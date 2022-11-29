ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evanstonroundtable.com

Your Sunday recap of the week’s top news

Every Sunday, this RoundTable email begins with the top stories of the previous week, and last week’s news was highlighted by the reparations symposium that brought national figures in the movement to Evanston. In the photo above, the leader of Evanston’s program, Robin Rue Simmons, left, stands next to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and other panelists at Friday’s Reparations Town Hall at Evanston Township High School. Standing next to Jackson Lee is Areva Martin of CNN and at right is author Nkechi Taifa.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Mixed-income $12M development nears completion in North Shore

Public officials and members of the media were invited to walk through the construction site of a new mixed-income development in North Shore, as it near completion after five years in the making. “This is a good day,” Mayor Daniel Biss said, lauding the project’s affordable housing provisions. However, “we...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

At This Time

Evanston High School students gather around Police Chief Schenita Stewart for a selfie at a meet-and-greet in the Faith Temple Church, 1932 Dewey Ave. The students are part of Evanston’s Youth Advisory Committee. Stewart, sworn in last month, was born and raised in the Fifth Ward. “I’m a fourth-generation Stewart,” she said. “My mom told me the other day, ‘You got exactly what you asked for so do something about it.’” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

You can’t miss the fire engine red marquee of Jilly’s Café on Green Bay Road, just north of Central Street. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The...
EVANSTON, IL
onekindesign.com

This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details

Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Holiday concerts abound!

The weather may be getting colder, but the music is merrier. We’ve put together a list of local holiday concerts that are sure to get you in the spirit of the season. In this beloved holiday tradition at the Alice Millar Chapel at Northwestern University, readings and musical gems combine to portray the Christmas miracle. The program includes carol settings from medieval to modern for brass, strings, organ, and choir.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek information in shooting at West Pullman gathering

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want to find people who went to a party early Saturday morning where two men were shot and killed.Someone started shooting into a crowd of about 30 people gathered for a birthday party near Halsted and Vermont in the West Pullman neighborhood.Along with the men who died, two others were hurt. Police hope people at the party might come forward with photos or video to help with the investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

‘Duke it Out!’ combines classical and jazz versions of The Nutcracker on Dec. 10

The Music Institute of Chicago presents its holiday tradition, Duke It Out! Nutcracker, featuring the classical (Tchaikovsky) and jazz (Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn) versions of the holiday favorite in a music and dance performance Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue. The performance is also available via livestream.
EVANSTON, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Amazon workers walk out in Joliet; brushfire burns 80 acres; Al Capone's grave vandalized

Amazon workers walk out in Joliet Amazon workers walked off the job at the company’s Joliet facility on Cyber Monday, a central hub with products coming from around the world to be sorted and distributed to regional fulfillment centers. The employees were joined by Warehouse Workers for Justice, an advocacy group for warehouse industry workers. They are demanding a better wages, improvements in workplace safety and policies to ensure dignity...
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns

File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
JOLIET, IL
Axios Chicago

Why Chicago's property tax bills are so high

Source: Cook County Treasurer; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The Cook County Treasurer's Office released a scathing report this morning explaining why property tax bills have gone through the roof.Why it matters: The report says Chicago homeowners' median tax bill went up nearly 8% since 2020. Many residents already felt the sticker shock when bills went online in November, but others haven't yet seen them. The bills are being mailed to homeowners today. The intrigue: In stark contrast to Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi's promise during election season, most residential properties saw tax increases — while most commercial properties saw decreases....
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Man shot to death in Chatham

On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy