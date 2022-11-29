Read full article on original website
Related
kiow.com
Lake Mills Drainage Project to Move Ahead
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday to discuss a long-debated drainage project. Drainage District 92 which is situated near Lake Mills needs a culvert removed from a ditch that is impeding water flow. According to Winnebago County Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald, the drainage line needs to be one long ditch which means that the project would be an improvement.
kiow.com
Winnebago Board to Discuss Drainage and EMS Services
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am for a series of meetings. During the first meeting, the board will hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders regarding the state of secondary roads in the county. The board will then hear about drainage issues including...
kiow.com
Kossuth County Board to Review Drainage Issues
The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning beginning at 8am and begin by addressing requests to groom trails in the event of snow for the 2022-2023 Kossuth County Drift Skippers and Lakota Sno-Eagles Snowmobile Clubs. the hope is to make the trails safer for use by the clubs.
kiow.com
Hancock and Winnebago County Sign Workforce 28E Agreement
Iowa Workforce Development is active in the promotion of employment in the northern Iowa area. The group works in other avenues too, but it assists area counties in job creation and promotion. As such, the group is governed by a 20-county committee which oversees the funding of the group. Hancock...
KIMT
1 1/2 pounds of marijuana means no prison time for Forest city man
FOREST CITY, Iowa - No prison time for a man arrested after 1 ½ pounds of marijuana was found in his home. Brandice DeWayne Lewis, 23 of Forest city, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended drug treatment after pleading guilty to distributing drugs to someone under 18 near a school and possession with intent to deliver marijuana near a school.
kchanews.com
Snow Doesn’t Have to Fall to Cause Problems for North Iowa Motorists
After a mixed bag of precipitation in north Iowa Tuesday, the forecast for the rest of the week looks largely dry. However, Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District Office of the DOT, reminds motorists that snow doesn’t have to be falling to cause travel problems. Hjelmstad also cautions...
kiow.com
Forest City YMCA Asks the City Council for Funding
The Forest City Council was recently approached about helping to fund the childcare activities at the Forest City YMCA. According to the Forest City YMCA Director Bruce Mielke, his childcare program is vital to the city and its population. Mielke explained to the council that his programs are just like...
KIMT
More information on Monday night shooting in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A few more details have been released about a shooting Monday night. Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24 of Mason City, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail for attempted murder and first-degree theft. Tidemanson is accused of getting into a fight...
kiow.com
Forest City Breaks Ground on Soyland Homes Project
Forest City officials and distinguished guests officially broke ground on a new housing project in Forest City. Mike Stott, owner of Soyland Homes developed the company to address a growing and, in some cases, dire need. He began with an idea using common practices and standard ideas. He began to...
Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open
An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators. The hotel’s owner, Gilbert Starble, says the Hartwood Inn of Charles City has served as a home for what he calls “criminals, ex-convicts, recovering addicts and poor people.” In recent months, […] The post Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
superhits1027.com
Police reveal details of Monday night Mason City shooting
MASON CITY — The Mason City Police Department has provided a few more details regarding an altercation that included a shooting in Mason City last night. Police say at about 7:55 PM, they were called to the 300 block of 3rd Northwest for an altercation, with several callers reporting subjects fighting and a report of a gunshot was also received.
KCRG.com
Iowa father discusses losing his sons in Mason City house fire
MASON CITY, Iowa (KIMT via CNN) - An Iowa father is mourning the loss of his four sons, killed in a house fire on Nov. 16. The boys were 12, 10, six and three years of age. The grieving dad shared how he did all he could to try to save the boys, but he just was not able to make it to them.
KIMT
Saying Goodbye to the McLuer Brothers
It's been two weeks since 4 boys tragically died in a fire in Mason City. Tonight -- they were laid to rest.
myaustinminnesota.com
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County late Tuesday morning
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2018 International semi being driven by 51-year old Duane Eddy Travis of Red Oak, Iowa was eastbound on I-90 at approximately 11:36 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2023 Peterbuilt semi being driven by 40-year old Phillip James Hughes of Rochester at milepost 164 in Bancroft Township.
myaustinminnesota.com
Albert Lea man injured in accident between pickup and combine on Highway 65 in Freeborn County Monday evening
An Albert Lea man was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and a combine on Highway 65 in Freeborn County early Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2015 Chevy Colorado pickup being driven by 72-year old John Gayhard Bolinger of Albert Lea and a 2009 Case-IH combine being driven by 24-year old Aaron Ellis Nasinec of Wells were both northbound on Highway 65 at approximately 5:24 p.m. Monday evening when the two vehicles made contact near trail road 517 in Albert Lea Township.
hotelnewsresource.com
Lakeside Inn Hotel & Restaurant in Clear Lake, Iowa For Sale
CBRE is the exclusive advisor for a rare investment opportunity in Clear Lake, Iowa. This is a successful hotel and restaurant operation known locally as the Lakeside Inn and The Lakeside Landing Kitchen & Bar. The hotel consists of seventeen fully furnished bedrooms. The entire property from each individual unit...
Rochester Trucker Hurt in Crash Involving Two Semis on I-90
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two truckers were hurt after their semis, headed in opposite directions, collided on I-90 in Freeborn County Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says an eastbound semi, driven by 51-year-old Duane Travis of Red Oak, IA, crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes where it collided with another semi, operated by 40-year-old Phillip Hughes of Rochester. The crash was reported at 7:36 a.m. about six miles east of Albert Lea.
KIMT
Three pounds of meth lead to federal trial for Mason City man
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is now facing federal charges for three pounds of methamphetamine found in Mason City. Juan Pulido Jr., 50 of Mason City, was arrested by local law enforcement on September 28 after being pulled over near the intersection of S. Illinois Avenue and 6th Street SE in Mason City. Investigators say about a pound of meth was found in Pulido’s vehicle and close to two pounds of meth was found in his home, along with cash, packaging, and scales.
kiow.com
Possible Rail Strike May Have Local Impacts
Congress has been busy trying to come up with a solution to railroad labor issues and avoiding a national rail strike. How this will affect the local economy will not be in movement of area harvested grain according to Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder. Movement across the area...
kiow.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6pm Tuesday
The National Weather Service is continuing the Winter Weather Advisory for the area until 6pm tonight. A system containing cold air, snow and a frozen mix of precipitation to the north and west, rain changing to a frozen mix to the west, central and east continues to plague the area.
Comments / 0