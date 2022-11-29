Read full article on original website
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
RBI seen raising rates by smaller 35bps in Dec, hiking again in early 2023: Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India will raise interest rates by a smaller 35 basis points to 6.25% in December, according to economists polled by Reuters who expect another modest move up early next year to curb lingering inflation pressures. A strong two-thirds majority said it was...
US futures rise and Hong Kong stocks jump 5% after China's vaccination move boosts hopes for a zero-COVID pivot
Hong Kong stocks soared and US futures rose Tuesday, after logging big losses the previous session. Recent public protests in China over strict zero-COVID curbs threatened to worsen supply chain issues. China said Tuesday it will boost vaccination for elderly citizens, a key step to reopening its economy. Global stocks...
Hong Kong retail sales rise in October, outlook challenging
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s retail sales rose in October helped by improved tourism from eased pandemic restrictions and disbursement of a new batch of consumption vouchers,but the government warned of tightened financial conditions while releasing Thursday’s data. October retail sales rose 3.9% from a year...
U.S. consumer confidence slips in November; inflation expectations rise
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence eased further in November amid persistent worries about the rising cost of living, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month from 102.2 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 100.0. Still, the index remains above its COVID-19 pandemic lows. It places more emphasis on the labor market, which remains tight.
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
U.S. job openings still elevated; third-quarter GDP revised up
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings decreased in October, but remained significantly high, pointing to continued labor market resilience despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool demand by aggressively raising interest rates.
German retail sales fall in October as inflation takes hold
BERLIN (Reuters) – German retail sales fell more-than-expected in October, data showed on Thursday, as inflation had consumers holding back on non-essential purchases at the start of the fourth quarter. Retail sales were down 2.8% on the month in October, a further drop than the 0.6% dip in price-adjusted...
Apple Stock Slides On Report of 6 Million Hit to iPhone Shipments Amid China Covid Chaos
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares extended declines Monday amid reports that the tech giant could see a 6 million shortfall in iPhone production from disruptions at its key China manufacturing plant. Bloomberg reported Sunday that the turmoil could lop around 6 million Phone 14 Pro and Pro Max...
Brazil’s economy grows less than expected in third quarter, but still reaches record level
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy decelerated in the third quarter, with a lower than expected growth, but still enough to place it at the highest level of the series since starting in 1996. The country’s gross domestic product rose 0.4% in the three months to September, government statistics...
GLOBAL ECONOMY-Global factory activity shrank in November but price pressures ease
LONDON/TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Factory output fell widely last month as slowing global demand and the impact of China's COVID-19 lockdowns weighed, although the downturn eased in Europe and activity in India actually picked up, surveys showed on Thursday. While the surveys indicated that factories in the euro zone...
Canadian dollar lags G10 peers as greenback slides
TORONTO (Reuters) – The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as investors scaled back Bank of Canada interest rate hike bets and domestic data showed factory activity slowing for a fourth straight month. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3445 to the greenback,...
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
US stock futures drop and oil falls to 2022 lows as Chinese protests against zero-COVID curbs spook markets
US stock futures fell in premarket trading Monday as Chinese protests weighed on market sentiment. Crude oil prices fell to their lowest levels this year on worries about a hit to Chinese demand. Unrest erupted in Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities in protest against zero-Covid restrictions. US stock futures...
Defiant pound sees biggest monthly rise since 2020 – but still trails most peers
LONDON (Reuters) – The pound has pulled off its biggest monthly increase against the U.S. dollar since July 2020 in November, although its rally was eclipsed by peers such as the yen and the Swiss franc. Sterling had jumped about 5% against the greenback in November, as of 2110...
Crude Oil Rises Sharply; XPeng Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 25 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 33,684.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,007.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 3,951.99. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
China Covid: Factory activity shrinks more than expected
A key measure of China's factory activity dipped again in November, according to the latest official figures. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48, down from 49.2 in October. It comes as strict Covid restrictions and weakening global demand weigh on the world's second largest economy. In recent days...
China reports 36,061 new COVID cases, from 37,828 previous day
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 36,061 new COVID-19 infections for Wednesday, of which 4,150 were symptomatic and 31,911 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. That compares with 37,828 new cases for Tuesday, when 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 asymptomatic, which China counts separately. Excluding imported infections, China reported...
Mexico’s factories grow again amid sales improvement, job creation
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s manufacturing sector expanded for a third straight month in November, picking up its pace of growth slightly, as tentative signs pointed to a recovery in demand conditions, overall sales stabilized and jobs were created, a survey showed Thursday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global...
