ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cU3gy_0jQjLOT600

The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead and lost a buzzer-beater in a shocking game.

Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers just choked a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana pacers. After a strong performance through 40 minutes of the game, the Lakers completely fell apart to a shooting barrage from the Pacers at the end of the fourth quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3 by Andrew Nembhard to give the game to the Pacers.

LeBron James had a disappointing performance, as Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook did their best to pull this off. While Russ had some questionable turnovers at the end of the game, his big shots helped the Lakers stay in the lead until the Nembhard game-winner.

Lakers fans are understandably furious at what just transpired, with many blaming LeBron for his inefficient performance.

LeBron had picked up an ankle injury early in the game and hadn't looked the same since checking back in. This was a horrible loss for LA, who could have improved their record to 8-11 to come closer to achieving their play-in hopes.

Should The Lakers Still Consider Trading For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield?

This game will have reinforced the Lakers' position of not trading 2 first-round picks and Westbrook for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Russ had a positive impact on the Lakers and provided more than Turner or Hield did for the Pacers. However, Turner and Hield are 2 players for the price of one and the Lakers could use the depth on the roster.

Russ has been trying his best to stick to the plan and play the way Darvin Ham wants to. It's been rewarding so far and might vindicate the decision the Lakers made by not trading Russ away, especially if the team can improve to enter the playoffs.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 10

Gary Munson
2d ago

I wonder what Jen thinks of LeBron now ? Got a team of stars that don’t shine…

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night

It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy