MASON CITY, Iowa (KIMT via CNN) - An Iowa father is mourning the loss of his four sons, killed in a house fire on Nov. 16. The boys were 12, 10, six and three years of age. The grieving dad shared how he did all he could to try to save the boys, but he just was not able to make it to them.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO