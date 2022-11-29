ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Autumn debrief: Eddie Jones' England floundering, Wales' Wayne Pivac on the way out? Andy Farrell's Ireland building

By Michael Cantillon
SkySports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford dropped to his knees and pointed up to the sky. The England forward had just scored against Wales at the World Cup, starting off a 3-0 victory that sent his team into the round of 16. His celebration, he said, was in tribute to a friend who recently passed away after a long battle with cancer. It could have also been in celebration of working his way into the starting lineup in Qatar. “Moments like this, this is what I play football for. The biggest moments, the best moments,” said Rashford, who started his first game of the tournament. “I’m happy we are going through to the next round of the tournament because I have massive ambitions for this team and I think we can play even better than we did today.”
The Independent

‘So come on!’: Nine-year-old gives impassioned message to Wales team ahead of England clash

A nine-year-old boy had a heartfelt message for the Wales national team ahead of their World Cup 2022 clash with England on 29 November.Preston, a pupil at Llangyfelach Primary in Swansea, told BBC Breakfast that the result didn’t matter as Wales had “made history” with their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.“It doesn’t matter if we win or lose, we’ve made history. We’ve overcome 64 years,” he said.“So come on!”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Southgate says both England and Wales are 'under pressure'England performance is ‘key’, Gareth Southgate says ahead of crucial Wales matchMarcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA
FOX Sports

Wales vs. England highlights: England dominates to take Group B

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with all eyes on Group B to close out the day. England dominated Wales to win 3-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The win gave England the top spot in Group B. Despite the lopsided outcome, England struggled to...
BBC

Jimmy O'Brien: Leinster back makes big impact in 'special autumn' for Ireland

Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 3 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Leinster's versatile back Jimmy O'Brien says the start to his Ireland career in the Autumn Nations Series was like a "whirlwind". Injuries to two players saw the 25-year-old go from missing out on the matchday squad to making an...
The Associated Press

England and Wales players take a knee in World Cup match

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination. England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear “One Love” armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar. But they had to abandon those plans after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any captain that wore them. England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would take a knee at the start of the tournament. The team did it at all three Group B matches in Qatar. Wales only did it Tuesday.
The Independent

What time does England vs Wales kick off?

England can knock Wales out of the World Cup when they meet in the deciding fixture of Group B.Wales can also knock England out - but it would take a four-goal win against Gareth Southgate’s side and for one of Iran or the USA to win in the other fixture for the Three Lions to fail to reach the last 16.Wales will be out unless they beat England - but they would also need Iran and USA to draw.England will be hoping for an improved performance after being held to a 0-0 draw by USA last time out.Here’s everything...
SkySports

England name Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford in line-up to face Wales in final World Cup group game

Phil Foden has been handed his first start of the World Cup alongside Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in a refreshed England line-up to face Wales. Having stuck with the same starting XI in his first two games, Gareth Southgate has rung the changes, making four alterations, on the back of England's below-par draw with the USA on Friday, with qualification for the last 16 still not assured.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: England weigh up STUNNING move for former Wales boss Warren Gatland if they sack Eddie Jones following dire autumn campaign... and Steve Borthwick could work with Kiwi before taking over after the World Cup

Warren Gatland is understood to be open to taking charge of England on a caretaker basis if Eddie Jones is sacked. The Kiwi has flown home to New Zealand after punditry duties for the autumn internationals, but he may not be there for long as, all of a sudden, the man who coached Wales for 12 years and has overseen the Lions on three tours finds himself preparing for the possibility of another long-haul assignment.
SkySports

Pakistan vs England: James Anderson says tourists 'chomping at the bit' for Test return

James Anderson insisted the England team are "chomping at the bit" to get their first Test in Pakistan for 17 years under way in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The 40-year-old is the only member of the England squad to have toured the country before, back in 2005, but he only featured in red-ball tour matches and one-day internationals, not the Test series.
The Independent

World Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans celebrate after cruising to victory against Wales

England fans’ spirits were high after the Three Lions cruised to victory in their “Battle of Britain” World Cup 2022 clash against Wales on Tuesday, 29 November.Meanwhile the Dragons were left heartbroken after crashing out of their second-ever tournament, losing 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.Scenes from Manchester and London showed England fans jumping in delight, with cups thrown into the air.After topping Group B, England will now face Senegal in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England beat Wales to claim Group B top spot in World Cup 2022England fans celebrate third goal against Wales in World Cup matchWorld Cup: Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes against Wales
SkySports

England illness could delay Pakistan Test by a day with talks ongoing between ECB and PCB

Discussions have taken place over postponing the first Test between England and Pakistan to Friday after a number of the touring party were struck down by an illness. The England and Wales Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board have been in talks, although a decision is not expected until Thursday morning as the players continue to be monitored.
SkySports

World Cup - Wales reporter notebook: Rob Page's real test starts now

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes reflects on Wales' difficult World Cup campaign and discusses what is next for Rob Page, Gareth Bale and Welsh football... There is a huge frustration on the surface right now because Wales haven't performed anywhere near their ability and there can be a number of reasons why.

Comments / 0

Community Policy