BBC
Ukraine war: Price cap on Russian oil will hit Putin immediately - US
A cap on the price of Russian oil will restrict Russia's revenues for its "illegal war in Ukraine", the US says. The cap, approved by Western allies on Friday, is aimed at stopping countries paying more than $60 (£48) for a barrel of seaborne Russian crude oil. The measure...
BBC
Ukraine war: Zelensky calls West's Russian oil cap 'weak'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised a price cap set by his Western allies on Russian oil exports, calling it "weak". The cap, approved on Friday, is aimed at stopping countries paying more than $60 (£48) for a barrel of seaborne Russian crude oil. Russia says it will not...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
Half of Scots cutting back spending, study finds
Nearly half of adults in Scotland are estimated to have cut back on household spending because of energy costs, according to new analysis by a charity. Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) said people have been left worried and anxious by the soaring cost of living. CAS analysis of a YouGov poll...
Tory MP facing rape claims has not been suspended ‘on legal advice’, says party chair
The Tory party chair has defended a decision not to suspend an MP accused of sexual assault and rape, arguing it is based on “independent legal advice”.The unnamed MP was reported to the Metropolitan Police by fellow Conservatives concerned about his behaviour – but retains the whip, despite suggestions the party has been aware of the fears for two years.Nadhim Zahawi, the party chair, confirmed he had sought independent legal advice about the allegations, which he called “a very important safeguarding question”.But he said: “It is up to the police because these allegations are third-party allegations that have been...
