Flying Magazine

Rolls-Royce Marks Successful Engine Test Run on Hydrogen

Rolls-Royce International [RYCEY] has marked a new milestone in the quest to field a viable hydrogen-powered solution for commercial aviation. In partnership with European low-cost carrier easyJet, the aerospace giant announced yesterday that it had completed a successful test run of its AE 2100A gas turbine powerplant fueled by “green” hydrogen. Chief technology officer Grazia Vittadini called the event a “breakthrough” for the company and the industry: “This achievement not only represents a technological breakthrough but demonstrates a tangible step towards proving that hydrogen could be a zero-carbon aviation fuel of the future,” she said via LinkedIn.
TechCrunch

Electric motorbike maker Zapp Electric Vehicles to go public via SPAC

Zapp says it will use the proceeds from the merger to bring its long-awaited i300 high performance, seated city scooter to market. The i300 was initially revealed back in 2018, with promises of deliveries beginning in the end of 2019. Then Zapp, like many other companies, ran up against a global pandemic that halted production and deliveries, giving the company time to reevaluate is approach to production.
Engadget

Honda will start US production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in 2024

The first model is a plug-in hybrid based on the new CR-V. Honda's big electrification push will include US-oriented hydrogen fuel cell cars. The automaker has revealed that it will begin US production of fuel cell vehicles in 2024. The first model will be a plug-in hybrid based on the current-generation CR-V (pictured here). You'll theoretically have pure electric driving for your daily commute, but still get zero-emissions driving for longer city-to-city jaunts.
The Independent

Electric boost for Ford with £600m Government-backed loan

Car giant Ford is to expand its work on electric vehicles in Essex and Merseyside after receiving a £600 million Government-based loan.UK Export Finance said this will support thousands of jobs and help the manufacturer increase its electric vehicle range from two models to nine.Ford will boost the capacity of its plant at Halewood on Merseyside from 250,000 electric powertrain units per year to 420,000.The loan will also help protect Ford’s ability to deliver engineering services in Dunton, Essex.We have consistently backed FordInternational Trade Secretary Kemi BadenochUK Export Finance is a Government-linked body which helps promote the UK’s export industry...
Top Speed

An Onslaught Of New EV Startups Seems Imminent

Car manufacturers are just like any business - they want to make money. But research and development is a monumental investment for automakers, and that is where companies like ZF come in. ZF (ZF Friedrichshafen AG, or ZF Group) is a manufacturer of car parts that sells components, like its gearboxes, to manufacturers like BMW or Toyota. Now, the company is looking to further its presence by providing entire drivetrains to EV automakers, and the cost savings is likely to drive an entire slew of startup automakers who can bypass expensive R&D costs.
US News and World Report

Mazda Unveils $11 Billion EV Spending Plan, Considers Investing in Battery Production

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production. The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles (EVs) to up to 40% of its total global sales by...
insideevs.com

Amazon Adds More Delivery Hubs And E-Bike Fleets Across The U.K.

Electric bikes and other cargo-focused light electric vehicles have transformed the landscape of last-mile delivery. They’ve enabled companies to deliver their products and services deeper within residential areas, while at the same time lowering operating costs, and of course, making business more sustainable. Across the globe, retail giants like...
NBC Chicago

Brexit Has Added 6% to Britons' Food Bills, New Study Finds

Brexit has boosted Britons' average food bills by £210 ($254), according to a new study. Household food bills rose 6% in the two years to the end of 2021, two years on from the U.K.'s formal departure from the European Union, the London School of Economics found. Low-income households...
NBC Chicago

India May Become the Third Largest Economy by 2030, Overtaking Japan and Germany

S&P's forecast is based on the projection that India's annual nominal gross domestic product growth will average 6.3% through 2030. Similarly, Morgan Stanley estimates that India's GDP is likely to more than double from current levels by 2031. S&P's projection hinges on the continuation of India's trade and financial liberalization,...
