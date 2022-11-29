ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Missing San Luis Obispo couple with ties to Modesto, Ceres found dead with their dog near crash scene, police say

By Laura Haefeli
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJbHa_0jQjLJ3T00

Missing couple mystery takes dark turn in San Luis Obispo 02:48

MODESTO — A former local high school football coach and his girlfriend, who both worked at a Modesto winery, were killed by a vehicle while they were walking their dog in San Luis Obispo, police say.

A coroner identified the pair as San Luis Obispo residents Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department said, on November 21, a 24-year-old man crashed into a bridge along Sacramento Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and, with no suspicion of DUI or any foul play, let the driver go.

That's when the investigation took a dark turn.

Fewer than 24 hours later, dispatch received a call of a dead dog near the scene. That same evening, a missing person's report went out of two San Luis Obispo residents who had not arrived at their expected location in Modesto for the holidays.

Family members gave photos of the couple and their dog to the police. That's when a dispatcher made the connection: the dead dog was owned by the missing residents. Officers returned to the crash site and found the two dead bodies tucked underneath the brush.

San Luis Obispo police said Chachere, Besser and their dog had been struck by the driver and left for dead.

"Just completely devastated to hear that that happened to them," said Timmy Garcia, the athletic director and head football coach at Grace Davis High School in Modesto.

Chachere was an embedded member of his community. He coached football at Ceres High School before heading to Grace Davis High as the defensive coordinator for an undefeated season in 2021. There, he coached alongside his friend Garcia.

"We were looking forward to getting together during the holidays [and] reminiscing and talking about life," Garcia said.

Chachere and Besser worked for the E&J Gallo Winery at the time of their deaths but always remained beloved members of the Grace Davis community that is now shattered by the loss.

"The kids we contacted sent condolences and were completely in shock. Everybody is just very, very sad," Garcia said.

The driver involved in the deaths is being questioned by police, but he is not under arrest as of the time of this story. Police also did say speed was a factor in the crash.

Comments / 13

Happilymarried
2d ago

The 1st cop on the scene should have checked the surroundings once again cops felling to do their job. Who knows if this cop could have actually check the scene he couldn't maybe save their life or maybe not but still he didn't do his job. May they now rest in peace with their dog.

Reply
13
Cassandra Ducharme
2d ago

so they still let him go knowing he killed those people and dog? is that what I'm understanding?

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Stockton street vendor robbed at gunpoint, deputies looking for suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton street vendor is speaking out after she says she was robbed at gunpoint last week. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the armed robbery that happened two days before Thanksgiving on east Alpine Avenue and north Wilson Way in Stockton. The victim...
STOCKTON, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Man crashed into SLO couple found dead in creek bed

San Luis Obispo police investigators believe a 24-year-old resident was speeding when he crashed into a couple as they walked their dog on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive, police announced on Monday. More than a day later, officers discovered the bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Missing 39-year-old and 36-year-old identities and cause of death determined by San Luis Obispo Police

San Luis Police Department has concluded that the driver of the traffic accident on Nov. 21 is connected to reports of two deceased SLO residents and their dog on Nov. 22 in the 3400 Block of Sacramento Drive. The post Missing 39-year-old and 36-year-old identities and cause of death determined by San Luis Obispo Police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KRON4 News

580 crash near Livermore leaves 1 dead, victim’s identity unknown

(BCN) — An unidentified driver was killed following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore. According to a CHP spokesperson, the vehicle, a 2010 black Ford […]
LIVERMORE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Snyder Avenue

The Modesto Police Department reported a hit-and-run pedestrian accident with injuries on Snyder Avenue on the night of Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The car vs. pedestrian crash occurred at the intersection of Thornhill Way and Snyder Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m., authorities said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Accident on Snyder...
MODESTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gilroy man dies after Watsonville motorcycle crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said they are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 29-year-old man on the Highway 129 off-ramp from southbound Highway 1 on Friday. Investigators said around 12:39 p.m., said the man was driving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle. CHP said the man was going at an unknown speed when he veered The post Gilroy man dies after Watsonville motorcycle crash appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Atwater PD reveals what led to 2 pedestrians killed

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An unsafe lane change resulted in the deaths of two pedestrians in Atwater earlier this month, according to the city’s police department in an announcement on Tuesday. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. on November 2, officers responded to the report of a vehicle injury accident in the area of […]
ATWATER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver of speeding Tesla killed in East San Jose rollover crash; DUI suspected

SAN JOSE -- The driver of a speeding Tesla was killed in a crash in the East San Jose foothills over the weekend and authorities said driver impairment likely contributed to the crash.A California Highway Patrol collision report said the crash happened Saturday afternoon on San Felipe Road just north of Metcalf Road at about 3:43 p.m. The 22-year-old driver of a 2023 Tesla 3 failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into a tree, with the vehicle overturning several times and hitting another tree, according to the report.The driver, a San Jose man, was ejected from the Tesla and sustained fatal injuries. The passenger, a 24-year-old San Jose man, was wearing a seat belt and was able to extricate himself from the wreck; he was taken to Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.The report stated that "alcohol/drug impairment is believed to be a factor in this crash." The CHP asked for witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact the San Jose CHP Area office at (408) 961-0900. 
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County

The California Highway Patrol reported at least one fatality in a three-vehicle accident on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County. The crash occurred at approximately 5:00 p.m. at Avenue 2 and Santa Fe Drive, authorities said. Details on the Three-Vehicle Accident on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County. A preliminary...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man killed after being hit by suspected drunken driver, CHP says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected drunken driver allegedly killed another driver after crashing head-on into them, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, a woman driving a Subaru southbound on Highway 160, north of Highway 12, veered into the northbound lane and hit a Honda. The Honda was forced off the […]
RIO VISTA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Historic San Jose Victorian destroyed by fire Tuesday night

(BCN) — San Jose Firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said on Tuesday evening. Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that has engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way. There are currently no reports of any injuries and the fire has been […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
118K+
Followers
21K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy