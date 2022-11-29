Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
Monk and Barnes score 22 each, Kings beat Pacers
Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson plays his 100th NBA game, and the Pelicans' star has been nothing short of dominant
Zion Williamson played his 100th career NBA game on Monday night, a New Orleans Pelicans' 105-101 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to a game-winning and-1 by Williamson in the final minute. His career has been like a lightning bolt. You don't see him often, but when you do he's spectacular.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Sniffs triple-double in win
Jokic produced 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 victory over the Rockets. Jokic finished just one rebound shy of posting what would've been his fourth triple-double of the campaign, but the star big man and two-time MVP winner has been flirting with that accomplishment every time he steps on the court. Jokic has been playing extremely well of late and has returned to the level of consistency and dominance he showed in each of the last two seasons. Over his last five games since returning from a spell on the league's health and safety protocols, Jokic is averaging 27.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game while recording five double-doubles in that span as well.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dominates in blowout victory
Ayton provided 30 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 victory over the Bulls. Ayton continued on his merry way Wednesday, dominating as the Suns easily accounted for the Bulls. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Ayton is rolling right now, putting up first-round value over the past two weeks. Granted, his value is heavily reliant on his rebounding numbers and efficiency from the field, making this run a bit of an anomaly.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs triple-double in loss
Nurkic ended Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 32 minutes. Nurkic ended just three assists shy of delivering a triple-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 13 points, he still posted a solid stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Nurkic has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 17.6 points per game while posting three double-doubles in that span.
NBC Sports
Haliburton, Hield showered with mixed reactions upon return
Kings fans gave Tyrese Haliburton a well-deserved warm welcome back to Golden 1 Center. Buddy Hield did not receive the same treatment. Haliburton, the former first-round pick and fan-favorite in Sacramento before being traded to Indiana before last year’s deadline, was greeted with a rousing standing ovation when his name was called in the Pacers’ starting lineup.
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
CBS Sports
Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls hopeful point guard can return at some point in early 2023, per report
Lonzo Ball's health has been one of the bigger questions of the 2022-23 season. Last season, he suffered a torn meniscus in April that kept him out for the end of the regular season and the playoffs. His rehab didn't go quite as planned in the offseason, so he underwent a second knee surgery in September. Very few specifics have been offered about his possible return date, and things remain vague even as the NBA's first full month is set to come to an end.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss
Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker continues to build MVP case, drops 51 points in thee quarters vs. Bulls
Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker showed why he's one of the most elite scorers in the entire NBA against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. In 30 minutes of action, Booker dropped 51 points while only missing five shots from the floor (he went 20 for 25). He also added six assists, four rebounds and a steal for good measure.
CBS Sports
Texans' Christian Harris: Limited participant Wednesday
Harris (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Harris was in pads Wednesday after missing the entire second half of Week 12's loss to Miami. It's a hopeful sign for his chances to play Sunday against Cleveland.
No blown lead this time as Lakers rout Blazers
LeBron James scored 31 points and Anthony Davis added 27 points with 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded
Jayson Tatum scores 49 as Celtics down Heat
Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 49 points, and the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to five games with a
CBS Sports
Why the Boston Celtics' success this season might impact Ime Udoka's job prospects next season
The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA. They have the league's best offense. They have two legitimate superstars and a bevy of depth. Even their losses tell a story of dominance. Of their four defeats this season, two came in overtime. They may also have, in all...
FOX Sports
Murray, Jokic guide Nuggets to 120-100 rout of Rockets
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokic had 10 of his 12 assists in the first half and the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Jokic added 17 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes....
Devin Booker goes for 51 in three quarters as the Phoenix Suns cruise to 132-113 win over the Chicago Bulls
Phoenix guard Devin Booker scored an astonishing 51 points in just three quarters as the Suns dominated the Chicago Bulls 132-113.
