Penn State Daily Headlines: Thursday, December 1
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
What to watch: No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina
After Clemson's six-year streak of ACC titles ended in 2021, the No. 9 Tigers will attempt to reclaim the conference crown and earn their seventh title in eight years when they face the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 8 p.m. ET.
PODCAST: Penn State recruiting breakdown with Brian Dohn; transfer portal preview
Between the coaching carousel, the final stretch of 2023 recruiting cycle efforts, and a massive wave of incoming transfer portal entries, December will provide plenty of material for college football discussions across America. Here on the Lions247 Podcast, we do our best to set the stage for an eventful month by bringing on two of the 247Sports network's lead experts.
Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo
Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal
Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
Georgia outside linebackers picking up slack after losing Nolan Smith
The Georgia defense suffered a tremendous loss on Oct. 29 when outside linebacker Nolan Smith tore his pec muscle against Florida, ending his final season as a Bulldog prematurely. The task for the Bulldogs’ remaining outside linebackers since then has been to fill the void left by Smith, and while that hasn’t been easy, the group has done its part to make it happen.
Penn State Receives PWO Commitment from 2023 Athlete Winston Yates
Winston Yates, a Class of 2023 wide receiver and defensive back from Paul VI High school in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Yates visited Penn State for its Nov. 12 game against Maryland, and he received an offer from Penn State on Nov. 15.
'It’s not acceptable'
Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
Clemson's Dabo Swinney clears up 'flipping burgers' remark about Tennessee
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney cleared up last week's comments about Tennessee "flipping burgers" following the Vols' loss to South Carolina. It came a few days after his own team lost to the upset-minded Gamecocks. Swinney said it was a motivational tactic. "It’s a classic example of people just hearing what...
Your ‘Farewell To Beaver Stadium’ Playlist
Penn State football closed out its 2022 regular season with a 35-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The victory brought home the Land-Grant Trophy and secured Penn State’s first 10-win season since 2019. While the Nittany Lions set their sights on a bowl game, fans are mourning the...
Dabo Swinney gives blunt message to frustrated Clemson fans
The Clemson Tigers did not have an ideal end to the regular season, losing their regular season finale to in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday. Their offense looked extremely flat in the game, and head coach Dabo Swinney faced some criticism regarding quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on Monday. Swinney held his...
Penn State wants its 2 law schools ‘back together.’ Now it has to decide what that means
Penn State believes it has two good law schools. It would like to have one excellent one. With that vision in mind, President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday announced her intention to unify the two existing fully accredited Penn State law schools into one entity, and the creation of a task force aimed at recommending that best way for that to happen.
Penn State president recommends university’s 2 independent law schools ‘reunite’ as 1
Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park operated as one school between 2006-2014, but became separately accredited institutions after that.
Next step in State College Area Connector study will begin this week. Here’s what to know
Crews will set up equipment to assist in counting and documenting traffic in various locations in the study area.
1 Pennsylvania county remains at high COVID community level. Here’s latest on cases
Here’s the most recent COVID-19 community levels map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data from the state health agency.
Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
