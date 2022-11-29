Every Sunday, this RoundTable email begins with the top stories of the previous week, and last week’s news was highlighted by the reparations symposium that brought national figures in the movement to Evanston. In the photo above, the leader of Evanston’s program, Robin Rue Simmons, left, stands next to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and other panelists at Friday’s Reparations Town Hall at Evanston Township High School. Standing next to Jackson Lee is Areva Martin of CNN and at right is author Nkechi Taifa.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO