Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Cambrex to Acquire Snapdragon Chemistry
Cambrex, an East Rutherford, NJ-based contract growth and manufacturing group (CDMO), acquired Snapdragon Chemistry, a Waltham, Massachusetts-based supplier of chemical course of growth companies. The quantity of the deal – anticipated to shut following the completion of customary regulatory approvals – was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Cambrex...
Zacks.com
Vishay (VSH) Unveils an Optocoupler, Expands Portfolio
VSH - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to expand its discrete offerings to bolster its presence in the booming semiconductor industry. The unveiling of the linear optocoupler VOA300 is a testament to the same. VOA300 is an automotive-grade device offering an industry-high isolation voltage of 5300 Vrms. Additionally,...
teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
aiexpress.io
Cassyni Acquires Mora.stream
Cassyni, a London, UK-based supplier of a platform for seminars, acquired Mora.stream, a London, UK-based supplier of a platform for organising analysis seminars and constructing educational seminar. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Cassyni will additional develop their attain and affect through new options to...
aiexpress.io
Staytuned Acquires Tabarnapp
Staytuned, a NYC-based software program firm that gives a collection of revenue-generating apps for Shopify retailers, accomplished the acquisition of Tabarnapp, a Montreal, Canada-based supplier of apps to allow Automated Reductions for Shopify. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Led by Derek Morin, CEO, Tabarnapp gives a collection...
freightwaves.com
Cummins closes $197M acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles unit
Cummins Inc. has closed the $197 million acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles. Meritor Inc. arranged to buy the unit before the power and technology provider’s $3.7 billion takeover of Meritor concluded. Meritor offered to acquire the Siemens unit in May while Cummins’ $3.7 billion offer for the axle and...
aiexpress.io
Azerion Acquires AdPlay
Azerion, an Amsterdam, Netherland-based publicly traded firm listed on Euronext Amsterdam and a supplier of a digital leisure and media platform, acquired AdPlay, a Milan, Italy-based digital promoting platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Azerion will combine AdPlay’s digital cross-media options and marketing campaign...
aiexpress.io
Simplilearn Acquires Fullstack Academy
Smplilearn, a San Francisco, CA-based on-line studying bootcamp, acquired Fullstack Academy, a New York-based tech schooling firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Beneath the settlement, Fullstack Academy will preserve its identify, management workforce, and workers, working as an impartial enterprise unit inside Simplilearn. It’s going to proceed to serve its college students and companions because it does immediately, with no modifications to its bootcamp supply or choices. Fullstack Academy will.
TechCrunch
Electric motorbike maker Zapp Electric Vehicles to go public via SPAC
Zapp says it will use the proceeds from the merger to bring its long-awaited i300 high performance, seated city scooter to market. The i300 was initially revealed back in 2018, with promises of deliveries beginning in the end of 2019. Then Zapp, like many other companies, ran up against a global pandemic that halted production and deliveries, giving the company time to reevaluate is approach to production.
monitordaily.com
Penske Truck Leasing and DTNA Celebrate Delivery of 2 Freightliner eCascadias
Penske Truck Leasing and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) celebrated the delivery of two battery electric production model Freightliner eCascadia semi-trucks. The delivery of these heavy-duty electric vehicles marks the culmination of a period of co-creation, refinement and field-testing that kicked off almost five years ago. “Interest in electric vehicles...
aiexpress.io
LiquiDonate Raises $2.25M in Seed Funding
LiquiDonate, a San Francisco, CA-based local weather tech startup bringing sustainable options to retail returns, raised $2.25M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Uncork Capital, with participation from Sean Plaice, Gene D’Ovidio, Sean Behr, and Jill Greenwald. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
aiexpress.io
Vial Raises $67M in Series B Funding
Vial, a San Francisco, CA-based Contract Analysis Group (CRO), raised $67M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Normal Catalyst with participation from Byers Capital, and BoxGroup. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up the medical growth of medicines. Led by CEO Simon...
boatingindustry.com
Sea-Fire adds German distributor
Sea-Fire Europe has added B.I.S. Electronics GmbH to its portfolio of European distributors. The Mühbrook, Germany-based company will market Sea-Fire's line of marine fire detection and clean agent suppression solutions. Ernie Ellis, Sea-Fire Europe Ltd managing director, made the announcement. Initially, ZN-Technik was a Sea-Fire distributor in Germany. Upon...
Control Engineering
Model management software challenges at automotive facility
Lacking documentation of how things work, observing programmable logic controllers and human-machine interfaces can help update production models. Updated code was applied to a pilot station, then the main line. Updating production models using PLC, HMI insights. Updated project models were needed for several automotive production lines. Lack of documentation...
salestechstar.com
Propel Names Salesforce Veteran, Ross Meyercord, CEO; Co-Founder, Ray Hein, Named Chief Strategy Officer
Experienced SaaS CxO Will Scale Company to Meet Growing Customer and Market Demand. Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today named Salesforce and Accenture industry veteran Ross Meyercord chief executive officer. Ray Hein, co-founder and former CEO, will lead product and customer initiatives as the company’s first chief strategy officer. Meyercord and Hein leverage 70+ years experience to position Propel for accelerated growth as the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry reaches a strategic inflection point where rigid legacy providers are ceding market leadership to the next generation of cloud-native solutions.
Talon Metals Aiming to Provide Domestic Nickel For EVs
Todd Malan, chief external affairs officer and head of climate strategy for Talon Metals, joined Cheddar News to discuss the based metal company's operations for the domestic battery supply chain.
theevreport.com
Lightyear 0 Production Begins at Valmet Automotive Facility in Finland
FINLAND – Valmet Automotive has today started the series production of the Lightyear 0, the first true solar electric vehicle, at the Uusikaupunki, Finland plant. The Start of Production event was honored by more than 100 invited guests, international media, and top management of both Lightyear and Valmet Automotive at the plant.
salestechstar.com
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
GM VP Kristen Siemen on how the world can embrace the EV revolution: ‘It’s a cultural change’
GM VP Kristen Siemen says that companies can achieve their environmental goals faster than they thought—but they need to consider accessibility, too.
aiexpress.io
SponsorCX Receives Growth Equity Funding
SponsorCX, a Lehi, UT-based supplier of a SaaS sponsorship administration platform, acquired a development fairness funding from Blueprint Fairness. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Along with the funding, Michael Merritt from Blueprint Fairness will be part of the Board of Administrators. The corporate intends to make use...
Comments / 0