Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Vox

Why the global economy is slowing

It’s not just the United States — the global economy is slowing down. Inflation in European countries has spiked as the war in Ukraine has pushed up prices for essentials like heating, gas, and food. China’s “zero Covid” policies of strict lockdowns and mass testing continue to disrupt the production of goods. And around the world, central banks are raising interest rates in an attempt to bring rising prices under control by weakening consumer demand.
rigzone.com

Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings

The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer. The premium of Oman futures over...
msn.com

Oil falls over $2 a barrel as China's COVID protests fuel demand fears

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday, with WTI hitting an 11-month low, as protests in top importer China over strict COVID-19 curbs fuelled demand concerns. Brent crude dropped $2.16, or 2.6%, to trade at $81.47 a barrel at 0230 GMT, after diving to $81.16...
Reuters

China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch

LONDON, Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing's moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists.
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Stocks, oil slide to start week as COVID protests erupt across China

U.S. stocks tumbled Monday as unrest in China over the nation's restrictive COVID controls weighed on global sentiment and Wall Street returned from a holiday weekend. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) posted roughly the same percentage loss, or nearly 500 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined by 1.6%.
kalkinemedia.com

IMF sees scope for growth from recalibration of China's zero-COVID policy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund sees scope for a further gradual, safe recalibration of China's zero-COVID policy that could allow economic growth in the country to pick up in 2023, an IMF spokesperson said on Wednesday. China's strict containment measures in Shanghai and elsewhere dampened domestic economic activity...

US News and World Report

Thai Economy May Miss Forecast Next Year as Global Growth Slows -Finance Minister

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy may not reach a forecast growth of 3.8% next year due to a global economic slowdown, but this year's outlook should still be achieved, the finance minister said on Tuesday. Slowing exports will not affect the ministry's growth outlook of 3.4% for this year as...
The Hill

The green initiatives India plans to tackle as G-20 chair

India plans to shake up global climate goals in its new position as head of the Group of 20 (G20) on Thursday. In particular, the world’s second-most populous nation (soon to be the first) intends to use its new position to secure green investment and shift global governance to the benefit of the “Global South,”…
Reuters

Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
BBC

China Covid: Factory activity shrinks more than expected

A key measure of China's factory activity dipped again in November, according to the latest official figures. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48, down from 49.2 in October. It comes as strict Covid restrictions and weakening global demand weigh on the world's second largest economy. In recent days...
US News and World Report

Yellen Says Appropriate for U.S. Firms to Assess China Geopolitical Risks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China's threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns. Yellen told the New York Times DealBook...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Powell speech, November jobs data

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited comments this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and labor market data for November that could reinforce expectations the U.S. central bank will slow its pace of hiking interest rates. Powell will address the...

