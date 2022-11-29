ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

Flash flood warning issued for East Maui

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPKVg_0jQjWOHv00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 1100 PM HST.

*At 805 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain from nearly stationary thunderstorms anchored over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

IMPACT…Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Nahiku, Kipahulu, Keanae, Hana, Kaupo, Huelo, Haiku-Pauwela, Wailua, Haleakala National Park, Kailua and Hamoa.

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Flood Watch issued for Hawaiian Islands as deep moisture moves over the islands

Flood Watch for all islands through Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch through Monday afternoon for all of the main Hawaiian Islands due to the possibility of excessive rainfall. Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be impacted by elevated runoff and overflowing...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

What to expect if closure forces drive along Hamakua coast

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — If the Saddle Road is closed, one of the alternative routes between Hilo and Kona is along the Hamakua Coast. Gina Mangieri took a test drive to see what people are in for. It’s a long and winding road to say the least, sure to add a lot of time, […]
HILO, HI
KHON2

When to expect vog to hit your area

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: Deeper look at Mauna Loa PLUS heavy pockets of rain on Maui

A flood watch has been posted statewide for Monday, but trades should return by week's end. An area of tropical moisture is expected to increase humidity and the chance of showers by late Sunday or Monday. Gusty trades declining for the next several days. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:30...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Chance of heavy rain, thunder to start the work week

A trough moving over the islands from the south will bring the potential for locally heavy rainfall and a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday, with a flood watch posted for all main Hawaiian islands through Monday afternoon. Winds will be blowing from the south and southeast, bringing showers and possible...
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn’t immediately endangering towns, but the U.S. Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.” Officials told residents to be ready to evacuate if lava flows start heading toward populated areas. Monday night, hundreds of people lined a road as lava flowed down the side of Mauna Loa and fountained into the air. The eruption migrated northeast throughout Monday and spread out over the side of the volcano, with several distinct streams of lava running down the hillside.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Clinkers and other volcano terminology

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Most Hawaii people know the difference between pāhoehoe and ‘a‘ā. ‘A’ā is what you say as you walk across the clinkers that make up an ‘a’ā flow, or so the story goes. According to USGS’s website, “‘A’ā flows have a rough rubbly surface composed of broken lava blocks called clinkers. The clinkery surface […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pahala area of Hawaii Island early Tuesday morning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not large enough to trigger a tsunami. Officials said the quake happened around 3:30 a.m. east of Pahala at...
PAHALA, HI
KHON2

State’s plan for motorists if lava reaches Saddle Road

If the lava reaches Saddle Road, the State says it has plans in place for motorists. But what are the options? And when could the lava close the road? Ed Sniffen with the Hawaii Department of Transportation joined Wake Up 2Day on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30 with details of the plan and an update on road projects on Hawaii Island.
KHON2

Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy