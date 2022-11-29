ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN News

Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Topgolf will finally open to the public this week in Wichita

Things have been moving swiftly for the Topgolf location at 2976 N. Greenwich Road. Not too long after news went out they were going to open earlier than expected, there’s a grand opening date. TopGolf will officially open to the public on Friday, Dec. 2. Once they open, hours...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita Wind Surge: No season tickets, starts new plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are a die-hard Wichita Wind Surge fan, get ready for a new way to buy tickets. The minor league baseball team is getting rid of traditional season tickets and replacing them with something new. Fans can purchase direct reservation memberships called Wind Surge Membership Access Plans. “The traditional season […]
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Checking out the southside location of The Angry Elephant

We were celebrating a birthday for an extended family member and decided to check out the south side location of The Angry Elephant. We’ve been plenty of times to their original location on south Hillside, along with their Tyler store. This was our first time visiting the newer location that opened earlier this year.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list

TOPEKA — The City of Wichita has paid a private law firm more than $150,000 in legal fees to defend itself from litigation over the police department’s use of a gang list. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed filed a class action lawsuit against the city in April 2021, arguing that […] The post Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Low wind chills early Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Low wind chills will be quite common Wednesday morning with northwest winds starting to go down, but still enough of it to make it feel colder. Skies will be clear and much of the state will be in the teens and 20s. It will be mainly...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Topgolf Wichita opens Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new entertainment venue is opening in Wichita this week, three months earlier than initially expected. Topgolf plans to open to the public on Friday, Dec. 2. Topgolf, 2976 N. Greenwich Road, says it will be the premier entertainment destination in Wichita. The company says it offers a technology-enabled driving range […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
WICHITA, KS

