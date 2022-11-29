Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Journal Review
Steven Daniel Livingston
Steven Daniel Livingston, 68, of Waynetown passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at home. He was born Sept. 10, 1954, at Crawfordsville, to the late Lester Eugene Livingston and Maralaine Lucille (Hancock) Davis. Steve attended Southmont High School before enlisting and proudly serving his country in the United States Army....
Journal Review
Mary Elizabeth Perry
Mary Elizabeth Perry passed peacefully away Saturday night Nov. 26, 2022, at Ben Hur Nursing Home. She was 86 years old. She was born in Crawfordsville to Ical Shelton and Ray Shelton. Mary was the youngest of six children. She attended Crawfordsville and New Ross Schools. On Dec. 9, 1953,...
Journal Review
Eulah Wheeler
Eulah Wheeler, 81, of Crawfordsville passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care.
Journal Review
Dorothy A. Mitton
Dorothy A. (Ingalsbe) Mitton, 89, formerly of Veedersburg and Waynetown, passed away in the Fountain Springs Assisted Living in Covington at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Dorothy was born March 16, 1933, at Hope, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lankford Andy and Mildred Marie (Daily) Ingalsbe. She was raised in Mellott and graduated from Richland Township High School. She later lived in Veedersburg and for the past 20 years in Waynetown.
Journal Review
Mary E. Laube
Mary E. Laube of rural Crawfordsville passed away Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Marion County. She was 68. Mary was a member of the first class to graduate from North Montgomery High School in 1972. She worked at Roselyn Bakery and the Montgomery County Courthouse. She served as a 4-H leader for 25 years and looked forward to the county fair and state fair each year. She was also honored to serve as a judge at the state fair several times. She loved gardening and was a member of Flower Lover’s.
Journal Review
Phil Beckelhymer
Phil Beckelhymer passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. He was born Oct. 23, 1951, at Danville, Illinois, to Rosemarie (Ellis) and Joe Junior Beckelhymer. Phil grew up in Fountain County, Indiana, with his mother and step-father, Ramon Sutherlin, after his father’s passing. He was...
Journal Review
Arthur ‘Doc’ Pendleton
Arthur “Doc” Pendleton, 77, of New Richmond passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Athenians drop third straight vs Eagles
CHS 5 4 10 9 - 28 SP 10 12 14 9 - 45 CRAWFORDSVILLE (2-7) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Widmer 1-6 1-7 3, Gardner 2-7 0-1 4, Hodges 1-5 0-0 3, M. Hedrick 2-5 3-6 8, Abston 4-19 2-4 10, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, O. Hedrick 0-0 0-0 0, Huesca 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-46 6-18 28.
Journal Review
City opens bids for park renovations
Four companies are vying for the construction contract to revamp the Frances Wooden Northside Park. Sealed bids were opened Wednesday during the regular meeting of the Board of Public Works & Safety. Bids were received from three Indianapolis companies, All American Construction and Hauling LLC in the amount of $582,000; Abel Construction Company in the amount of $460,271; and Morphy Construction Company in the amount of $445,000; and one Lafayette company, Spencer Construction, in the amount of $368,000.
Journal Review
Let’s wander through our history
Hello and welcome to a new feature called, “Our Town” an occasional column featuring snippets of local history. Sometimes focused on our landscape, sometimes focused on those who came before us and sometimes focused on the things that made up the material culture of our area. To clarify, “Our Town” should be taken to mean that part of Indiana that we call home and not limited to municipal boundaries.
Journal Review
Dinner organizers share gratitude
The volunteers who helped with our 32nd annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 19 were amazing. The food donations, cooks, servers, cleanup crew and delivery teams were appreciated so much. A special thank you to the Southmont FFA kids, what a huge help. More than 440 meals were served at the...
Journal Review
Community Boost
Montgomery County Community Foundation gathered Tuesday to award grant checks to 14 grant recipients in the second and final grant cycle of 2022. MCCF Chief Executive Officer Kelly Taylor welcomed everyone and thanked the nonprofit leaders for the work they do in the community. Fund owners in attendance were also thanked and recognized, for without fund owners, the grants would not be possible.
Journal Review
Wolves survive late Mountie rally
Southmont (4-6) Saylor Woods 2-3 0-0 4, Olivia Gray 1-5 0-2 2, Chelsea Veatch 4-7 4-4 13, Cheyenne Shaw 3-5 7-8 13, DeLorean Mason 5-12 0-3 10, Chloe Jenkins 4-7 2-4 10; Totals 19-40 13-21 52. 3 pt shooting: PH 3-9 (Perkins 2 Simpson); SM 1-6 (Veatch) Rebounding: PH 25...
Journal Review
Richman earns top CountryMark award
CountryMark recently honored Ceres Solutions Price Risk Manager Bruce Richman as the 2022 Petroleum Professional of the Year. This award honors a hardworking individual in the cooperative system who has gone above and beyond in their job duties to make an impact on their company, community, and the energy industry. An Albion native who works in the Ceres Wabash office, Richman received the honor in front of hundreds of industry peers and representatives at the CountryMark Awards Banquet on Nov. 19 in Indianapolis.
Journal Review
11-29 Roundup: Athenians and Mounties victorious on the mat
The Crawfordsville swim and dive team was back in the pool on Tuesday as the Atheniasns hosted SAC rival Western Boone. CHS ended the meet with a clean sweep of the Stars with boys scoring 117 points and the girls 101. Both CHS teams are 2-0 on the season and...
Journal Review
Lost opportunities cost Mustangs against Oracles
DEL 11 13 9 2 — 34 FC 5 4 6 5 — 20 FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Royal 4-14 0-0 8, Pickering 3-7 2-2 9, roth 3-12 1-2 7, Maddy Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Miller 3-9 0-0 6, Sinks 0-2 0-2 0, Abby Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Tate 1-1 0-0 2, Wells 0-0 0-0 0; Totals 15-51 3-6 34.
Journal Review
Quakers upset No. 25 ranked Little Giants
The good old saying in sports is that anyone can anybody on any given night. On Tuesday Wabash College Men’s Basketball who was recently ranked the No. 25th team in the NCAA Division III Poll hosted 0-4 Earlham College. One might think that the 5-1 Little Giants would handle the Quakers with ease. That wasn’t the case as from the get go the Quakers were the more disciplined, determined, and to put it simply all-around better team. That resulted in Wabash being on the receiving end of a 65-57 loss as Earlham came into Chadwick court and pulled off the upset.
Journal Review
Commissioners close to making Constitution Row repairs
Montgomery C0unty Commissioners took the next step to repair Constitution Row by accepting a bid for street repairs from Milestone Contractors. The bid was in the amount of $131,000. Before commissioners could accept the bid they agreed to sign a memo of understanding with the City of Crawfordsville which will...
Journal Review
Letter: Solar supporters are spoiling the broth
It didn’t take long after our county officials finally shooed away the industrial wind companies for a second siege of energy company carpetbaggers to sweep through Montgomery County like Sherman’s March to the Sea. This second siege of companies are industrial solar bringing with them even more tempting financial enticements for rural landowners, much more money per acre with no active farming left. A whole flock of scalawags have signed on with lease options.
Journal Review
Local Record: Dec. 1, 2022
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road — 12:52 a.m. • Animal complaint in the 1600 block of Crawfordsville Square Drive — 2:08 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1508 S. Washington St. — 8:34 a.m. • Vandalism in the 1200...
