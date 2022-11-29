Read full article on original website
South Korea's SM Entertainment Plans to Set Up Its Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore
South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region. On top of that, the company plans to launch retail businesses in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions. SM Entertainment told CNBC that...
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
Swiss Technology Firm Claims The Ability To Recharge An EV Battery To 80% In Just 72 Seconds
The Swiss technology company Morand has invented a new battery technology that claims the ability to recharge an electric car's battery to 80% in just 72 seconds. This could not only revolutionize the automotive industry but most likely every sector that will need batteries in the future. The tech is...
Tesla Is Still Dominant, But Its U.S. Market Share Is Eroding as Cheaper EVs Arrive
Tesla is still the top-selling electric vehicle brand in the U.S., but its dominance is eroding as more affordable models proliferate. S&P Global Mobility reports Tesla's market share of new registered electric vehicles in the U.S. stood at 65% through the third quarter, down from 71% last year. The firm...
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
Flying Magazine
Rolls-Royce Marks Successful Engine Test Run on Hydrogen
Rolls-Royce International [RYCEY] has marked a new milestone in the quest to field a viable hydrogen-powered solution for commercial aviation. In partnership with European low-cost carrier easyJet, the aerospace giant announced yesterday that it had completed a successful test run of its AE 2100A gas turbine powerplant fueled by “green” hydrogen. Chief technology officer Grazia Vittadini called the event a “breakthrough” for the company and the industry: “This achievement not only represents a technological breakthrough but demonstrates a tangible step towards proving that hydrogen could be a zero-carbon aviation fuel of the future,” she said via LinkedIn.
TechCrunch
Electric motorbike maker Zapp Electric Vehicles to go public via SPAC
Zapp says it will use the proceeds from the merger to bring its long-awaited i300 high performance, seated city scooter to market. The i300 was initially revealed back in 2018, with promises of deliveries beginning in the end of 2019. Then Zapp, like many other companies, ran up against a global pandemic that halted production and deliveries, giving the company time to reevaluate is approach to production.
Talon Metals Aiming to Provide Domestic Nickel For EVs
Todd Malan, chief external affairs officer and head of climate strategy for Talon Metals, joined Cheddar News to discuss the based metal company's operations for the domestic battery supply chain.
Engadget
Honda will start US production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in 2024
The first model is a plug-in hybrid based on the new CR-V. Honda's big electrification push will include US-oriented hydrogen fuel cell cars. The automaker has revealed that it will begin US production of fuel cell vehicles in 2024. The first model will be a plug-in hybrid based on the current-generation CR-V (pictured here). You'll theoretically have pure electric driving for your daily commute, but still get zero-emissions driving for longer city-to-city jaunts.
Electric boost for Ford with £600m Government-backed loan
Car giant Ford is to expand its work on electric vehicles in Essex and Merseyside after receiving a £600 million Government-based loan.UK Export Finance said this will support thousands of jobs and help the manufacturer increase its electric vehicle range from two models to nine.Ford will boost the capacity of its plant at Halewood on Merseyside from 250,000 electric powertrain units per year to 420,000.The loan will also help protect Ford’s ability to deliver engineering services in Dunton, Essex.We have consistently backed FordInternational Trade Secretary Kemi BadenochUK Export Finance is a Government-linked body which helps promote the UK’s export industry...
Top Speed
An Onslaught Of New EV Startups Seems Imminent
Car manufacturers are just like any business - they want to make money. But research and development is a monumental investment for automakers, and that is where companies like ZF come in. ZF (ZF Friedrichshafen AG, or ZF Group) is a manufacturer of car parts that sells components, like its gearboxes, to manufacturers like BMW or Toyota. Now, the company is looking to further its presence by providing entire drivetrains to EV automakers, and the cost savings is likely to drive an entire slew of startup automakers who can bypass expensive R&D costs.
China Tech Stocks Have ‘a Lot of Upside' and Peak Regulation Is Over, Fund Management Firm Says
The Chinese government is unlikely to introduce new regulations for the internet tech sector, according to Jonathan Krane of KraneShares. He said the rules introduced in recent years were meant to create long-term stability in the sector. Ramiz Chelat of Vontobel Asset Management said he is selectively relatively optimistic on...
US News and World Report
Mazda Unveils $11 Billion EV Spending Plan, Considers Investing in Battery Production
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production. The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles (EVs) to up to 40% of its total global sales by...
insideevs.com
Amazon Adds More Delivery Hubs And E-Bike Fleets Across The U.K.
Electric bikes and other cargo-focused light electric vehicles have transformed the landscape of last-mile delivery. They’ve enabled companies to deliver their products and services deeper within residential areas, while at the same time lowering operating costs, and of course, making business more sustainable. Across the globe, retail giants like...
3 In-Demand Side Hustles to Start in 2023―One Pays Up to $100 Per Hour
Side hustles continue to be a popular way for Americans to make some extra cash. Nearly half, 40% of Americans currently have a side hustle, according to a May 2022 Zapier survey of 2,032 U.S. adults. That's up from 34% in December 2020. If you're considering picking one up yourself,...
Job Cuts Rise in November, Causing Employees to Shift Focus to ‘Career Cushioning'
U.S.-based firms announced 76,835 job cuts in November, led by the technology sector. Nervous employees are engaged in “career cushioning": polishing their resumes, firing up their networks and building new skills. Some of the motivation for career cushioning may also be coming from employees in search of a position...
China Signals Slight Covid Policy Easing — But Don't Expect Sweeping Changes Yet
One notable development is official language downplaying the severity of the Omicron variant. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan described the Omicron variant's pathogenic nature as weakening, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese state media report late last night. "We believe Sun's speech, in addition to the notable easing of...
Brexit Has Added 6% to Britons' Food Bills, New Study Finds
Brexit has boosted Britons' average food bills by £210 ($254), according to a new study. Household food bills rose 6% in the two years to the end of 2021, two years on from the U.K.'s formal departure from the European Union, the London School of Economics found. Low-income households...
India May Become the Third Largest Economy by 2030, Overtaking Japan and Germany
S&P's forecast is based on the projection that India's annual nominal gross domestic product growth will average 6.3% through 2030. Similarly, Morgan Stanley estimates that India's GDP is likely to more than double from current levels by 2031. S&P's projection hinges on the continuation of India's trade and financial liberalization,...
