In an effort to strengthen the relationship with one of America’s key allies, President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to the White House on Thursday ahead of his administration’s first state dinner, CNN reported. The Macrons, who previously had a 2018 state visit with then-President Donald Trump, are set to take part in a host of events ahead of the dinner on Thursday, including bilateral discussions and a joint press conference, according to CNN. Biden said France is America’s “oldest ally” and “unwavering partner” during the welcoming ceremony at the South Lawn on Thursday morning, reportedly calling the Macrons “close friends.” Biden added that it’s a “genuine honor to host you for the first state visit of my administration and to celebrate the current strength and vitality between France and the United States of America,” according to CNN’s report. Calling the two countries “sisters in the fight for freedom,” Macron requested the nations “become brothers in arms once more” as Russia wages war against Ukraine.Read it at CNN

15 MINUTES AGO