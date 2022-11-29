Read full article on original website
Where are the best holiday lights in Kansas?
Celebrating the holiday season does not mean you have to spend a lot of money. One of the cheapest things you can do is enjoy other people's decorative lights and displays. Some larger displays, such as at Botania, charge admission.
So, we’ve probably been saying those reindeer names wrong
But, do you recall...that you've been saying a few of them wrong? You're not alone if you answer no.
Baby chimpanzee reunited with its mom getting cuter every day
The baby chimpanzee that pulled on heartstrings across the world as he was reunited with his mother is getting cuter every day.
Kansas Aviation Museum is adding three new exhibits and a new theater
The Kansas Aviation Museum is expanding with three new exhibits, a couple of which are in the former airport’s baggage claim area, and a new theater.
Car vs. train crash closes 21st Street in north Wichita
A car vs. train crash has closed a major Wichita street.
Nearly 10,000 weekend flight delays cause headaches across US, but Wichita catches break
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As we finish off the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend spent with friends and family, some people spent the day making their way home, and for many, it was no easy task. "Unfortunately, I had to leave Florida to come all the way back to Kansas. I...
'We lost everything': After Russian missile destroys house, Ukrainian family seeking refuge in Wichita opens online bakery
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The war in Ukraine is still going strong nearly ten months after Russia invaded the country, killing thousands of people and wreaking havoc on innocent lives. One Ukrainian family who lost everything now lives in Wichita and is hoping a new business venture will be their...
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
Topgolf will finally open to the public this week in Wichita
Things have been moving swiftly for the Topgolf location at 2976 N. Greenwich Road. Not too long after news went out they were going to open earlier than expected, there’s a grand opening date. TopGolf will officially open to the public on Friday, Dec. 2. Once they open, hours...
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
Wichita Wind Surge: No season tickets, starts new plans
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are a die-hard Wichita Wind Surge fan, get ready for a new way to buy tickets. The minor league baseball team is getting rid of traditional season tickets and replacing them with something new. Fans can purchase direct reservation memberships called Wind Surge Membership Access Plans. “The traditional season […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
How Google introduced an international student to Hutchinson
The City of Hutchinson and Hutchinson Community College (HCC) have Google to thank for introducing Reno County to international student Felipe Trautmann.
Checking out the southside location of The Angry Elephant
We were celebrating a birthday for an extended family member and decided to check out the south side location of The Angry Elephant. We’ve been plenty of times to their original location on south Hillside, along with their Tyler store. This was our first time visiting the newer location that opened earlier this year.
Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list
TOPEKA — The City of Wichita has paid a private law firm more than $150,000 in legal fees to defend itself from litigation over the police department’s use of a gang list. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed filed a class action lawsuit against the city in April 2021, arguing that […] The post Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Low wind chills early Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Low wind chills will be quite common Wednesday morning with northwest winds starting to go down, but still enough of it to make it feel colder. Skies will be clear and much of the state will be in the teens and 20s. It will be mainly...
Wichita shooting victims identified
Wichita shooting victims identified
Topgolf Wichita opens Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new entertainment venue is opening in Wichita this week, three months earlier than initially expected. Topgolf plans to open to the public on Friday, Dec. 2. Topgolf, 2976 N. Greenwich Road, says it will be the premier entertainment destination in Wichita. The company says it offers a technology-enabled driving range […]
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
