US News and World Report
Israeli President Touts Business Ties on First Bahrain Visit
DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa met President Isaac Herzog on Sunday in the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the Gulf state since the countries forged ties two years ago and as a right-wing coalition government takes shape in Israel. Herzog, whose...
US News and World Report
Israeli Officer Kills Palestinian Assailant in W.Bank, Police Say
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -An Israeli officer shot dead a Palestinian assailant in the occupied West Bank on Friday, border police said, an incident which the Palestinians denounced as an execution. The man had stabbed and lightly wounded a border policeman after which another officer overpowered him. The man then...
US News and World Report
Iran Executes Four Men Convicted of Cooperating With Israel, State Media Report
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Sunday executed four men convicted of cooperating with Israel's spy agency Mossad, Iranian state media reported. The Islamic Republic has long accused arch-enemy Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil. Tehran has recently accused Israeli and Western intelligence services of plotting a civil war in Iran, which is now gripped by some of the biggest anti-government protests since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
US News and World Report
Afghan Capital Hit by Attacks Near Ex-PM Hekmatyar's Office, Pakistan Embassy
KABUL (Reuters) -One person was killed on Friday in a suicide bomb attack near the Kabul office of the Hezb-e-Islami party, former Afghan Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, said, the same day as an apparent failed assassination attempt at the Pakistan Embassy. Multiple attackers were killed and several guards injured in...
US News and World Report
Nigeria's $11 Billion London Trial Will Expose Corruption, Court Hears
LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday the trial would reveal corruption "on an industrial scale", not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers. The case stems from a contract for a...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Saudi Prince Seeks Mideast Leadership, Independence With Xi's Visit
RIYADH (Reuters) - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts China's leader this week at a delicate moment in U.S.-Saudi ties, signalling Riyadh's resolve to navigate a polarised global order regardless of the wishes of its Western allies, analysts said. The ruler of the oil giant has made a comeback on...
US News and World Report
Thousands of Congolese Churchgoers Join Nationwide Marches Against Eastern Violence
KINSHASA (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Christians took to the streets across Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday to protest violence in eastern regions, as church leaders accused the international community of hypocrisy over Rwanda's alleged role in the fighting. After Sunday services, churchgoers in the capital Kinshasa and...
US News and World Report
Nigerian Presidential Hopeful Obi Pledges to Reform Currency Market, Subsidies
LAGOS (Reuters) - The anti-establishment candidate for Nigeria's presidency will reform its system of costly subsidies and unify the local naira currency's multiple exchange rates if elected in February, his manifesto released on Sunday showed. Nigeria operates multiple exchange rates that allow some companies to get dollars cheaply while the...
US News and World Report
Syria Resisting Russia's Efforts to Broker Turkey Summit, Sources Say
BEIRUT/ANKARA (Reuters) -Syria is resisting Russian efforts to broker a summit with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, three sources said on Friday, after more than a decade of bitter enmity since the outbreak of Syria's civil war. However two Turkish sources, including a senior official, disputed that Damascus was delaying and...
US News and World Report
Sudanese Anti-Corruption Figure Freed on Eve of Political Deal
KHARTOUM (Reuters) -A prominent Sudanese politician was released from jail on Sunday, a day before the civilian coalition he belonged to was due to sign an initial deal with the military to end a political standoff triggered in October 2021 by a coup. The framework deal would, according to a...
US News and World Report
UN Investigation Examining 'Devastating' Attacks on Ukraine Infrastructure
GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N.-appointed investigators are looking into whether Russia's attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine amount to war crimes, one of the inspection team said on Friday. Russia has been pounding Ukraine's electricity infrastructure since early October, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heating as temperatures plummet. Russia says...
US News and World Report
Venezuela's Maduro Could Miss Lula Inauguration
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Heads of state and governments will be attending President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration on Jan. 1, but one might have trouble entering Brazil - Venezuela's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Lula's transition team have not sent out invitations yet, but aides said that all countries with...
US News and World Report
Spanish Police Believe Origin of Letter Bombs Was City of Valladolid - Source
MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish police said six letter bombs sent to high profile targets in recent days appeared to have been posted from the northern city of Valladolid, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Saturday. The devices were sent to targets including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Ukrainian...
US News and World Report
Mexican Judge Killed in State of Zacatecas
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A Mexican judge died on Sunday after being shot in the violent state of Zacatecas in northern Mexico, according to state government sources. Judge Roberto Elias died Sunday, according to a state government source and social media posts by Arturo Nahle, presiding magistrate of the Zacatecas justice department. Nahle called for peace in Zacatecas.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Slaps Sanctions on Senior Clerics in Pro-Moscow Church
(Reuters) - Ukraine is slapping sanctions on 10 senior clerics linked to a pro-Moscow church on the grounds they agreed to work with Russian occupation authorities or justified Moscow's invasion, the security service said on Saturday. The announcement is the latest in a series of steps against a Ukrainian branch...
US News and World Report
Iran State Body Reports 200 Dead in Protests, Raisi Hails 'Freedoms'
DUBAI (Reuters) -President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday hailed Iran's Islamic Republic as a guarantor of rights and freedoms, defending the ruling system amid a crackdown on anti-government protests that the United Nations says has cost more than 300 lives. A top state security body meanwhile said that 200 people, including...
US News and World Report
Gunmen in Nigeria Kill a Dozen People, Abduct Others From Mosque
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Gunmen in Nigeria killed a dozen worshippers, including an imam, and kidnapped several others from a mosque on Saturday night, local residents said on Sunday, in the latest attack by armed gangs in the north of the country. Armed gangs, known as bandits, attack communities where...
US News and World Report
Protests in Malta as Parliament Debates Abortion Amendment
VALLETTA (Reuters) -A large picture of an unborn baby was placed outside the office of Malta's prime minister on Sunday as demonstrators called on the government to halt plans to amend the country's strict anti-abortion laws. The protest, the biggest in years, attracted several thousand people including Malta's top Catholic...
US News and World Report
Sweden Deports Man With Alleged Ties to Kurdish Militant Group
ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden on Friday deported a Kurdish man with alleged links to Kurdish militant group the PKK, a government minister told Swedish Television, as Ankara keeps up pressure on the Nordic country to meet its demands in return for NATO membership. Mahmut Tat had sought asylum in Sweden in...
