 rooms, and 260 room nights for the LNI. That’s more than $35,000 in lodging expenses.
Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Five-members of the 235th Military Police Company of the South Dakota National Guard receive one of the highest-honors a military policeman can achieve. The ceremony at Camp Rapid Tuesday marked a historic moment in the history of the South Dakota Army National Guard. The ‘Order...
Anything but a tree - Parade of Trees

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 17th annual Parade of Trees is happening at the South Dakota Mines, except this year no trees were involved. Every year is a different theme picked by faculty and students. This year’s theme is ‘Anything but a tree’ which means student groups and organizations are able decorate something festive and present it, just without using a physical tree.
Att. Gen. Mark Vargo announces new hires for Human Trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinators

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Mark Vargo, attorney general of South Dakota, announced Wednesday who are filling the roles of the state’s Human Trafficking Coordinator and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator. They are Mary Beth Holzwarth and Allison Morrisette, respectively. When Vargo shared this information at the...
Goodwill continues holiday shoe and mitten tradition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Goodwill of the Great Plains hopes to help about 500 children by providing them with new clothing. Goodwill will distribute new shoes, socks, hats, and mittens to children 5 to 11 years old. The distribution is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill location on 611 Lindbergh Avenue, Rapid City.
New Underwood weather radar is back in business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The National Weather service radar located in New Underwood went down Nov. 10-15. Any time a weather radar goes down it is inconvenient but as winter weather looms, that outage could be serious. “That slip joint (a “slip joint” takes the signal from the rotating...
South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of a Rapid City woman accused of killing her boyfriend at their apartment last June is under way. Ashley Peltier allegedly stabbed James Rice once in the heart after a heated argument got physical at their apartment on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Very cold temperatures expected tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected for Southwestern South Dakota this evening and early overnight. 2-5 inches of snow is possible for Custer and Fall River counties. Temperatures overnight will be very cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area. Highs tomorrow won’t be much better with 20s and teens expected. Wind chill values could drop below zero for tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures are going to return for the end of the week.
General Beadle Elementary art auction raises after-school funds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - General Beadle Elementary School students are selling their artwork to raise money for their after-school programs. The artwork is offered in an online auction now through Dec. 11. To browse and purchase the art, go to https://givebutter.com/c/EmNO0N/auction. “The money raised will go towards starting after-school...
How the Hometown Market in Sturgis supports local businesses

STURGIS, S.D. – For the last three years in Sturgis, SD, the Hometown Market has supported dozens of local vendors. This year, there are about 40 vendors selling everything from clothes to food and art. The vendors don’t even have to be at their booths, the sales are handled by city workers!
Shop with the Rush event brings the community together for the holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the spirit of Christmas, Rapid City Rush is working to support local kids in making their holiday dreams come true. Tuesday, Fleet Farm hosted their Shop with the Rush event which allowed children from the community to shop at the store with money provided by Fleet Farm, and donations from the Rapid City Rush staff and fans.
