Car manufacturers are just like any business - they want to make money. But research and development is a monumental investment for automakers, and that is where companies like ZF come in. ZF (ZF Friedrichshafen AG, or ZF Group) is a manufacturer of car parts that sells components, like its gearboxes, to manufacturers like BMW or Toyota. Now, the company is looking to further its presence by providing entire drivetrains to EV automakers, and the cost savings is likely to drive an entire slew of startup automakers who can bypass expensive R&D costs.

2 HOURS AGO