kitco.com
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
Vox
Why the global economy is slowing
It’s not just the United States — the global economy is slowing down. Inflation in European countries has spiked as the war in Ukraine has pushed up prices for essentials like heating, gas, and food. China’s “zero Covid” policies of strict lockdowns and mass testing continue to disrupt the production of goods. And around the world, central banks are raising interest rates in an attempt to bring rising prices under control by weakening consumer demand.
104.1 WIKY
IMF chief sees higher chance of global growth below 2% in 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday the chance of global growth falling below 2% next year was increasing due to continued effects of the war in Ukraine and simultaneous slowdowns in Europe, China and the United States. Georgieva told the Reuters...
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks, oil slide to start week as COVID protests erupt across China
U.S. stocks tumbled Monday as unrest in China over the nation's restrictive COVID controls weighed on global sentiment and Wall Street returned from a holiday weekend. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) posted roughly the same percentage loss, or nearly 500 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined by 1.6%.
Elon Musk urges Fed to cut rates 'immediately,' or risk severe recession
The Federal Reserve needs to cut interest rates immediately or risk triggering a severe recession, according to Tesla CEO and Twitter chief Elon Musk.
Benzinga
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-China central bank to offer limited, targeted growth support, no bazooka
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s $17 trillion economy is headed for one of its worst showings this year in almost half a century, but its central bank has limited options in its armoury for providing policy support as it would want to avoid stoking capital flight. The People’s Bank...
104.1 WIKY
Japan corporate capex up, record recurring profits for Q3
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in the July-September quarter, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, in a sign business investment remains resilient and a boost to recovery from a COVID-19 induced downturn. Solid capital expenditure could keep alive hopes for a private...
NBC Los Angeles
Europe Markets Close Slightly Lower as Traders Monitor China's Covid Policy; HSBC Up 5% on RBC Deal
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed fractionally lower on Tuesday after a choppy session, as investors continued to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed flat, down 0.1%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.5%. Basic resources added...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s economy grows less than expected in third quarter, but still reaches record level
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy decelerated in the third quarter, with a lower than expected growth, but still enough to place it at the highest level of the series since starting in 1996. The country’s gross domestic product rose 0.4% in the three months to September, government statistics...
China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch
LONDON, Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing's moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists.
104.1 WIKY
Canadian factory sector activity slows for fourth month
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian manufacturing activity weakened for a fourth straight month in November as worries that the economy would slip into recession undercut demand, but the pace of contraction and a measure of inflation pressures eased, data showed on Thursday. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index...
104.1 WIKY
Hong Kong retail sales rise in October, outlook challenging
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s retail sales rose in October helped by improved tourism from eased pandemic restrictions and disbursement of a new batch of consumption vouchers,but the government warned of tightened financial conditions while releasing Thursday’s data. October retail sales rose 3.9% from a year...
U.S. Revises Up Last Quarter's Economic Growth to 2.9% Rate
"By Paul WisemanDespite high interest rates and chronic inflation, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate from July through September, the government said Wednesday in a healthy upgrade from its initial estimate.Last quarter's rise in the U.S. gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — followed two straight quarters of contraction. That decline in output had raised fears that the economy might have slipped into a recession in the first half of the year despite a still-robust job market and steady consumer spending.Since then, though, most signs have pointed to a resilient if...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: Waiting on Beijing
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The surprisingly dovish tone of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday is likely to drive world markets until the Fed’s December policy meeting, but for Asia, China’s economic data and government response to the ongoing domestic protests will be no less important.
Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs
Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
104.1 WIKY
TSX futures almost flat ahead of November manufacturing data
(Reuters) – Canada’s stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited data on monthly factory activity to gauge the economy’s health in a high interest-rate environment. December futures on the commodity-heavy S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 07:47 a.m. ET., after closing at their...
Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
LONDON (Reuters) – At a vast warehouse in the southern Dutch city of Roosendaal, automated cranes and driverless vehicles silently stack clothes for the French and Italian stores of retailer Primark, reducing the need for hard-to-come-by labour. With goods packed more densely up to its roof, the new warehouse,...
