As Christmas trees go up, local festivals celebrating the spirit of Christmas Spirit and things getting lit up, I am ready this year! This past weekend, the Jourdanton 1909 Association hosted the Small Business Saturday event and it was spectacular. This event serves as a kickoff to the Christmas season and it really gets the spirit going. It was held in downtown Jourdanton on Simmons Avenue, Main Street and Crouch Street. The city streets get closed off and the vendors line the streets. Santa Claus even made an appearance on Jourdanton’s Fire Truck. I am a member of the 1909 Association as well and I can assure you that those folks are hardworking as they come.

JOURDANTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO