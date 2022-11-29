Read full article on original website
San Antonio Current
An all-concrete home on the Guadalupe River called the 'Monolith House' is now for sale
A sprawling new riverfront home northwest of San Antonio with a facade comprised entirely of concrete has hit the market for $5.5 million. That unusual construction explains its nickname: the "Monolith House." The 4,500-square-foot residence near the town of Hunt was designed and constructed by architectural engineer Ueli Schlunegger, who's...
seguintoday.com
Holiday Stroll Jingle Bell Run to welcome record number of participants
(Seguin) – The bells will be ringing even louder this year as this year’s Holiday Stroll Jingle Bell Run looks to welcome its largest group of participants ever. That’s according to Amber Ehrlich, of the Downtown Business Alliance of Seguin. Ehrlich says the group is excited about...
lavacacountytoday.com
Simmons Family Christmas display begins Dec.1 in Yoakum, Tx
After more than fifteen years of dazzling the Yoakum community with light displays, the annual Simmons Family Christmas Lightshow has grown to approximately 80,000 lights on two acres. This year’s holiday light show will be displayed nightly from Thursday, Dec. 1. until New Year’s Day. The local wintertime spectacle will...
KSAT 12
Denny’s kitchen fire spreads through Flying J along I-10 on East Side, destroys building
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a massive fire at a Flying J and Denny’s along Interstate 10 on the East Side on Thursday morning. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said they initially got a call about a fire in the restaurant’s kitchen at 5:15 a.m. The restaurant is attached to the Flying J in the 1800 block of Foster Road, near I-10.
seguintoday.com
KWED Holiday Food & Toy Drive this Friday
(Seguin) — You’ve got one full day to gather your donations. Seguin Radio KWED will again be hosting its annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive this Friday outside its studios at 609 E. Court St. Donations will be collected for the Seguin Police Department Blue Santa Program and...
Larkspur at Creekside offers active programs for New Braunfels residents ages 55+
Retiring and moving to the Hill Country home is now a possibility.
KSAT 12
These San Antonio area lakes will be stocked with trout this winter
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes and ponds around San Antonio this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks the fish from November through February as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program. Here is a list of upcoming expected stock dates...
KENS 5
Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more
SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
KTSA
Large fire destroys San Antonio gas station and restaurant
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — 30 units of the San Antonio Fire Department were called to the scene of a huge fire on the East side. The call from the Flying J and Denny’s in the 1800 block of Foster Road, just off I-10 West, was called in just after 5 A.M.
Laika Cheesecake and Espresso opening new location in New Braunfels
Some of the cheesecake in a jar flavors include Blueberry White Chocolate, Cookies and Cream and Toffee Turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) Laika Cheesecake and Espresso is planning to expand its business into the Unicorn Retail Center in New Braunfels. Construction on the new location at 1430 Unicorn Ave., Ste. 106, was set to begin at the end of November and is anticipated to be completed by the end of January. The shop uses fresh ingredients to make cheesecakes that can be served in both jars and single slices. 210-462-6981. www.laikacheesecakes.com.
news4sanantonio.com
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
The Most Expensive Home Listing In Texas Just Got Cheaper
What was once the most expensive listing in Texas is no longer at the top!
seguintoday.com
Dinner is served: Seguin gathers around the table for a holiday meal
(Seguin) — There was plenty of room at The Table this past Sunday as Seguin gathered for a community Thanksgiving meal. The free meal was served to local families thanks to a community effort of approximately 20 local churches, civic organizations and businesses. They along with the city of...
Pleasanton Express
Gillespie joins Live Oak Fire Department
On any given day, you will usually find Auston Gillespie doing what he’s accustomed to doing; fighting fires. The 2021 Pleasanton Graduate was recently hired on as a firefighter with the Live Oak Fire Department after spending the last two years with the Leming Volunteer Fire Department. “I remember...
seguintoday.com
Letters now being accepted for this year’s Christmas season
(Seguin) – Blessing a local family begins this Dec. 1. The KWED Christmas Angel will again be leaning a little more on each of us this holiday season in hopes of truly blessing a deserving family with $500 cash. For years, the annual KWED Christmas Angel letter writing contest...
seguintoday.com
2022 Salvation Army Kettle Bell Campaign helps to ring in the holiday season
(Seguin) –The sounds of the holiday season have returned outside the Seguin Walmart store. The sounds of handbells officially mark the start of the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign. Volunteer bell ringers, the day after Thanksgiving, returned to their post outside both store entrances. Chaplain Tom Jones, of the...
seguintoday.com
Teachers to take the lead in this year’s Holiday Stroll Parade in Seguin
(Seguin) – Some of Guadalupe County’s best teachers will be leading the way during this year’s 30th Annual Holiday Stroll Parade in downtown Seguin. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen has chosen Teachers of the Year in the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County to serve as this year’s 2022 parade marshal. The parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Austin Street.
KSAT 12
City Council members submit paperwork to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Members of City Council are pushing to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio, citing “inhumane” treatment of the animals and a negative environmental impact due to increased traffic congestion. Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 submitted...
KSAT 12
Archaeological dig taking place at Alamo Plaza for several weeks
SAN ANTONIO – An archaeological dig will take place at the Alamo over the next several weeks amid a major makeover of the plaza. The Alamo Trust, Inc. Archaeology, the City of San Antonio and the Texas Historical Commission started the dig southwest of the Alamo Church on Monday.
