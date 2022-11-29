Read full article on original website
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Transfer Portal Season: Should UCF Load Up Again?
How many transfers should Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights pursue?
Injury Update on Jayden Daniels Ahead of Georgia Matchup
Last weekend, LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly exited the game against Texas A&M with what seemed to be a foot injury that he was dealing with. During Brian Kelly's press conference earlier in the week he said that Daniels was walking around in a boot on Sunday but was not dealing with a high ankle sprain.
Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi, the school announced. Details of the deal were not released. The 47-year-old Kiffin has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the Rebels, who lost four of their last five games to finish the regular season at 8-4.
2025 QB Kevin Sperry enjoys 'great experience' as Seminoles take down Gators
Sperry was in Tallahassee for his first gameday visit on Black Friday.
Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating
The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction
The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
Ole Miss football transfer tracker: Follow all of Lane Kiffin's portal activity
OXFORD — Transfer season has unofficially begun, and if Lane Kiffin's previous actions are any indication, Ole Miss football is likely to be busy. Kiffin's Rebels brought in 17 Division I transfers in the offseason following the 2021 campaign, sidestepping what many anticipated would be a rebuilding season. After concluding the 2022...
Underdawgs: LSU faces long odds to upset No. 1 Georgia in title game
LSU head coach Brian Kelly doesn’t have to pump up Georgia with a lot of superfluous coach-speak this week. The boys out in the Las Vegas desert have done it for him, loud and clear, with no ulterior motives. The odds against the Tigers upsetting the No. 1-ranked and...
NCAA Football Conference Championship Games Odds, Picks & Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Who said the conference championship games don’t matter?. Sure, the events of last week may have sucked much of the...
Former Georgia WR Jeremiah Holloman declares for NFL draft
Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jeremiah ‘JJ’ Holloman is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Holloman transferred from Florida International to Tennessee State for the 2022 college football season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver caught 33 passes for 353 yards at Tennessee State this year. Holloman intended to transfer...
Detroit Lions’ Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions, despite facing long odds to make the playoffs, are continuing to focus on their next opponent on the schedule. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked again Wednesday if he reminded his team where they stand in the standings. “I think everything has to be about this...
Another on Way Back from IR
NASHVILLE – Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that two Tennessee Titans currently on injured reserve had a chance to return to practice. Ola Adeniyi, a veteran linebacker/special teams performer, was designated for return to practice Wednesday. That decision started a three-week window in which he can practice with the team but not count against the 53-man active roster. It also means he could be back on the active roster and in the lineup as soon as Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Miami Hurricanes working hard to flip 4-star Gators commitment, and Cormani McClain is lending a helping hand
This 4-star is a Florida Gators commitment, but he's in touch with Miami Hurricanes coaches daily and breaks down his status.
