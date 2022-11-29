Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America
A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
Asteroid mining company relocates to Colorado from the Netherlands
A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
Mandatory recount officially ordered in Boebert-Frisch race
Adam Frisch has already conceded the race to Lauren Boebert, and the past has shown a recount is unlikely to change the outcome.
25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Largest Mineral Hot Springs Pool
Living in Colorado means you are not far from the healing powers of our state's many hot springs and geothermal pools. In fact, Colorado is home to one of the largest outdoor geothermal pools in the world. Located in Glenwood Springs, the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool was established in 1888....
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Polis goes nuke on liberal TV
Gov. Jared Polis went nuke on national TV. He should keep it up to help Colorado achieve its aggressive emission-reduction goals. The issue arose during the governor’s recent appearance on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during a discussion about renewable energy and the governor’s goals for emission reductions.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
The 5 Dumbest Things Colorado Drivers Do In The Snow
Snow in Colorado. It happens a lot and it's to be expected quite honestly any time of year but especially this time of year. What's really been surprising to me though here in my 3rd winter in Colorado is the number of people that don't know how to drive in the snow here.
Scenic train to offer rides starting at $34 to popular Colorado ski resort from Denver
Amtrak's 'Winter Park Express' is officially booking tickets for the 2023 season, offering rides between Denver and Winter Park Resort for as low as $34 one-way. Rides will start taking place on the weekend of January 13, offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the weekend of March 24 – 33 roundtrip rides total.
Tour a 15-Bedroom Colorado Home for Sale with Amazing Views
A home for sale in Colorado is absolutely massive and has amazing views of some of Colorado's most well-known natural features. The home is located in Manitou Springs, Colorado, which is just outside of Colorado Springs. However, if you've ever spent time in Manitou Springs, you know how much different it is from its neighboring Olympic City.
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
11 missing children recovered in 1st Colorado operation
The Aurora Police Department, U.S. Marshals District of Colorado and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recovered 11 endangered missing children during a two-week operation earlier this month.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado Tuesday?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday in honor of the passing of United States Congressman Don McEachin, who passed away after a battle with cancer.
skyhinews.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials find no evidence of wolves near Meeker, where 40 cattle have been found dead inexplicably
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have little explanation for why as many as 40 cattle near Meeker have shown up dead in recent months in a situation described as “perplexing” to the agency’s governing board this month. While wolves were an early target for blame, Colorado Parks...
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Iowa to Denver, Colorado
The scenic road trip from Iowa to Denver, Colorado is perfect for those that enjoy visiting charming country towns, endless windswept grasslands, and exciting cities along the way. You'll also experience the rich culture of the area through epic tours and museums. The 690-mile road trip from Iowa to Denver,...
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune
The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
horseandrider.com
Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado
A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
Colorado road conditions: Snow creates a mess on area roadways
COLORADO, USA — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads. The cold front that arrived Monday night will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains through Tuesday morning. Roads across the region will be icy, snowy and slick throughout...
Comments / 0