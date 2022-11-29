Read full article on original website
NBC New York
South Korea's SM Entertainment Plans to Set Up Its Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore
South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region. On top of that, the company plans to launch retail businesses in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions. SM Entertainment told CNBC that...
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
industrytoday.com
The Missing Link in the EV Charger Supply Chain
As electric vehicles rise in popularity, creating the necessary charging infrastructure poses serious challenges. Customers are purchasing electric vehicles (EVs) at exponential rates. The U.S. government has set a goal for half of all vehicles sold to be electric by 2030. To accommodate for this growth, McKinsey Research calculates the U.S. will need 1.2 million public and 28 million private EV chargers by 2030—approximately 20 times more than there currently are. Producing that number of chargers in the next seven years, to put it lightly, will not be easy.
NBC New York
Tesla Recalls 435,000 Cars in China Over Rear Light Issue and Will Issue Software Update
Tesla plans to recall more than 435,000 cars in China and issue software updates to fix a rear light issue, the Chinese market regulator said Thursday. A total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating.
Talon Metals Aiming to Provide Domestic Nickel For EVs
Todd Malan, chief external affairs officer and head of climate strategy for Talon Metals, joined Cheddar News to discuss the based metal company's operations for the domestic battery supply chain.
NBC New York
China Could Reopen in March, But Zero-Covid Has Shaken Confidence in Supply Chains, Economist Says
While Chinese authorities could gradually unwind restrictions in March, zero-Covid policies are starting to hurt global confidence in the country's industrial supply chains, said Li Daokui, Mansfield Freeman professor of economics at China's Tsinghua University. In the short term, supply chains will be largely unaffected since factories are still operating,...
Engadget
Honda will start US production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in 2024
The first model is a plug-in hybrid based on the new CR-V. Honda's big electrification push will include US-oriented hydrogen fuel cell cars. The automaker has revealed that it will begin US production of fuel cell vehicles in 2024. The first model will be a plug-in hybrid based on the current-generation CR-V (pictured here). You'll theoretically have pure electric driving for your daily commute, but still get zero-emissions driving for longer city-to-city jaunts.
Halfords boss warns move to tax electric motors could hold back switch from fuel
The boss of retailer Halfords has hit out at the Chancellor’s move to start taxing electric cars, warning it will hold back the switch from petrol and diesel motors.Chief executive Graham Stapleton told the PA news agency Jeremy Hunt’s autumn budget announcement that electric vehicles (EVs) would no longer be exempt from road tax from 2025 was “disappointing”.Under the plans laid out in the autumn statement, electric cars registered from April 2025 will pay the lowest rate of £10 in the first year, then move to the standard rate, which is currently £165.EV cars aren't getting any cheaper quickly and...
Electric boost for Ford with £600m Government-backed loan
Car giant Ford is to expand its work on electric vehicles in Essex and Merseyside after receiving a £600 million Government-based loan.UK Export Finance said this will support thousands of jobs and help the manufacturer increase its electric vehicle range from two models to nine.Ford will boost the capacity of its plant at Halewood on Merseyside from 250,000 electric powertrain units per year to 420,000.The loan will also help protect Ford’s ability to deliver engineering services in Dunton, Essex.We have consistently backed FordInternational Trade Secretary Kemi BadenochUK Export Finance is a Government-linked body which helps promote the UK’s export industry...
In a first, Rolls-Royce and easyJet successfully test a hydrogen-powered aircraft engine
In what can be considered a promising first step towards transforming the aviation industry to become carbon-neutral, a project led by Rolls Royce and easyJet has successfully tested a modern-day jet engine that runs solely on hydrogen. The prototype for the experiment, which was conducted at a test facility at...
insideevs.com
Amazon Adds More Delivery Hubs And E-Bike Fleets Across The U.K.
Electric bikes and other cargo-focused light electric vehicles have transformed the landscape of last-mile delivery. They’ve enabled companies to deliver their products and services deeper within residential areas, while at the same time lowering operating costs, and of course, making business more sustainable. Across the globe, retail giants like...
