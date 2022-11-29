ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Thursday, December 1

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

What to watch: No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina

After Clemson's six-year streak of ACC titles ended in 2021, the No. 9 Tigers will attempt to reclaim the conference crown and earn their seventh title in eight years when they face the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 8 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

PODCAST: Penn State recruiting breakdown with Brian Dohn; transfer portal preview

Between the coaching carousel, the final stretch of 2023 recruiting cycle efforts, and a massive wave of incoming transfer portal entries, December will provide plenty of material for college football discussions across America. Here on the Lions247 Podcast, we do our best to set the stage for an eventful month by bringing on two of the 247Sports network's lead experts.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo

Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal

Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Georgia outside linebackers picking up slack after losing Nolan Smith

The Georgia defense suffered a tremendous loss on Oct. 29 when outside linebacker Nolan Smith tore his pec muscle against Florida, ending his final season as a Bulldog prematurely. The task for the Bulldogs’ remaining outside linebackers since then has been to fill the void left by Smith, and while that hasn’t been easy, the group has done its part to make it happen.
ATHENS, GA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Receives PWO Commitment from 2023 Athlete Winston Yates

Winston Yates, a Class of 2023 wide receiver and defensive back from Paul VI High school in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Yates visited Penn State for its Nov. 12 game against Maryland, and he received an offer from Penn State on Nov. 15.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Clemson Insider

'It’s not acceptable'

Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
Onward State

Your ‘Farewell To Beaver Stadium’ Playlist

Penn State football closed out its 2022 regular season with a 35-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The victory brought home the Land-Grant Trophy and secured Penn State’s first 10-win season since 2019. While the Nittany Lions set their sights on a bowl game, fans are mourning the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thecomeback.com

Dabo Swinney gives blunt message to frustrated Clemson fans

The Clemson Tigers did not have an ideal end to the regular season, losing their regular season finale to in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday. Their offense looked extremely flat in the game, and head coach Dabo Swinney faced some criticism regarding quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on Monday. Swinney held his...
CLEMSON, SC
WTAJ

Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate

State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

