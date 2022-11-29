ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris Plains, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

'PORTNOY EFFECT': Pizza Sales Triple At Grant Street Cafe After Barstool CEO's Visit

Business is booming at a North Jersey restaurant, thanks to a recent visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. A manager from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont tells Daily Voice pizza sales have tripled this week, with patrons coming from as far as Pennsylvania and Connecticut, after the popular joint earned a high review — an 8.2 — from the self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur.
DUMONT, NJ
therealdeal.com

Development underway on former Unilever hub in Englewood Cliffs

Work has begun on the first multifamily development in Englewood Cliffs in more than 40 years. Garden Communities recently started demolition at 800 Sylvan Avenue in the Bergen County borough, ROI-NJ reported. The 20-acre site housed office and research and development operations for Unilever for decades. Last year, Garden Communities...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Morristown Minute

The Dangers of East Hanover Ave

An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Portnoy Blown Away By Bar Pie At Dumont's Grant Street Cafe

A popular North Jersey restaurant got a visit from Barstool's Dave Portnoy. The CEO who tours the country sampling pizza had high hopes for Dumont's Grant Street Cafe, excited to bite into their "bar pie." It didn't disappoint. "Light, good flavor, it's got the perfect amount of grease," Portnoy said...
DUMONT, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Newark Lies About $190 Million Railroad Investment

Newark's railway tracks are cracked and worn after nearly a century.Photo byBridget Mulroy. Newark’s Penn Station is nearly 90 years old, it was built in 1935. If anyone has traveled through Newark’s Penn Station or driven passed the tracks along McCarter Highway, you’ll have seen for yourself that the transportation hub is in severe need of a makeover.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Police: NJ men stole thousands of dollars in jackets

PARAMUS — Police have arrested three young men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in high-end winter gear from a Ski Barn store along Route 17. Around noon on Nov. 23, Paramus police got a call from a Ski Barn employee who reported that it appeared the same three men who pulled off a “hit and run” theft at the store a week earlier were back.
PARAMUS, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Sussex County History Today: Ski Country

As the calendar flips to display December, the weather inevitably turns to the cold of winter. One of the first thoughts most have is to envision snow, which is followed, for many, by the prospect of skiing. Sussex County has a rich history of New Jersey skiing and ski areas....
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

In the Ironbound

To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $22.25M sale of two-building office and medical park in Wayne

Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale of Oak Hill Park, a 122,600-square-foot office and medical park in Wayne, for $22.25 million, according to a Monday announcement. Cushman & Wakefield’s Frank DiTommaso, David Bernhaut, Andy Merin, Gary Gabriel and Seth Zuidema represented the seller, Chopp Holdings. Cushman & Wakefield leasing experts Jerry Shiffrin, Frank Maldonado and Dan Johnsen were also involved in the transaction and acquisition financing was arranged by Brad Domenico of Progress Capital.
WAYNE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Daily Voice

Violent Jersey City Jewelry Store Smash-And-Grab Caught On Video

A smash-and-grab of a Jersey City jewelry store captured on camera is being probed by police, and the five masked thieves are at large. Various reports say the women behind the counter were forced to get on the ground, and one worker was hit in the head with a gun as the masked men shattered display cases and grabbed whatever they could at Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy