Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Why the global economy is slowing
It’s not just the United States — the global economy is slowing down. Inflation in European countries has spiked as the war in Ukraine has pushed up prices for essentials like heating, gas, and food. China’s “zero Covid” policies of strict lockdowns and mass testing continue to disrupt the production of goods. And around the world, central banks are raising interest rates in an attempt to bring rising prices under control by weakening consumer demand.
Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer. The premium of Oman futures over...
Oil falls over $2 a barrel as China's COVID protests fuel demand fears
TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday, with WTI hitting an 11-month low, as protests in top importer China over strict COVID-19 curbs fuelled demand concerns. Brent crude dropped $2.16, or 2.6%, to trade at $81.47 a barrel at 0230 GMT, after diving to $81.16...
China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch
LONDON, Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing's moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists.
The Fed risks plunging U.S. economy back into a 1920s-style Great Depression, warns Cathie Wood
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood predicts the Federal Reserve will plunge the U.S. economy into another 1920s-style Great Depression if it does not soon reverse course. The United States is teetering on the edge of another Great Depression, ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood warns, and the Federal Reserve will take the blame if it does.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks, oil slide to start week as COVID protests erupt across China
U.S. stocks tumbled Monday as unrest in China over the nation's restrictive COVID controls weighed on global sentiment and Wall Street returned from a holiday weekend. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) posted roughly the same percentage loss, or nearly 500 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined by 1.6%.
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Elon Musk urges Fed to cut rates 'immediately,' or risk severe recession
The Federal Reserve needs to cut interest rates immediately or risk triggering a severe recession, according to Tesla CEO and Twitter chief Elon Musk.
iPhone Maker Foxconn Entices Angry Workers in China to Return as Apple Faces Supply Crunch
Foxconn is offering big bonuses to entice workers back to its Zhengzhou, China factory after labor unrest. Evercore ISI analysts said that iPhone demand could be affected by 5 million to 8 million units in the December quarter as a result of the disruptions. Foxconn said on Tuesday that it...
IMF sees scope for growth from recalibration of China's zero-COVID policy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund sees scope for a further gradual, safe recalibration of China's zero-COVID policy that could allow economic growth in the country to pick up in 2023, an IMF spokesperson said on Wednesday. China's strict containment measures in Shanghai and elsewhere dampened domestic economic activity...
Thai Economy May Miss Forecast Next Year as Global Growth Slows -Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy may not reach a forecast growth of 3.8% next year due to a global economic slowdown, but this year's outlook should still be achieved, the finance minister said on Tuesday. Slowing exports will not affect the ministry's growth outlook of 3.4% for this year as...
The green initiatives India plans to tackle as G-20 chair
India plans to shake up global climate goals in its new position as head of the Group of 20 (G20) on Thursday. In particular, the world’s second-most populous nation (soon to be the first) intends to use its new position to secure green investment and shift global governance to the benefit of the “Global South,”…
Portugal's Q3 growth accelerates with consumption but future not shining
LISBON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Portugal's economy expanded 0.4% in the third quarter from 0.1% in the previous quarter, boosted by higher private consumption despite inflation at three-decade highs, but exports and investment are now faltering, official data showed on Wednesday.
Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
China Covid: Factory activity shrinks more than expected
A key measure of China's factory activity dipped again in November, according to the latest official figures. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48, down from 49.2 in October. It comes as strict Covid restrictions and weakening global demand weigh on the world's second largest economy. In recent days...
Yellen Says Appropriate for U.S. Firms to Assess China Geopolitical Risks
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China's threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns. Yellen told the New York Times DealBook...
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Powell speech, November jobs data
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited comments this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and labor market data for November that could reinforce expectations the U.S. central bank will slow its pace of hiking interest rates. Powell will address the...
Mortgage rates decrease for third week in a row
The PMMS 30-year mortgage rate released by Freddie Mac dropped for the third week in a row after reaching a 20-year high this year caused by Fed rate hikes.
Security meeting overshadowed by Russia's war, ban on Lavrov
Europe's largest security organization has opened a meeting in Poland strongly denouncing Russia's war against Ukraine
