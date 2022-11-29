Read full article on original website
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Dior and Denim Tears’s Tremaine Emory to Reveal Capsule Collection in Cairo
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones is teaming up with Denim Tears’s founder and creative director of Supreme Tremaine Emory, in the latest crossover between streetwear and luxury. Dior will reveal a...
Margot Robbie Means Business in Double-Breasted Chanel Suit & Gold Sandals for BAFTA ‘A Life in Pictures’ Career Retrospective
Margot Robbie brought chic style to London for a career retrospective event with BAFTA this week. The occasion, which explored Robbie’s acting work as part of BAFTA’s “A Life in Pictures” interview series, spotlit six of her films: “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “I, Tonya,” “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” “The Suicide Squad” and “Babylon.” For the occasion, the “Suicide Squad” star hit the red carpet at BAFTA’s 195 Piccadilly headquarters in a black Chanel suit. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2023 collection, her ensemble featured a matte tweed jacket with sharp lapels and double-breasted gilded pearl...
Sarita Choudhury Returns to ‘And Just Like That…’ for Season 2 in Gucci Sandals, Fendi Dress & Birkin Bag
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sarita Choudhury was on the run for season 2 of “And Just Like That…” While filming the show in Manhattan on Tuesday, the “And Just Like That…” star wore a flowing Fendi gown while chasing a thief who stole her orange Hermés Birkin handbag in a scene. Her cream silk ensemble featured a $4,900 gown from Fendi’s spring 2022 collection, inspired by the ’70s artworks of Antonio Lopez. The piece included draped sleeves and a cape silhouette, accented by a long...
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
Victoria Beckham Models Her Own ‘Posh’ Jumpsuits in Satin Heels for a Winter Fashion Statement
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham brought a “posh” take to holiday style in her own designs this week. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram Reel from home this week, wearing a ribbed knit jumpsuit with long sleeves and legs in a matte black palette. The now-sold-out single $990 piece was layered beneath a double-breasted trench coat, providing a chic base layer for Beckham’s winter-ready ensemble. However, Beckham also swapped her black set for the same jumpsuit in a kelly green hue...
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Jacquemus Does Home, Olivia Munn Fronts Le Ligne, Nike Tops Cyber Resale
DREAM WEAVER: “I have always dreamed of developing a bedding and homeware line,” said Simon Porte Jacquemus, who made his dream come true by collaborating with Danish homeware brand Tekla. The joint collection spans percale sheets, terry-cloth towels, robes, sleepwear and other ready-to-wear items, many of the items in the French designer’s fetish stripes. Unusual designs include a towel large enough for two people. More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021 “Jacquemus represents a modern approach to luxury, one that’s inclusive and focused on beautiful pieces that are made to the highest standards,” commented...
Dua Lipa Commands the ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Puma Cell Dome King Sneakers at FN Achievement Awards 2022 for Collection of the Year Award With Billy Wash
Dua Lipa and Billy Walsh will be honored with the Collection of the Year award at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. With a barrage of camera flashes, Lipa’s look set the red carpet on fire when she arrived in a black cutout dress worn overtop a dark blue coat with an embossed finish. The “Physical” songstress slicked her dark locks back, braiding them back for a sleek appearance and adorned her ears with mini Rainbow K hoops. Her makeup reflected the blue tones in her outfit, the hue smoked out on her eyelids. As for footwear,...
Kristin Cavallari Is Travel-Ready in Leggings and Nikes
Kirstin Cavallari packed her things and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story yesterday. The social media personality dressed in cozy clothes for a quick trip to Miami for her friend Steph Biegel’s bachelorette party. With a rolling suitcase by her side and chunky multicolored sneakers on her feet, Cavallari was ready to travel. The Uncommon James owner posed in black seemingly stretchy high-waisted leggings, which she paired alongside a plain cropped tank. Over top her tee, Cavallari wore a faux-fuzzy black cardigan that upped the comfort factor, keeping the “Laguna Beach” reality star bundled up for her trip to warmer...
LVMH’s Archive Sale, Katie Grand’s Prize, Sandra Choi’s Claridge’s Vision
OUT OF THE ARCHIVES: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has launched Heristoria, a platform of archival and historical pieces. The platform aims to find treasures within the company’s maisons and launch special sales of the unique items, each paired with experiences and services.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2021 Fashion AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Fashion Awards2019 British Fashion Awards: See the Red Carpet Photos “Heristoria reflects our passion for beautiful stories. Only a group like LVMH has the capacity to bring such a diversity of iconic heritage items under one umbrella; objects that are the ongoing expression of our maisons’...
Dua Lipa Pops in Bottega Veneta Plaid and White-Hot Boots to Receive Her Albanian Citizenship
Dua Lipa celebrated a remarkable personal milestone this week — and did so in sharp style. The Grammy Award-winning musician received her Albanian citizenship — and posed after the occasion — in a head-to-toe ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2023 collection. Designed by Mattheiu Blazy, her outfit featured a smooth blue midi-length dress with a cinched and padded bodice, overlaid with an allover dark red plaid print. A white woven leather handbag — also by Veneta — topped with the brand’s signature metallic gold ‘Sardine’ curved handle completed her attire. Finishing Lipa’s Lorenzo Posocco-styled outfit were layered gold and pearl rings, as...
French Fashion House Jacquemus Unveils Highly-Anticipated Tekla Collab
French fashion house Jacquemus has teamed up with Tekla for a collection of sleepwear pieces and products for the home. Rooted in the shared values held by both brands, the whimsical capsule combines Jacquemus’ playful approach with Tekla’s signature pieces. Captured against the dramatic landscape of Nonza beach...
Daisy Edgar-Jones Does Traditional Christmas Party Dressing In Tartan Miu Miu
While some celebrities reach for sequins and sparkle this time of year, Daisy Edgar-Jones is taking a more traditional approach to festive dressing. The actor wore a virgin wool navy and green tartan coat by Miu Miu to attend a carol service in London. She made her look extra sweet with patent T-bar Mary-Jane pumps.
Jimmy Choo collaborates with Timberland on footwear collection inspired by New York
Following the success of the first brand pairing in 2020, Jimmy Choo has collaborated again with Timberland on a new footwear collection inspired by the city of New York. This capsule sees Timberland’s Original Yellow Boot re-imagined through the lens of Jimmy Choo’s Creative Director, Sandra Choi. With...
Inside the Making of the Collaboration of the Year — Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock
On Nov. 30, Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock will be honored as Collaboration of the Year at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 28 print issue on how the two storied footwear brands came together. It was a perfect marriage of two footwear icons. The Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock two-part collaboration was a sell-out event for fans and merged the comfort brand’s classics with the essence of the design master. The hallmarks of the partnership were luxurious velvet uppers and crystal buckles, as well as playful polka-dot patterns on the signature cork-bottom sandals and clogs. According...
Designer Brands (DBI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
DBI earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
