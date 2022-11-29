ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Analysts Think Poorly Of Bitcoin (BTC) And Ripple (XRP), Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) Value Set to Skyrocket By 6000%

The sheer volume of daily transactions in the crypto world proves that it has great growth potential. So, if you are interested in making a move into crypto investment, you must weigh the projects before putting your money into them. For instance, although Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two long-standing cryptos, their current market performance is not favorable for investment. On the other hand, a new entrant in the market, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has hit the headlines for its unique business roadmap, real-world usability, and massive growth prospect. The pre-sale of the Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN tokens has started, and has already seen 260% value growth.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout

The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
kitco.com

Bitcoin climbs to $16,450 as several analysts warn about a potential 40% pullback

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traditional markets weren’t so lucky as the protests in China had far-reaching consequences for global markets. At the...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Clears $17K, Why Dips Turn Attractive In Short-Term

Bitcoin worth was in a position to clear the $17,000 resistance. BTC is consolidating positive factors and may stay supported above the $16,750 stage. Bitcoin gained tempo and cleared the $16,800 and $17,000 resistance ranges. The value is buying and selling above $16,800 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common.
astaga.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Remains Bullish Above $0.09; Eyes $0.15

DOGE’s value stays bullish as value holds above $0.1. Worth stays robust as bulls dominate the market; the value goals for a rally towards $0.15. DOGE’s value trades above the each day 50 and 200 Exponential Transferring Averages (EMA) The worth motion displayed by Dogecoin (DOGE) has been...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Price Could Plunge Below $16,000 Due To China’s Civil Uproar

Bitcoin, after falling down to around $15,600 on November 22, has been able to climb back up to the $16,000 region thanks to the bulls that exerted every ounce of effort to pull the maiden crypto from such a hole. At the time of this writing, according to tracking from...
astaga.com

Why Bitcoin Is Becoming ‘Irrelevant,’ According To ECB Officials

Bitcoin has been below the radar of the the European Central Financial institution and now the extent of monitoring has grown to such extent that places Bitcoin in a foul mild. The ECB has made a caustic remark arguing towards offering regulatory validity to bitcoin, claiming that the cryptocurrency is...
thecurrencyanalytics.com

10 Best Days of Profit Making in the Bitcoin (BTC) Market

What kind of vision is Bitcoin about? What should one exactly do with Bitcoin to generate profits? Is Bitcoin for Business Tycoons, High Net Worth Guys and the High Salaried? The idea of Bitcoin is very Unorthodox. Historically, it has been seen that there will be only 10 best days...
thecoinrise.com

Americans Predict Further Decline for Bitcoin in the Near term

Following the recent crisis that has accompanied the sudden collapse of FTX, analysis shows that most average Americans now believe the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may drop soon. According to a Morning Consult survey carried out on November 15 -17 after the collapse of FTX, United States adults predicted...
astaga.com

Top 7 Trending Cryptocurrencies For The Day

After days of sluggishness following the FTX failure and China’s disaster due to Covid 19, the crypto market has taken an excellent leap at present. Let’s take a look on the trending crypto for at present within the cryptoverse. 1. Dogecoin (DOGE) is up by 8.93%. Dogecoin is...
astaga.com

Binance Coin (BNB) Struggles At $290; Here Is What To Expect

BNB’s value struggles as value maintain above $290 to take care of the bullish sentiment. BNB’s value stays sturdy as bulls dominate the market; the worth fails to interrupt and shut above $320 with a lot uncertainty out there. BNB’s value trades beneath get the 200 Exponential Transferring...
astaga.com

Is selling now overdone for The Compound token (COMP/USD)?

The Compound token has been steady after a bear market. Extended crypto winter and liquidity points going through crypto corporations stay a menace. COMP token may speed up weak spot if shopping for energy stays weak. The Compound token (COMP/USD) appeared poised for a sustained restoration in June. Since recovering...

