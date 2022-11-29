ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Hong Kong retail sales rise in October, outlook challenging

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s retail sales rose in October helped by improved tourism from eased pandemic restrictions and disbursement of a new batch of consumption vouchers,but the government warned of tightened financial conditions while releasing Thursday’s data. October retail sales rose 3.9% from a year...
Reuters

U.S. consumer confidence slips in November; inflation expectations rise

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence eased further in November amid persistent worries about the rising cost of living, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month from 102.2 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 100.0. Still, the index remains above its COVID-19 pandemic lows. It places more emphasis on the labor market, which remains tight.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
104.1 WIKY

German retail sales fall in October as inflation takes hold

BERLIN (Reuters) – German retail sales fell more-than-expected in October, data showed on Thursday, as inflation had consumers holding back on non-essential purchases at the start of the fourth quarter. Retail sales were down 2.8% on the month in October, a further drop than the 0.6% dip in price-adjusted...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Global factory activity shrank in November but price pressures ease

LONDON/TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Factory output fell widely last month as slowing global demand and the impact of China's COVID-19 lockdowns weighed, although the downturn eased in Europe and activity in India actually picked up, surveys showed on Thursday. While the surveys indicated that factories in the euro zone...
104.1 WIKY

Canadian dollar lags G10 peers as greenback slides

TORONTO (Reuters) – The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as investors scaled back Bank of Canada interest rate hike bets and domestic data showed factory activity slowing for a fourth straight month. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3445 to the greenback,...
msn.com

Crude Oil Rises Sharply; XPeng Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 25 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 33,684.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,007.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 3,951.99. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
BBC

China Covid: Factory activity shrinks more than expected

A key measure of China's factory activity dipped again in November, according to the latest official figures. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48, down from 49.2 in October. It comes as strict Covid restrictions and weakening global demand weigh on the world's second largest economy. In recent days...
104.1 WIKY

China reports 36,061 new COVID cases, from 37,828 previous day

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 36,061 new COVID-19 infections for Wednesday, of which 4,150 were symptomatic and 31,911 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. That compares with 37,828 new cases for Tuesday, when 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 asymptomatic, which China counts separately. Excluding imported infections, China reported...
104.1 WIKY

Mexico’s factories grow again amid sales improvement, job creation

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s manufacturing sector expanded for a third straight month in November, picking up its pace of growth slightly, as tentative signs pointed to a recovery in demand conditions, overall sales stabilized and jobs were created, a survey showed Thursday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global...

Comments / 0

Community Policy