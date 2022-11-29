Read full article on original website
Related
I Shop All Day for a Living—These Are the 15 Coolest Things I've Seen This Month
It's officially the holiday season and that explains why shopping over the past month has been so much fun. As is the case every November, brands really step things up around the holidays and release some of their most exciting offerings of the year, and I've been taking copious notes.
These Chic Holiday Outfits All Have One Accessory in Common
Kelsey Adams (aka @koolkelsey) is a talented multi-hyphenate who wears many hats—and many pairs of sunglasses—over the course of any given week. As a content creator, model, mom, seasoned world traveler, and self-proclaimed great gift giver, this New Yorker certainly understands the importance of dressing for the occasion, whatever that occasion may be, so she’s the perfect person to tap for advice as we head into the holiday season.
15 Uncomplicated Holiday Party Outfits I'd Like to Copy and Paste From Instagram
This time of the year is a busy one. Between winter work deadlines, press events, holiday dinners, gift shopping, and travel organizing, I find myself low on time all the time, so when it comes to dressing for holiday parties, I tend to rely on simple yet striking outfit formulas that work every time. In fact, I've come across some seriously chic, festive, and easy ensembles on Instagram lately that I am unquestionably going to copy and paste on myself. These feature elevated details, luxe fabrics, and striking silhouettes—all with a festive flair—that are easy to put together yet look like you've made the effort.
Party Invites Are Rolling in, and I'm Planning My Outfits Around These 16 Pieces
I don't know about you, but I dedicated my Black Friday shopping to securing the most on-trend NYE outfit I could possibly find. I was in the market for micro hemlines, oversize outerwear, statement accessories, and shoes that could support a lot of dancing. I wouldn't call these your everyday styles, but they're definitely worth having in your wardrobe when the holiday season rolls around. In true editor form, I scrolled for hours to find what I needed, but I'm pleased to report that Urban Outfitters has delivered the goods. Below, you'll find tons of on-trend pieces perfect for New Year's and just about every other holiday party on your calendar this season.
Every Chic Thing I'm Packing for Winter Vacations
Everyone has a favorite aspect of the holiday season. Some people are all about the gifts, and others live for holiday decorations. But for me, it's the travel. I'll take just about any excuse to pack my bags for a weekend away with my best friend. And the only thing that sounds more fun than mapping out the trip is planning the outfits we'd wear during it. Hello, I'm a fashion editor—please don't act so surprised.
Winter's Biggest Print Trends Will Tempt You to Ditch Your All-Black Outfits
It's that time of year again; no, I'm not talking about the holiday season. Instead, for those who live in colder climates, this time of year marks the point when wearing all-black becomes the default. Even for the most fashionable people, the desire to stay warm can outweigh the urge to look trendy. And while there are numerous hacks to ensure you look chic in cold weather—i.e., investing in great outerwear, accessorizing with bold pieces, or getting creative with outfits. There is one particular styling trick that's slept on far too often: wearing prints.
5 Outfits That Are Not Only Uncomplicated But Also Affordable
I'm always looking for easy outfit ideas. Whether it's a look for a trip, the office, a day out on a weekend, or a first date, I am always saving ideas for outfits to wear that are simple, affordable, and easy to create with clothes I already have in my closet. To me, a great outfit is something that is comfortable and stylish and has some personality. While on my weekly search for outfits to re-create, I came across five looks that I thought were so simple yet elevated and—the best part—affordable. While dressing for winter, the cold weather can sometimes encourage us to just layer up and stop putting effort into our looks. But not to worry. Like I said, these outfits are effortless and take less than five minutes to put together. Trust me—you'll be thanking me sooner or later.
10 Winter Outfit Ideas That Are Easy, Cozy, and On-Trend
There's no doubt that it can be incredibly hard to "look good" when dressing for winter. Underneath all the layers, it feels like an outfit can get lost. Plus, it might even feel like no matter what you do, you're always going to be cold. And since it takes a little extra brainstorming to put together a cold-weather look (especially since daylight starts earlier), we did a little search to find 10 stellar winter 'fits for your inspirational needs.
This 3-Piece Outfit Formula Creates My Go-To Adult Uniform
As I've gotten older, some semblance of a personal style has started to emerge. While I love checking out the latest trends, I've landed on a set of outfit formulas that have served me again and again over the years. There's one in particular—a button-down shirt, jeans, and everyday shoes—that I keep coming back to. The combination always seems so effortlessly put-together and expensive looking. This look is especially reliable on those days when you want something easy and chic.
Our Editors Know a Good Gift When They See One—These Burberry Items Are It
Is it just me, or does the holiday season roll up on us out of nowhere? Just when I'm settling into fall, I wake up to a 30-degree morning and immediately feel behind on holiday preparation. There are gifts to buy, flights to book, and outfits to coordinate for far too many occasions. And because I refuse to be stressed during a time that should be celebratory, I'm tapping three of our editors to give me the 411 on the items to gift and wear this season. Spoiler alert: Their picks are perfect and can all be shopped from the same place: Burberry.
