Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowboys Beat Texas Lutheran For 500th WinHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Looking For 500th Football VictoryHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Pleasanton Express
They did it for us
As Christmas trees go up, local festivals celebrating the spirit of Christmas Spirit and things getting lit up, I am ready this year! This past weekend, the Jourdanton 1909 Association hosted the Small Business Saturday event and it was spectacular. This event serves as a kickoff to the Christmas season and it really gets the spirit going. It was held in downtown Jourdanton on Simmons Avenue, Main Street and Crouch Street. The city streets get closed off and the vendors line the streets. Santa Claus even made an appearance on Jourdanton’s Fire Truck. I am a member of the 1909 Association as well and I can assure you that those folks are hardworking as they come.
seguintoday.com
KWED Holiday Food & Toy Drive this Friday
(Seguin) — You’ve got one full day to gather your donations. Seguin Radio KWED will again be hosting its annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive this Friday outside its studios at 609 E. Court St. Donations will be collected for the Seguin Police Department Blue Santa Program and...
KENS 5
Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more
SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
seguintoday.com
KWED’s holiday drive collecting more than just food, toys
(Seguin) — While new unwrapped toys, non-perishable foods and money are on top of the list of donations for this Friday’s KWED Holiday Food and Toy Drive, they are not the only things that could be used by the Seguin Police Department’s Blue Santa Program and Seguin’s food pantry, the Christian Cupboard.
seguintoday.com
Dinner is served: Seguin gathers around the table for a holiday meal
(Seguin) — There was plenty of room at The Table this past Sunday as Seguin gathered for a community Thanksgiving meal. The free meal was served to local families thanks to a community effort of approximately 20 local churches, civic organizations and businesses. They along with the city of...
seguintoday.com
2022 Salvation Army Kettle Bell Campaign helps to ring in the holiday season
(Seguin) –The sounds of the holiday season have returned outside the Seguin Walmart store. The sounds of handbells officially mark the start of the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign. Volunteer bell ringers, the day after Thanksgiving, returned to their post outside both store entrances. Chaplain Tom Jones, of the...
seguintoday.com
Letters now being accepted for this year’s Christmas season
(Seguin) – Blessing a local family begins this Dec. 1. The KWED Christmas Angel will again be leaning a little more on each of us this holiday season in hopes of truly blessing a deserving family with $500 cash. For years, the annual KWED Christmas Angel letter writing contest...
KSAT 12
Critical plumbing maintenance could save you hundreds this winter
SAN ANTONIO – Taking a few minutes and spending a few bucks to winterize pipes could save you hundreds of dollars. Master plumber Brad Harrell said the number one mistake customers make each winter is failing to winterize their outdoor pipes ahead of a freeze. “This is definitely the...
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions
In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community. Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
Gonzales Inquirer
Go walking in a Gonzales wonderland for a ‘Candyland’ Winterfest
The Gonzales Main Street “Candyland” Winterfest is this weekend, and the event will be filled with fun activities for the entire family. Winterfest will have more than 30 food trucks, Santa’s Market vendors for shopping, bands and many other activities. On Friday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m.,...
foxsanantonio.com
Doctor says "San Antonio in a crisis"
"Things are really bad, as bad as they were a year, two year ago in COVID," says Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO of IPHA Physician Group. Dr. Khan says he doesn't want to scare people but that it's the reality hospitals in San Antonio are facing right now. He says due to RSV, flu and the newer strain of COVID, people are filling up the city's hospitals.
seguintoday.com
Yvette Patricia Amador
On November 21st, 2022, Yvette Patricia Amador, loving sister, daughter, devoted wife, and mother, left this earth, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Yvette was born on March 4, 1974, in San Antonio, Texas, to Basilio A. and Rosa Guerrero. Gathering of family and friends will be...
Look: Escaped bald eagle captured in Texas
An injured bald eagle that escaped from rescuers while being transported for veterinary care in Texas was safely recaptured the next morning.
Pleasanton Express
Christmas celebrations, Santa events in Poteet set
Plans continue for the approaching Christmas and Santa events set for December in Poteet. This includes Blue Santa on Friday, Dec. 2; Green Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Red Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17. City of Poteet Berry & Bright Christmas. Kick off the season at the City of...
'I absolutely expect the lights to stay on' | CPS Energy and ERCOT both give update Tuesday ahead of winter season
SAN ANTONIO — We're expecting a winter update from CPS Energy on Tuesday. The utility company held its monthly board meeting at 1 p.m. The agenda shows the communications and marketing team will share their preparations for the upcoming winter season. At the same time Tuesday, ERCOT CEO Pablo...
Extremist militia plans to protest Christmas-themed drag event in San Antonio next month
A local social justice group is planning a counter protest at the Aztec Theatre on Dec. 13.
drippingspringsnews.com
Commissioners approve policy for community cats
Hays County is moving forward with its interim cat management policy. Hays County commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the interim community cat management policy with recommended changes from Shari Boyett with Team Shelter USA. The decision was made at the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The interim policy...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and your favorite comfort food is a nice, juicy burger, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
