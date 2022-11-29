ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tri-City Herald

Injury Update on Jayden Daniels Ahead of Georgia Matchup

Last weekend, LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly exited the game against Texas A&M with what seemed to be a foot injury that he was dealing with. During Brian Kelly's press conference earlier in the week he said that Daniels was walking around in a boot on Sunday but was not dealing with a high ankle sprain.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC Sports

Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi, the school announced. Details of the deal were not released. The 47-year-old Kiffin has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the Rebels, who lost four of their last five games to finish the regular season at 8-4.
OXFORD, MS
Tri-City Herald

Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating

The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction

The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Detroit Lions’ Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions, despite facing long odds to make the playoffs, are continuing to focus on their next opponent on the schedule. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked again Wednesday if he reminded his team where they stand in the standings. “I think everything has to be about this...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Another on Way Back from IR

NASHVILLE – Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that two Tennessee Titans currently on injured reserve had a chance to return to practice. Ola Adeniyi, a veteran linebacker/special teams performer, was designated for return to practice Wednesday. That decision started a three-week window in which he can practice with the team but not count against the 53-man active roster. It also means he could be back on the active roster and in the lineup as soon as Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NASHVILLE, TN

Community Policy