Margot Robbie Just Wore the Shoe Trend Guaranteed to Take Off in 2023
It's official: Margot Robbie has entered her Bottega Veneta era and is taking her red carpet looks to new heights. In fact, the Australian movie star broke out the brand new Bottega Veneta Mostra Pumps in London at a photocall promoting her latest film, Babylon. With a 2" platform and...
I'm an Editor—Here Are 30 Luxe Gifts (Bags! Jewelry! Cashmere!) I Can't Ignore
The Luxury List is a monthly column on all things luxury, exploring cult items from heritage brands, tapping the foremost experts in the fashion space, and doing deep dives into the investment pieces that are worth it. While I can talk about cool fashion gifts at length, there is perhaps...
My 2023 New Year's Resolution Is to Buy More Vintage—30 Items in My Cart
There's nothing I take more pride in than my collection of vintage luxury items. Just thinking about the lives that these pieces must have lived before they fell into my hands makes my head spin. Whether it's the Miu Miu skirt that I bought for a bargain right before the brand blew up or the Khaite blouse that's from the brand's first collection, each piece has a story of its own. It's been a very busy year and I haven't been able to find the time to dig through the internet to find these special pieces, so my New Year's resolution in 2023 will be to acquire more vintage finds.
29 Winter Party Dresses That Are Fashion With an Capital F
Winter comes with its hardships, but at least there's a slight reprieve when party season falls upon us. If you didn't have an excuse to go all out in an over-the-top dress, there are a million and one reasons to do so now. From office holiday parties to galas and soirees with family and friends, the calendar of events won't be slowing down for another few months. What to wear is often the biggest question I get as a fashion editor, so I thought I'd make it easy and curate a list of stunning party dresses that I fully endorse.
This Is the Best Nail Polish Brand to Use If You Have Kids—Here's Why
Oh, to be a mini nail polish enthusiast. Not only are there nontoxic options, but there's also one brand, in particular, that offers scented, sparkly, and bright polishes certain to tickle any child's polish-loving fancy. Enter Piggy Paint Nail Polish. Isn't the name adorable? Founded by Melanie Hurley in 2008, the mom of two set out to formulate a safer version of nail polishes for her two- and four-year-old daughters. In other words, it's pretty much the best nail polish choice if a little one is requesting an at-home mani, and it's really no surprise that little beauty lovers everywhere are adorning their nails with the brand.
I've Uncovered 28 Expensive-Looking Affordable Winter Pieces From Nordstrom
Nordstrom is one of our favorite destinations for high-end fashion favorites. Little do most know the retailer actually stocks a variety of affordable expensive-looking options. If you’re on a budget but still want to look chic and sophisticated, look no further. I’ve sifted and dug through the online shelves for some lovely winter friendly styles that scream luxury.
I'm A Gen Z Fashion Editor, and These 31 Black Friday Deals Are My Priority
Over the years I've learned to think smarter (and harder) about shopping during Black Friday. I remember digging through sale bins at Forever21 at 1 AM after Thanksgiving, and to be honest, while it gave me a rush, I never ended up getting much wear out of the "deals" I was so ecstatic about. Now, I take a more strategic approach. I take note of all the proposed discounts, go through my already existing shopping wishlist, and of course, take recommendations from my fellow editors. And since studying the proposed sales isn't your job like it is mine, you can sit back and use my research to help upgrade your shopping experience today. To ensure this, I went through the best sales of the season to bring the 30 buys you don't want to miss out on. They're fashion editor (and Gen Z) approved, so I promise there is nothing but cool and standout picks ahead.
I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These 6 Casual Staples Make My Closet All the Chicer
Sandy Koszarek is considered an expert in the fashion space given her role as a VIP stylist at Nordstrom. She uses her style expertise to help her clients build out their wardrobes. For her wardrobe personally, she actually filled us in on the pieces she considers to be true staples because they're so versatile and they act as the foundational elements in her offering. Essentially, her closet feels chicer and wouldn't be the same without them.
Reformation Is Having a Sale, and I'm Eyeing These 30 Items Before They're Gone
It’s officially that time of year when all of our favorite retailers drop their prices and bring on the discounts for the rush of holiday shoppers. Every year those of us who love a good sale (me) wait patiently to do our major hauls at a discount and the wait is finally over. The retailer that has my attention this season is Reformation. I have always loved ref, especially because of their mission to make stylish, great quality clothing while remaining sustainable. It’s the best. Now as I just said, I love Ref, but it’s not exactly the lowest price point in the world, and somehow I always find myself falling in love with the most expensive things on the site. But my prayers have been answered.
Kendall Jenner Just Started a New Legging-Outfit Trend That'll Be Big in 2023
Ah, to have Kendall Jenner's workout wardrobe. Just like every area of her highly enviable wardrobe, it never disappoints. Jenner was photographed this week leaving a studio with Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye, and her outfit, as simple as it was, is worth talking about. It's not easy coming up...
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0