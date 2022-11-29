ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Davis And The Lakers Celebrate With Lucky Fan Who Wins $75,000 On Miracle Halfcourt Shot

By Nico Martinez
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVtif_0jQjLNaN00

Lakers fan wins $75,000 after hitting miracle shot.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

On their way to a double-digit victory in the Crypto.com arena on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers bore witness to the scene as one of their own fans took home $75,000.

The moment was captured live on camera during the second half of L.A.'s game over the Pacers. As the fan celebrates in excitement for winning his money, he was greeted by several Lakers players, including Anthony Davis , who was apparently watching from the bench.

We don't know much about the lucky person in question, but NBA insider Dave McMenamin did provide some additional details in a follow-up tweet.

The Lakers Need Perimeter Shooting To Save Their Season

That lucky fan made headlines by hitting that miracle shot, but maybe the Lakers should consider giving him a workout. As one of the worst shooting teams in the league, they could really use some firepower from deep and it's one area that the Lakers are seriously considering ahead of the trade deadline .

( via Jovan Buha of The Athletic )

The Lakers had initially considered Thanksgiving – just before the 20-game mark – as the time to begin such conversations. But early injuries to Davis and James, as well as the team’s disappointing start, pushed back their timeline to at least mid-December.

The Lakers are evaluating the roster to determine if they’d prefer to make a smaller move or a bigger one to address the roster’s need for better perimeter shooting and size, team sources tell The Athletic . That includes deciding if they want to include one or both of their tradeable future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in any deal. The Lakers remain reluctant to give up both unless there’s a trade – or trades if they split the picks up in separate deals – they believe will elevate them to contender status.

...The Lakers and Pacers nearly completed a deal before training camp that would have brought center Myles Turner and guard Buddy Hield to LA for a package involving Russell Westbrook, but the Lakers pulled back when Indiana asked for both future first-round picks. Now, Los Angeles will have an up-close look at the trade targets it missed.

All-in-all, it could have been a better night for the Purple and Gold. While they did get to see a man's life change in an instant (for the better), they weren't able to escape with the much-needed win, losing to a heart-crushing buzzer-beater.

Could this all be a sign that things are starting to take a turn for the worst for the Lakers? Only time will tell, but things are certainly looking better than they did to start the season.

