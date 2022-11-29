Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowboys Beat Texas Lutheran For 500th WinHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Looking For 500th Football VictoryHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
KWED Holiday Food & Toy Drive this Friday
(Seguin) — You’ve got one full day to gather your donations. Seguin Radio KWED will again be hosting its annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive this Friday outside its studios at 609 E. Court St. Donations will be collected for the Seguin Police Department Blue Santa Program and...
2022 Salvation Army Kettle Bell Campaign helps to ring in the holiday season
(Seguin) –The sounds of the holiday season have returned outside the Seguin Walmart store. The sounds of handbells officially mark the start of the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign. Volunteer bell ringers, the day after Thanksgiving, returned to their post outside both store entrances. Chaplain Tom Jones, of the...
Letters now being accepted for this year’s Christmas season
(Seguin) – Blessing a local family begins this Dec. 1. The KWED Christmas Angel will again be leaning a little more on each of us this holiday season in hopes of truly blessing a deserving family with $500 cash. For years, the annual KWED Christmas Angel letter writing contest...
Dinner is served: Seguin gathers around the table for a holiday meal
(Seguin) — There was plenty of room at The Table this past Sunday as Seguin gathered for a community Thanksgiving meal. The free meal was served to local families thanks to a community effort of approximately 20 local churches, civic organizations and businesses. They along with the city of...
Go walking in a Gonzales wonderland for a ‘Candyland’ Winterfest
The Gonzales Main Street “Candyland” Winterfest is this weekend, and the event will be filled with fun activities for the entire family. Winterfest will have more than 30 food trucks, Santa’s Market vendors for shopping, bands and many other activities. On Friday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m.,...
They did it for us
As Christmas trees go up, local festivals celebrating the spirit of Christmas Spirit and things getting lit up, I am ready this year! This past weekend, the Jourdanton 1909 Association hosted the Small Business Saturday event and it was spectacular. This event serves as a kickoff to the Christmas season and it really gets the spirit going. It was held in downtown Jourdanton on Simmons Avenue, Main Street and Crouch Street. The city streets get closed off and the vendors line the streets. Santa Claus even made an appearance on Jourdanton’s Fire Truck. I am a member of the 1909 Association as well and I can assure you that those folks are hardworking as they come.
Teachers to take the lead in this year’s Holiday Stroll Parade in Seguin
(Seguin) – Some of Guadalupe County’s best teachers will be leading the way during this year’s 30th Annual Holiday Stroll Parade in downtown Seguin. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen has chosen Teachers of the Year in the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County to serve as this year’s 2022 parade marshal. The parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Austin Street.
Holiday Stroll Jingle Bell Run to welcome record number of participants
(Seguin) – The bells will be ringing even louder this year as this year’s Holiday Stroll Jingle Bell Run looks to welcome its largest group of participants ever. That’s according to Amber Ehrlich, of the Downtown Business Alliance of Seguin. Ehrlich says the group is excited about...
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions
In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community. Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.
Simmons Family Christmas display begins Dec.1 in Yoakum, Tx
After more than fifteen years of dazzling the Yoakum community with light displays, the annual Simmons Family Christmas Lightshow has grown to approximately 80,000 lights on two acres. This year’s holiday light show will be displayed nightly from Thursday, Dec. 1. until New Year’s Day. The local wintertime spectacle will...
Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more
SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
Don’t forget to give
(Seguin) — Let the season of giving begin today with “Giving Tuesday.” Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving to charities and non-profits in a community. GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The global celebration runs for 24 hours ending that day at midnight.
Seguin’s sneak peek into how others deck the halls for the holidays
(Seguin) — Our 29th Holiday Home Tour presented by the Seguin Conservation Society is honored to have the home of Norma and Ron Colunga for your viewing pleasure. This house, well-known as a Nolte House was built in 1905 by Edward Nolte as a wedding present for his son, Walter Nolte. It was built in a Queen Anne Victorian style; however, the upper story of the house was later removed giving the home more of a colonial bungalow appearance.
Laika Cheesecake and Espresso opening new location in New Braunfels
Some of the cheesecake in a jar flavors include Blueberry White Chocolate, Cookies and Cream and Toffee Turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) Laika Cheesecake and Espresso is planning to expand its business into the Unicorn Retail Center in New Braunfels. Construction on the new location at 1430 Unicorn Ave., Ste. 106, was set to begin at the end of November and is anticipated to be completed by the end of January. The shop uses fresh ingredients to make cheesecakes that can be served in both jars and single slices. 210-462-6981. www.laikacheesecakes.com.
Larkspur at Creekside offers active programs for New Braunfels residents ages 55+
Retiring and moving to the Hill Country home is now a possibility.
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
These San Antonio area lakes will be stocked with trout this winter
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes and ponds around San Antonio this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks the fish from November through February as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program. Here is a list of upcoming expected stock dates...
Denny’s kitchen fire spreads through Flying J along I-10 on East Side, destroys building
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a massive fire at a Flying J and Denny’s along Interstate 10 on the East Side on Thursday morning. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said they initially got a call about a fire in the restaurant’s kitchen at 5:15 a.m. The restaurant is attached to the Flying J in the 1800 block of Foster Road, near I-10.
Woman wanted for burglary, theft of New Braunfels Denny’s restaurant
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police are looking for a woman who broke into a Denny’s restaurant over the Thanksgiving weekend. Police say the burglary happened while the restaurant on Interstate 35 north of State Highway 46 was closed overnight Friday into Saturday. Surveillance cameras captured...
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
