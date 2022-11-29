LONDON — Mulberry Group saw sales in the U.K., its number-one market, fall 10 percent in the first half, while business in China was up 6 percent despite lockdown restrictions in the region. Overall, group revenue was broadly flat in the six months to Oct. 1, dipping 1 percent to 64.9 million pounds.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Mulberry notched a pre-tax loss of 3.8 million pounds compared with a pre-tax profit of 10.2 million pounds last year, sending the share price down nearly 16 percent...

1 DAY AGO