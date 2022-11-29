Read full article on original website
Photos show the true scale of the anti-COVID protests sweeping China
Frustration with the Chinese government's COVID-19 restrictions has reached a boiling point, leading to the largest protests since Tiananmen Square.
Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin dies at 96
China’s former leader Jiang Zemin, who was elevated to the head of the Communist party as a loyalist during the Tiananmen protests and then presided over years of economic expansion, has died aged 96. The cause of death was leukaemia and multiple organ failure, state media said. His life...
Videos Show CCP Forces Violently Crackdown on China Protests Against Xi
Chinese protesters are demanding Xi Jinping's resignation, a rare rebuke of Chinese leadership, despite escalating police violence.
The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe
Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure.
Former leader Jiang's body arrives in Beijing as China mourns
The body of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin arrived in Beijing Thursday ahead of a public memorial service, Chinese state media said, as hundreds of people gathered in his hometown to pay their respects. - 'Patriotic and positive' - Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday evening in Jiang's hometown, the eastern city of Yangzhou, to pay their respects, leaving a thick pile of bouquets around the perimeter of his former residence.
Thai police hold Chinese dissident after lone Bangkok protest against Xi Jinping
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in Bangkok have detained an exiled Chinese dissident who staged a lone street protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping inspired by the “bridge man” protest in Beijing last month, RFA has learned. Veteran...
More Chinese cities easing COVID restrictions after unprecedented protests
More cities in China announced they would ease strict COVID-19 policies on Thursday after protests erupted last week and evolved into a direct challenge to the ruling Chinese Communist Party and the government’s “zero-COVID” policy. Exactly three years from when the first COVID-19 case was publicly recorded...
China Covid: Unrest continues in Guangzhou as lockdown anger grows
People in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have clashed with police overnight in the latest protest against the country's strict Covid rules. Footage online showed police in white hazmat suits clutching riot shields to protect themselves from debris and glass thrown at them by protesters. Another video showed people...
China protests prompt U.S. political posturing
Hi, China Watchers. This week we examine the U.S. response to recent mass protests in China and quiz the D.C.-based representative for Taiwan’s opposition KMT party about Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) Taiwan travel plans. We’ll also parse China’s complicated politics of mourning and profile a book that reveals the vulnerability of our most personal information to Chinese government data harvesting operations.
Jiang Zemin, who led China’s economic rise after ending of pro-democracy protests, dies
BEIJING (AP) — Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96. Jiang, who was president for a decade until 2003 and...
Chinese in Southern California are sympathetic, worried for protesters back home
Some Chinese immigrants expressed solidarity with the protesters. But as videos of police making arrests leak, they worried for the protesters' safety.
Will Jiang Zemin Get a State Funeral in China?
China's former paramount leader died on Wednesday from multiple organ failure at age 96, the Chinese Communist Party said.
UK's Rishi Sunak says 'golden era' with China over
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared Monday that the U.K.'s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, describing China's growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests."But Sunak stopped short of calling China a threat, disappointing China hawks in his Conservative Party who had until recently expected him to class China as a “threat” to U.K. security as part of an update of the government's foreign and defense policies. In his speech to the annual Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London, Sunak said the U.K. would stand up...
Hong Kong official warns lockdown protests hurt security
Hong Kong's security minister on Wednesday warned that the city's protests against China's anti-virus restrictions were a “rudiment of another color revolution” and urged residents not to participate in activities that might hurt national security. Chris Tang said some events on university campuses and the city's streets had attempted to incite others to target China's central government in the name of commemorating a deadly fire in the country's far west last week. “This is not a coincidence but highly organized,” he told reporters at the legislature. Protests erupted in major mainland cities over the weekend after the blaze that...
China's Lockdown Protests Spread to Cities and Campuses Across the US
Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Harvard University and near Chinese consulates in New York and Chicago to support protesters who have called for that country's leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades. About 50 protesters, mostly students...
China's Xi discusses trade, Russia, Taiwan with EU's Michel
China says president and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping was holding talks Thursday with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing, amid frictions over trade, Russia and Taiwan. The official Xinhua News Agency gave no details about the discussions Thursday. However, EU officials say the one-day visit is devoted to seeking a balance between the EU’s wish for more exports to China and the need to be firm with Beijing in the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms. In recent years as China grew its global clout, the EU has increasingly come to see the nation as...
China's COVID storm
A new COVID calamity is hammering China, with a surge in infections prompting a return of lockdowns, including in some manufacturing areas that supply the West. China reported a record number of infections this week, amid lockdowns and mass testing that are fueling unrest and darkening the country's economic outlook. Schools in Beijing returned to online teaching.
China's lockdown protests and rising COVID leave Xi Jinping with '2 bad options'
When protests erupted in China over the weekend, a social media post forwarded countless times quoted a former Chinese leader saying, "the people should be allowed to speak and encouraged to care about state affairs." That leader was Xi Zhongxun, the late father of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Whether the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Praying' for People of Wuhan as Covid Protests Grow
Greene has long opposed Covid restrictions, including repeatedly refusing to wear a mask when it was made mandatory by a House rule in 2021.
Biden Welcomes French President Macron to White House for First State Dinner
In an effort to strengthen the relationship with one of America’s key allies, President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to the White House on Thursday ahead of his administration’s first state dinner, CNN reported. The Macrons, who previously had a 2018 state visit with then-President Donald Trump, are set to take part in a host of events ahead of the dinner on Thursday, including bilateral discussions and a joint press conference, according to CNN. Biden said France is America’s “oldest ally” and “unwavering partner” during the welcoming ceremony at the South Lawn on Thursday morning, reportedly calling the Macrons “close friends.” Biden added that it’s a “genuine honor to host you for the first state visit of my administration and to celebrate the current strength and vitality between France and the United States of America,” according to CNN’s report. Calling the two countries “sisters in the fight for freedom,” Macron requested the nations “become brothers in arms once more” as Russia wages war against Ukraine.Read it at CNN
