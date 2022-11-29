Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Chicago Welcomes 20 More Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Your Sunday recap of the week’s top news
Every Sunday, this RoundTable email begins with the top stories of the previous week, and last week’s news was highlighted by the reparations symposium that brought national figures in the movement to Evanston. In the photo above, the leader of Evanston’s program, Robin Rue Simmons, left, stands next to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and other panelists at Friday’s Reparations Town Hall at Evanston Township High School. Standing next to Jackson Lee is Areva Martin of CNN and at right is author Nkechi Taifa.
evanstonroundtable.com
Mixed-income $12M development nears completion in North Shore
Public officials and members of the media were invited to walk through the construction site of a new mixed-income development in North Shore, as it near completion after five years in the making. “This is a good day,” Mayor Daniel Biss said, lauding the project’s affordable housing provisions. However, “we...
evanstonroundtable.com
EPL to host Alex Kotlowitz in conversation with Evanston author Steve Fiffer, Dec. 6
Distinguished journalist, author, and filmmaker Alex Kotlowitz will speak with bestselling Evanston author Steve Fiffer about Fiffer’s just-released book, “The Moment: Changemakers on Why and How They Joined the Fight for Social Justice”. They will be joined by three of the remarkable activists in the book whose...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Evanston High School students gather around Police Chief Schenita Stewart for a selfie at a meet-and-greet in the Faith Temple Church, 1932 Dewey Ave. The students are part of Evanston’s Youth Advisory Committee. Stewart, sworn in last month, was born and raised in the Fifth Ward. “I’m a fourth-generation Stewart,” she said. “My mom told me the other day, ‘You got exactly what you asked for so do something about it.’” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
evanstonroundtable.com
Minding Our Own Businesses: Taking a Central route via Paper Source, Then Again and Blended
Encouraged by the city’s invitation to support small businesses, I headed over to Central Street last week to celebrate small businesses. I got there around 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the foot traffic was already busy. There was a line for Backlot Coffee, 2006 Central St. And the newly reopened...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
You can’t miss the fire engine red marquee of Jilly’s Café on Green Bay Road, just north of Central Street. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The...
onekindesign.com
This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details
Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
evanstonroundtable.com
Holiday concerts abound!
The weather may be getting colder, but the music is merrier. We’ve put together a list of local holiday concerts that are sure to get you in the spirit of the season. In this beloved holiday tradition at the Alice Millar Chapel at Northwestern University, readings and musical gems combine to portray the Christmas miracle. The program includes carol settings from medieval to modern for brass, strings, organ, and choir.
1 of 2 men who died after Austin shooting, crash ID'd by Cook County officials
Two people died and a third was critically injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's West Side Friday, CPD said.
evanstonroundtable.com
Eighth Ward residents upset with police for not publicizing shooting two weeks ago
Thursday marked the official return of the city’s community policing unit, which had shuttered for several months due to staffing shortages, Evanston Police Department Sgt. Chelsea Brown told residents at the Eighth Ward meeting Thursday night. But while the restaffing of the community policing unit was good news, ward...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot among candidates filing last-minute petitions for Chicago mayoral election
Monday is the final day for candidates running for mayor of Chicago to turn in their nominating petitions.
Police seek information in shooting at West Pullman gathering
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want to find people who went to a party early Saturday morning where two men were shot and killed.Someone started shooting into a crowd of about 30 people gathered for a birthday party near Halsted and Vermont in the West Pullman neighborhood.Along with the men who died, two others were hurt. Police hope people at the party might come forward with photos or video to help with the investigation.
evanstonroundtable.com
‘Duke it Out!’ combines classical and jazz versions of The Nutcracker on Dec. 10
The Music Institute of Chicago presents its holiday tradition, Duke It Out! Nutcracker, featuring the classical (Tchaikovsky) and jazz (Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn) versions of the holiday favorite in a music and dance performance Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue. The performance is also available via livestream.
Illinois quick hits: Amazon workers walk out in Joliet; brushfire burns 80 acres; Al Capone's grave vandalized
Amazon workers walk out in Joliet Amazon workers walked off the job at the company’s Joliet facility on Cyber Monday, a central hub with products coming from around the world to be sorted and distributed to regional fulfillment centers. The employees were joined by Warehouse Workers for Justice, an advocacy group for warehouse industry workers. They are demanding a better wages, improvements in workplace safety and policies to ensure dignity...
wjol.com
Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns
File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
Why Chicago's property tax bills are so high
Source: Cook County Treasurer; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The Cook County Treasurer's Office released a scathing report this morning explaining why property tax bills have gone through the roof.Why it matters: The report says Chicago homeowners' median tax bill went up nearly 8% since 2020. Many residents already felt the sticker shock when bills went online in November, but others haven't yet seen them. The bills are being mailed to homeowners today. The intrigue: In stark contrast to Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi's promise during election season, most residential properties saw tax increases — while most commercial properties saw decreases....
theeastcountygazette.com
Man shot to death in Chatham
On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
Comments / 0