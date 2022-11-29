Read full article on original website
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
After 20 years, "terribly" delayed affordable housing in NYC opens.Raj GuleriaNew York City, NY
'PORTNOY EFFECT': Pizza Sales Triple At Grant Street Cafe After Barstool CEO's Visit
Business is booming at a North Jersey restaurant, thanks to a recent visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. A manager from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont tells Daily Voice pizza sales have tripled this week, with patrons coming from as far as Pennsylvania and Connecticut, after the popular joint earned a high review — an 8.2 — from the self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur.
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
therealdeal.com
Development underway on former Unilever hub in Englewood Cliffs
Work has begun on the first multifamily development in Englewood Cliffs in more than 40 years. Garden Communities recently started demolition at 800 Sylvan Avenue in the Bergen County borough, ROI-NJ reported. The 20-acre site housed office and research and development operations for Unilever for decades. Last year, Garden Communities...
The Dangers of East Hanover Ave
An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.
Is Linden, NJ full of undesirable stoners? (Opinion)
Well there's a headline I never guessed I'd write. I grew up next door to this Union County city of 43,000 people. Being from Rahway it's where we often hung out as teenagers. It's where my mom has lived for the past 30+ years. And, according to a lawsuit filed...
Portnoy Blown Away By Bar Pie At Dumont's Grant Street Cafe
A popular North Jersey restaurant got a visit from Barstool's Dave Portnoy. The CEO who tours the country sampling pizza had high hopes for Dumont's Grant Street Cafe, excited to bite into their "bar pie." It didn't disappoint. "Light, good flavor, it's got the perfect amount of grease," Portnoy said...
evgrieve.com
Brooke Smith revisits the neighborhood's 1980s hardcore scene with 'Sunday Matinee'
All photos by Brooke Smith/reposted with permission. As an unhappy teen growing up in Rockland County in the 1980s, Brooke Smith found solace riding the 9A bus into the city. Once here, she'd take the A train to West Fourth Street. One day decided to keep walking on Eighth Street into the East Village and onto St. Mark's Place.
Newark Lies About $190 Million Railroad Investment
Newark's railway tracks are cracked and worn after nearly a century.Photo byBridget Mulroy. Newark’s Penn Station is nearly 90 years old, it was built in 1935. If anyone has traveled through Newark’s Penn Station or driven passed the tracks along McCarter Highway, you’ll have seen for yourself that the transportation hub is in severe need of a makeover.
Police: NJ men stole thousands of dollars in jackets
PARAMUS — Police have arrested three young men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in high-end winter gear from a Ski Barn store along Route 17. Around noon on Nov. 23, Paramus police got a call from a Ski Barn employee who reported that it appeared the same three men who pulled off a “hit and run” theft at the store a week earlier were back.
Wayne, NJ couple cheated out of nearly $20K in ‘grandparent scam’
WAYNE — Police are again warning residents about the crime-by-phone known as the "grandparent scam," saying an elderly couple from the township was recently victimized by two New York men. In a release Wednesday, the Wayne Police Department said the residents' adult child called the authorities on Nov. 21,...
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
advertisernewssouth.com
Sussex County History Today: Ski Country
As the calendar flips to display December, the weather inevitably turns to the cold of winter. One of the first thoughts most have is to envision snow, which is followed, for many, by the prospect of skiing. Sussex County has a rich history of New Jersey skiing and ski areas....
Organized Crew Nabbed After Snatching $12G Worth Of Winter Clothing From Ski Barn: Paramus PD
A trio of high-end shoplifters who swiped nearly $18,000 worth of jackets and parkas from a Paramus Ski Barn earlier this month were captured after hitting the same store exactly a week later, authorities said. Shoppers and motorists were among those who looked on as the members of the shoplifting...
theobserver.com
Nutley senior citizen bilked of substantial cash by two 20-something Lyndhurst residents: Nutley PD
Nutley police continue to investigate a fraud in which an older resident who met a woman on the social media app “Nextdoor” led to the victim losing a substantial amount of cash, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the Nutley PD’s public-information officer, said. Montanari says on Tuesday, Nov....
In the Ironbound
To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
roi-nj.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $22.25M sale of two-building office and medical park in Wayne
Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale of Oak Hill Park, a 122,600-square-foot office and medical park in Wayne, for $22.25 million, according to a Monday announcement. Cushman & Wakefield’s Frank DiTommaso, David Bernhaut, Andy Merin, Gary Gabriel and Seth Zuidema represented the seller, Chopp Holdings. Cushman & Wakefield leasing experts Jerry Shiffrin, Frank Maldonado and Dan Johnsen were also involved in the transaction and acquisition financing was arranged by Brad Domenico of Progress Capital.
TWO-FER: Twin Clifton Police Pursuits End In Luxury Car Crashes
Two Clifton police pursuits ended in crashes within moments of one another -- one involving a $200,000 Bentley stolen hours earlier from a car wash near the George Washington Bridge and another a Mercedes Benz that hit a patrol car in Newark, authorities said. Two bandits swiped the 2021 Bentley...
SMASH BURGLARS: Photos Show Destructive Wyckoff Jewelry Thieves At Work
PHOTOS: Three burglars who smashed their way into a Wyckoff jewelry store cleared broken glass from the front of the shop, loaded a plastic trash can with bling and fled, security images released by police show. Township police released the images while trying to identify the trio who struck Devon...
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Violent Jersey City Jewelry Store Smash-And-Grab Caught On Video
A smash-and-grab of a Jersey City jewelry store captured on camera is being probed by police, and the five masked thieves are at large. Various reports say the women behind the counter were forced to get on the ground, and one worker was hit in the head with a gun as the masked men shattered display cases and grabbed whatever they could at Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