Hyundai Motor, SK On sign EV battery supply pact for N. America
SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group has signed an agreement to source electric vehicle (EV) batteries in North America from battery maker SK On, the companies said on Tuesday.
Ford plans £125m electric vehicle investment at Halewood
Ford plans to invest an extra £125m in electric vehicle parts production at its Halewood plant in a move that will make it a key part of the company’s European zero-emissions ambitions. The factory on Merseyside will produce 420,000 electric drive units a year from 2024 under the...
Range Energy Launches with $8M in Seed Capital Bringing Electric Trailers to the Commercial Trucking Market
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Range Energy (Range), the hardware company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, announced $8M in seed capital today from UP Partners, R7, and Yamaha Motor Ventures. The company recently completed its software and hardware interface validation prototypes further accelerating the electrification of industrial transportation. Range’s powered trailers decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, reduce fuel costs for fleet owners, and are designed to eliminate operational disruptions borne from the transition to electric vehicles. To meet both immediate decarbonization needs as well as long-term fleet transformation ambitions, Range’s powered trailers are compatible with today’s diesel tow vehicles and tomorrow’s innovative all-electric tractors. With this timely, unique approach to the opportunity of electrification, Range is positioned to reach mass market adoption before the first electric semi-trucks are deployed at scale. In just a few months, the Range team has already begun testing multiple prototype powered trailers as it advances towards full scale development vehicles and testing alongside commercial partners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005599/en/ Range Energy launches with $8M in seed capital bringing electric trailers to the commercial trucking market (Photo: Business Wire)
teenink.com
I used to be an electric car sceptic, but I am now convinced that they are future of sustainable transportation.
I have been a car nut for as long as I can remember. Until recently, I saw little potential in electric vehicles (EV). However, with refined EV battery technology, an increasing number of models and higher fuel costs, I realised there is plenty to love about the latest electric vehicles on sale and it was time for me to reconsider my position.
NBC New York
Delta Is Making It Harder to Get Into Its Airport Lounges After They Were Flooded by Travelers
Delta is clamping down on access to its airport lounges starting next year. The airline is raising the prices for lounge access memberships and adding other restrictions. Some travelers have encountered long lines to get into clubs. Delta Air Lines is making the most exclusive corners of the airport harder...
NBC New York
Goldman Sachs Sees ‘High Probability' of OPEC Cut — and Expects Oil Prices to Hit $110 Next Year
OPEC and non-OPEC producers, an influential energy alliance known as OPEC+, will convene in Vienna, Austria on Dec. 4 to decide on the next phase of production policy. Jeff Currie, global head of commodities at Goldman Sachs, said Tuesday that the medium-term oil outlook for 2023 was "very positive" and the bank plans to "stick to our guns" with a $110-a-barrel Brent crude forecast for next year.
France 24
A greener ride: West Africans switch on to electric motorbikes
Motorcycle taxis are a popular and cheap form of transportation in West Africa. But in Benin and Togo, electric models are gaining the ascendancy over petrol-powered rivals. Customers are plumping for environmentally-friendlier travel and taxi drivers are switching to machines that, above all, are less expensive to buy and operate.
Top Speed
Hyundai Is Making A Major Investment In U.S. EV Battery Production
What do all electric vehicle manufacturers need and is difficult to come by? That's right, batteries. But while most established automakers are just planning their first battery factories, or at least will be able to start them up soon, demand for their electric models continues to grow rampantly. So if they are not yet able to supply themselves, the question automatically arises as to how they are going to provide the urgently needed supply of batteries. This is where some suppliers come into play who are already a step ahead of the car manufacturers in battery cell production. This is exactly the kind of cooperation Hyundai and SK On have now announced so that both companies can benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States.
NBC New York
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Makes Green Hydrogen Profitable at Scale, Goldman Sachs Says
During an interview with CNBC, Goldman Sachs' Michele DellaVigna touches upon a number of issues related to the energy sector. He describes the Inflation Reduction Act as being "a great template." The IRA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August after being approved by U.S. lawmakers. The...
