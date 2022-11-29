Autumn debrief: Eddie Jones' England floundering, Wales' Wayne Pivac on the way out? Andy Farrell's Ireland building

Read full article on original website
England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford dropped to his knees and pointed up to the sky. The England forward had just scored against Wales at the World Cup, starting off a 3-0 victory that sent his team into the round of 16. His celebration, he said, was in tribute to a friend who recently passed away after a long battle with cancer. It could have also been in celebration of working his way into the starting lineup in Qatar. “Moments like this, this is what I play football for. The biggest moments, the best moments,” said Rashford, who started his first game of the tournament. “I’m happy we are going through to the next round of the tournament because I have massive ambitions for this team and I think we can play even better than we did today.”
A nine-year-old boy had a heartfelt message for the Wales national team ahead of their World Cup 2022 clash with England on 29 November.Preston, a pupil at Llangyfelach Primary in Swansea, told BBC Breakfast that the result didn’t matter as Wales had “made history” with their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.“It doesn’t matter if we win or lose, we’ve made history. We’ve overcome 64 years,” he said.“So come on!”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Southgate says both England and Wales are 'under pressure'England performance is ‘key’, Gareth Southgate says ahead of crucial Wales matchMarcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA
FOX Sports
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with all eyes on Group B to close out the day. England dominated Wales to win 3-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The win gave England the top spot in Group B. Despite the lopsided outcome, England struggled to...
BBC
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination. England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear “One Love” armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar. But they had to abandon those plans after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any captain that wore them. England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would take a knee at the start of the tournament. The team did it at all three Group B matches in Qatar. Wales only did it Tuesday.
England can knock Wales out of the World Cup when they meet in the deciding fixture of Group B.Wales can also knock England out - but it would take a four-goal win against Gareth Southgate’s side and for one of Iran or the USA to win in the other fixture for the Three Lions to fail to reach the last 16.Wales will be out unless they beat England - but they would also need Iran and USA to draw.England will be hoping for an improved performance after being held to a 0-0 draw by USA last time out.Here’s everything...
SkySports
SkySports
SkySports
SkySports
SkySports
BBC
SkySports
SkySports
SkySports
SkySports
