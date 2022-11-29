Read full article on original website
Related
It’s Beginning to Look Like A San Angelo Craigslist Christmas
Who says you need a big budget to find the perfect Christmas gift? Craigslist has been matching people with just the right items for years. Here are some incredible free items available now on Craigslist near San Angelo. Better hurry, these items won't last long. 1) Jeremy The Show Chicken:...
Do Posted Construction Zone Speed Limits Always Apply in Texas?
It seemed like forever that the 45-mile-an-hour construction zone speed limit signs were up along that stretch of U.S. 87 between San Angelo and Wall. There was a long time when no construction was actually going on, even though the road work was not finished. Since the speed limit on...
Christmas At Old Fort Concho Is A Great Tradition!
Get ready for a wonderful weekend of Christmas fun, shopping and entertainment on the grounds of Old Fort Concho this Fri - Sat, Dec 2nd – 4th!. If you don't already feel the holiday spirit, Christmas at Old Fort Concho is sure to brighten your holiday season with so much going on all weekend long!
Holiday Treasures Meet The Arts in Paintbrush Alley Saturday
San Angelo is often called the "Oasis of West Texas". Our incredible city is a city full of culture and the arts thriving in the middle of dusty backroads and wide-open empty places. Nowhere is the vibrant art of San Angelo more visible than in our own Paintbrush Alley. Here...
SAMFA Is Having A Big Christmas Celebration!
The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is hosting their annual Christmas Exhibit Friday December 9th and Thursday December 15th at the Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes Street!. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun of this ultimate winter wonderland. experience, complete with free art activities, an art...
Why You Need A Real Christmas Tree And Where To Find The Best
Every year in the US, an average of 20-25 million real Christmas trees are sold. Nationally, the real Christmas tree industry employs about 100-thousand people. There are Christmas tree farms in all 50 states. One of the biggest Christmas tree farms in Texas is the Elgin Christmas tree Farm in...
Why “Brown Friday/Weekend” Is Busiest For Plumbers
We all know the day after Thanksgiving is Black Friday. Before online shopping, it was the busiest shopping day of the year, which was supposed to elevate businesses out of the "red" and into the "black". In other words, it was the day of the year when companies broke even and began to make a profit.
What Was San Angelo’s Snowiest Day?
The photos from Buffalo and Western New York are awe-inspiring. Some areas received six feet of snow in just a few days. Lake effect snows often happen in that part of the world when cold air sweeps across the Great Lakes. It picks up moisture and drops it as lots and lots of snow.
ASU Rams – Ready For The Quarterfinal Game Saturday!
ASU's athletic department has released information about The Rams facing off in the Quarterfinal Matchup With Colorado School of Mines this Saturday, Dec 3rd!. Once again, Angelo State University has given us all another reason to be proud of ASU's accomplishments after defeating Bemidji State in the Second Round of the NCAA Division II National Championship with a 33-7 win! The Rams will now host second-seeded Colorado School of Mines in the Super Region 4 Final in the LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field this Saturday, Dec. 3rd.
Help Solve the Arellano Family Highway 277 Murders
The Arellano family consisted of Juan age 29, Monica age 24, Rosa age 21, Eduardo age 1, Leticia age 2, and Manuel Jr. 5. The family was traveling to San Angelo, Texas to meet with other family members on April 16th, 1968. Texas Rangers Cold Case Investigators say that the...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
How Secret Tunnels, Intrigue and Illicit History Define San Angelo
Under the streets of San Angelo lie secrets. These secrets are as winding and mysterious as the many tunnels that have been discovered. Some of these tunnels have garnered international discussion. Sure, there are those who say San Angelo is a quiet city. Its history is quite different. Some of...
Driving on US 277 From Christoval South Can Cost You
The State of Texas has a lot of requirements for those who drive motor vehicles on our roads. Drivers must be reasonably licensed. We must maintain our cars in a safe manner. Every year, vehicles registered in Texas are required to pass an annual inspection to ensure compliance with safety standards. The items checked in the examination for a typical passenger automobile in the state include the steering, seat belts, brakes, tires, tail lamps, and more.
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
How To Find The Best Christmas Small Town in Texas
I love San Angelo at Christmastime. The Parade of Lights along the Concho is truly magical. If you are looking for more, you are in luck. San Angelo is less than 150 miles from the best Christmas town in Texas. Fredericksburg, Texas is incredible at Christmas. Fredericksburg is nationally recognized...
What Are The Most Common Last Names in Tom Green County?
Having a common last night can be a good thing or a bad thing. It can be a bad thing when FBI agents show up with a subpoena for someone with your exact name, but it's not you. Since FBI agents hear the "that's not me" excuse all the time, you can imagine how hard it was for me to prove I was not the one who needed to be in handcuffs.
Here’s How You Can Own Your Very Own Texas Ranch
If you've ever dreamt of owning your very own Texas ranch, then you're in luck. The Vista Valley Ranch is 185 acres of amazing ranch land just north of San Angelo in Coke County. Officially listed as Bronte, Texas, 76933. This is pure Texas. There's plenty of room for you...
The Carden Circus Performs In San Angelo Wed, Nov 16th!
The Carden Circus is bringing their awesome circus to San Angelo with two great shows on Wed, November 16th in the Spur Arena! Get your tickets now and save!!. You’re invited come and enjoy three rings of unforgettable family fun at the Circus Spectacular! A limited number of $9.99 adult tickets are available on line but going fast and you can get a free kid’s ticket too with your purchase of an adult ticket!!! Use code FREEPASS at purchase. You’ll be amazed with all new, never-before-seen acts!! Experience the laughter & wonder, the music & magic, amazing aerialists plus elephants, camels, horses, llamas & more. Visit spectacularcircus.com for tickets and more information.
Toys For Tots Reindeer Run is Sat, Nov 19th
The 2022 MARINE CORPS Toys For Tots Motorcycle Reindeer Run is being held on Sat, Nov 19th From 9 am – 3 pm at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 4333 Sherwood Way. You’re invited to join the Elf Committee and other Motorcycle Enthusiasts from all across the Concho Valley and beyond at a family fun-filled day to include an approximately 64 mile optional motorcycle ride, door prizes, auction, raffle, music, Bike Games, and other activities with all Toys and funds raised to benefit the US MARINE CORPS TOYS FOR TOTS of the Concho Valley whose goal is to provide Christmas to children in need throughout the area. The day will conclude with a Parade of Motorcyclists lead by Santa Claus to drop off all Toys & Funds raised that day. For more information, call 325-277-1569 or visit San.Angelo.tx@toysfortots.org.
Help Our Kids With The D.E.S.K. Sale
D.E.S.K. (Donate Educational Supplies for Kids) volunteers & sponsors work to provide school supplies for students in the San Angelo ISD for grades K thru 12 who cannot afford the supplies on their own. That is a tall order to fill because a lot of students need the assistance. That...
96.5 The Rock
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0