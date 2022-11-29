ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

South Korea's SM Entertainment Plans to Set Up Its Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore

South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region. On top of that, the company plans to launch retail businesses in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions. SM Entertainment told CNBC that...
industrytoday.com

The Missing Link in the EV Charger Supply Chain

As electric vehicles rise in popularity, creating the necessary charging infrastructure poses serious challenges. Customers are purchasing electric vehicles (EVs) at exponential rates. The U.S. government has set a goal for half of all vehicles sold to be electric by 2030. To accommodate for this growth, McKinsey Research calculates the U.S. will need 1.2 million public and 28 million private EV chargers by 2030—approximately 20 times more than there currently are. Producing that number of chargers in the next seven years, to put it lightly, will not be easy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC New York

Tesla Recalls 435,000 Cars in China Over Rear Light Issue and Will Issue Software Update

Tesla plans to recall more than 435,000 cars in China and issue software updates to fix a rear light issue, the Chinese market regulator said Thursday. A total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating.
NBC New York

China Could Reopen in March, But Zero-Covid Has Shaken Confidence in Supply Chains, Economist Says

While Chinese authorities could gradually unwind restrictions in March, zero-Covid policies are starting to hurt global confidence in the country's industrial supply chains, said Li Daokui, Mansfield Freeman professor of economics at China's Tsinghua University. In the short term, supply chains will be largely unaffected since factories are still operating,...
Engadget

Honda will start US production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in 2024

The first model is a plug-in hybrid based on the new CR-V. Honda's big electrification push will include US-oriented hydrogen fuel cell cars. The automaker has revealed that it will begin US production of fuel cell vehicles in 2024. The first model will be a plug-in hybrid based on the current-generation CR-V (pictured here). You'll theoretically have pure electric driving for your daily commute, but still get zero-emissions driving for longer city-to-city jaunts.
The Independent

Halfords boss warns move to tax electric motors could hold back switch from fuel

The boss of retailer Halfords has hit out at the Chancellor’s move to start taxing electric cars, warning it will hold back the switch from petrol and diesel motors.Chief executive Graham Stapleton told the PA news agency Jeremy Hunt’s autumn budget announcement that electric vehicles (EVs) would no longer be exempt from road tax from 2025 was “disappointing”.Under the plans laid out in the autumn statement, electric cars registered from April 2025 will pay the lowest rate of £10 in the first year, then move to the standard rate, which is currently £165.EV cars aren't getting any cheaper quickly and...
The Independent

Electric boost for Ford with £600m Government-backed loan

Car giant Ford is to expand its work on electric vehicles in Essex and Merseyside after receiving a £600 million Government-based loan.UK Export Finance said this will support thousands of jobs and help the manufacturer increase its electric vehicle range from two models to nine.Ford will boost the capacity of its plant at Halewood on Merseyside from 250,000 electric powertrain units per year to 420,000.The loan will also help protect Ford’s ability to deliver engineering services in Dunton, Essex.We have consistently backed FordInternational Trade Secretary Kemi BadenochUK Export Finance is a Government-linked body which helps promote the UK’s export industry...
insideevs.com

Amazon Adds More Delivery Hubs And E-Bike Fleets Across The U.K.

Electric bikes and other cargo-focused light electric vehicles have transformed the landscape of last-mile delivery. They’ve enabled companies to deliver their products and services deeper within residential areas, while at the same time lowering operating costs, and of course, making business more sustainable. Across the globe, retail giants like...
The Guardian

Ford plans £125m electric vehicle investment at Halewood

Ford plans to invest an extra £125m in electric vehicle parts production at its Halewood plant in a move that will make it a key part of the company’s European zero-emissions ambitions. The factory on Merseyside will produce 420,000 electric drive units a year from 2024 under the...
The Associated Press

Range Energy Launches with $8M in Seed Capital Bringing Electric Trailers to the Commercial Trucking Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Range Energy (Range), the hardware company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, announced $8M in seed capital today from UP Partners, R7, and Yamaha Motor Ventures. The company recently completed its software and hardware interface validation prototypes further accelerating the electrification of industrial transportation. Range’s powered trailers decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, reduce fuel costs for fleet owners, and are designed to eliminate operational disruptions borne from the transition to electric vehicles. To meet both immediate decarbonization needs as well as long-term fleet transformation ambitions, Range’s powered trailers are compatible with today’s diesel tow vehicles and tomorrow’s innovative all-electric tractors. With this timely, unique approach to the opportunity of electrification, Range is positioned to reach mass market adoption before the first electric semi-trucks are deployed at scale. In just a few months, the Range team has already begun testing multiple prototype powered trailers as it advances towards full scale development vehicles and testing alongside commercial partners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005599/en/ Range Energy launches with $8M in seed capital bringing electric trailers to the commercial trucking market (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC New York

Goldman Sachs Sees ‘High Probability' of OPEC Cut — and Expects Oil Prices to Hit $110 Next Year

OPEC and non-OPEC producers, an influential energy alliance known as OPEC+, will convene in Vienna, Austria on Dec. 4 to decide on the next phase of production policy. Jeff Currie, global head of commodities at Goldman Sachs, said Tuesday that the medium-term oil outlook for 2023 was "very positive" and the bank plans to "stick to our guns" with a $110-a-barrel Brent crude forecast for next year.
France 24

A greener ride: West Africans switch on to electric motorbikes

Motorcycle taxis are a popular and cheap form of transportation in West Africa. But in Benin and Togo, electric models are gaining the ascendancy over petrol-powered rivals. Customers are plumping for environmentally-friendlier travel and taxi drivers are switching to machines that, above all, are less expensive to buy and operate.
Top Speed

Hyundai Is Making A Major Investment In U.S. EV Battery Production

What do all electric vehicle manufacturers need and is difficult to come by? That's right, batteries. But while most established automakers are just planning their first battery factories, or at least will be able to start them up soon, demand for their electric models continues to grow rampantly. So if they are not yet able to supply themselves, the question automatically arises as to how they are going to provide the urgently needed supply of batteries. This is where some suppliers come into play who are already a step ahead of the car manufacturers in battery cell production. This is exactly the kind of cooperation Hyundai and SK On have now announced so that both companies can benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States.
GEORGIA STATE

