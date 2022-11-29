Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Journal Review
Steven Daniel Livingston
Steven Daniel Livingston, 68, of Waynetown passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at home. He was born Sept. 10, 1954, at Crawfordsville, to the late Lester Eugene Livingston and Maralaine Lucille (Hancock) Davis. Steve attended Southmont High School before enlisting and proudly serving his country in the United States Army....
Journal Review
Mary Elizabeth Perry
Mary Elizabeth Perry passed peacefully away Saturday night Nov. 26, 2022, at Ben Hur Nursing Home. She was 86 years old. She was born in Crawfordsville to Ical Shelton and Ray Shelton. Mary was the youngest of six children. She attended Crawfordsville and New Ross Schools. On Dec. 9, 1953,...
Journal Review
Dorothy A. Mitton
Dorothy A. (Ingalsbe) Mitton, 89, formerly of Veedersburg and Waynetown, passed away in the Fountain Springs Assisted Living in Covington at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Dorothy was born March 16, 1933, at Hope, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lankford Andy and Mildred Marie (Daily) Ingalsbe. She was raised in Mellott and graduated from Richland Township High School. She later lived in Veedersburg and for the past 20 years in Waynetown.
Journal Review
Khan to retire from Lakeside Book Co.
Shaji Khan will retire Dec. 9 after 25 years of service with Lakeside Book Company. Khan began his career in 1997 as an engineer for the Crawfordsville facility. He was promoted to the process manager position at corporate in 2006 and subsequently to the manager engineering and capital projects in 2020. During this time, he remained involved within the Crawfordsville facility.
WIBC.com
Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video
DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
Journal Review
Community Boost
Montgomery County Community Foundation gathered Tuesday to award grant checks to 14 grant recipients in the second and final grant cycle of 2022. MCCF Chief Executive Officer Kelly Taylor welcomed everyone and thanked the nonprofit leaders for the work they do in the community. Fund owners in attendance were also thanked and recognized, for without fund owners, the grants would not be possible.
wbiw.com
Greenwood man killed in accident near the I-465 and I-74 interchange
INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at 8:27 a.m. Indiana State Troopers responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch near the interchange of I-465 and I-74 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Sergeant John Haugh located the vehicle well off the roadway, heavily damaged with two adult males...
Journal Review
City opens bids for park renovations
Four companies are vying for the construction contract to revamp the Frances Wooden Northside Park. Sealed bids were opened Wednesday during the regular meeting of the Board of Public Works & Safety. Bids were received from three Indianapolis companies, All American Construction and Hauling LLC in the amount of $582,000; Abel Construction Company in the amount of $460,271; and Morphy Construction Company in the amount of $445,000; and one Lafayette company, Spencer Construction, in the amount of $368,000.
Journal Review
Local Record: Dec. 1, 2022
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road — 12:52 a.m. • Animal complaint in the 1600 block of Crawfordsville Square Drive — 2:08 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1508 S. Washington St. — 8:34 a.m. • Vandalism in the 1200...
Journal Review
Let’s wander through our history
Hello and welcome to a new feature called, “Our Town” an occasional column featuring snippets of local history. Sometimes focused on our landscape, sometimes focused on those who came before us and sometimes focused on the things that made up the material culture of our area. To clarify, “Our Town” should be taken to mean that part of Indiana that we call home and not limited to municipal boundaries.
Journal Review
Arthur ‘Doc’ Pendleton
Arthur “Doc” Pendleton, 77, of New Richmond passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Phil Beckelhymer
Phil Beckelhymer passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. He was born Oct. 23, 1951, at Danville, Illinois, to Rosemarie (Ellis) and Joe Junior Beckelhymer. Phil grew up in Fountain County, Indiana, with his mother and step-father, Ramon Sutherlin, after his father’s passing. He was...
4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges
Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville First United Methodist Church welcomes new senior pastor
Noblesville First United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of Rev. Nicole Caldwell-Gross to the senior pastor role for the church. “We are thrilled to welcome Pastor Nicole to Noblesville First,” said Julia Kozicki, chair of the church’s Staff-Parish Relations Committee. “She radiates warmth and energy and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our community. In her initial months, she has already demonstrated her abundant gifts for storytelling, preaching and teaching.”
WTHI
Putnam County judge to preside over contested Vigo Co. race
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A special judge will preside over the case of a contested result of a seat on the Vigo County school board. You may remember Eric Graves defeated Carey Labella in the general election. Labella claims Graves does not live in the district and therefore was...
Attorneys for Delphi suspect request trial be moved outside Carroll County
Attorneys for Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017, have filed a request for a change of venue to prevent a "tainted jury pool."
WTHI
One airlifted in southern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive. Officials told News 10 the driver of a gas truck made a required stop at a set of train tracks. That's when the driver of a semi crashed into the back of the gas truck.
Fox 59
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders.
Read the redacted Richard Allen court documents tying him to the Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — On Tuesday, Judge Frances Gull ordered a redacted probable cause affidavit released to the public that details the investigation and arrest of Richard Allen in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German on February 13, 2017. Read the complete redacted document below:
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for change of venue in Delphi murders case
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect in the Delphi murders has asked a judge to move his trial at least 150 miles out of Carroll County. Attorneys for 50-year-old Richard Allen, of Delphi, filed a motion Monday requesting a change of venue in the double murder trial, online court records show.
