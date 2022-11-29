ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Flying Magazine

Rolls-Royce Marks Successful Engine Test Run on Hydrogen

Rolls-Royce International [RYCEY] has marked a new milestone in the quest to field a viable hydrogen-powered solution for commercial aviation. In partnership with European low-cost carrier easyJet, the aerospace giant announced yesterday that it had completed a successful test run of its AE 2100A gas turbine powerplant fueled by “green” hydrogen. Chief technology officer Grazia Vittadini called the event a “breakthrough” for the company and the industry: “This achievement not only represents a technological breakthrough but demonstrates a tangible step towards proving that hydrogen could be a zero-carbon aviation fuel of the future,” she said via LinkedIn.
The Independent

Electric boost for Ford with £600m Government-backed loan

Car giant Ford is to expand its work on electric vehicles in Essex and Merseyside after receiving a £600 million Government-based loan.UK Export Finance said this will support thousands of jobs and help the manufacturer increase its electric vehicle range from two models to nine.Ford will boost the capacity of its plant at Halewood on Merseyside from 250,000 electric powertrain units per year to 420,000.The loan will also help protect Ford’s ability to deliver engineering services in Dunton, Essex.We have consistently backed FordInternational Trade Secretary Kemi BadenochUK Export Finance is a Government-linked body which helps promote the UK’s export industry...
Engadget

Honda will start US production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in 2024

The first model is a plug-in hybrid based on the new CR-V. Honda's big electrification push will include US-oriented hydrogen fuel cell cars. The automaker has revealed that it will begin US production of fuel cell vehicles in 2024. The first model will be a plug-in hybrid based on the current-generation CR-V (pictured here). You'll theoretically have pure electric driving for your daily commute, but still get zero-emissions driving for longer city-to-city jaunts.
Top Speed

An Onslaught Of New EV Startups Seems Imminent

Car manufacturers are just like any business - they want to make money. But research and development is a monumental investment for automakers, and that is where companies like ZF come in. ZF (ZF Friedrichshafen AG, or ZF Group) is a manufacturer of car parts that sells components, like its gearboxes, to manufacturers like BMW or Toyota. Now, the company is looking to further its presence by providing entire drivetrains to EV automakers, and the cost savings is likely to drive an entire slew of startup automakers who can bypass expensive R&D costs.
CNBC

DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees

CEO Tony Xu told employees that 1,250 corporate workers would be let go as part of a broader cost-cutting initiative. In a message released to the public, Xu offered 17 weeks severance and 2023 vesting as part of the severance package. is laying off 1,250 corporate workers as part of...
CNBC

Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees

Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
insideevs.com

Amazon Adds More Delivery Hubs And E-Bike Fleets Across The U.K.

Electric bikes and other cargo-focused light electric vehicles have transformed the landscape of last-mile delivery. They’ve enabled companies to deliver their products and services deeper within residential areas, while at the same time lowering operating costs, and of course, making business more sustainable. Across the globe, retail giants like...
Business Insider

Why a sustainability strategy is critical to sales in 2023

It's that time of year again: In many parts of the world, we are hitting the holiday season and the demand for everything — from kettlebells to toasters — is going through the roof. While that may be the constant, change is also in the air. Consumers want more insight into the ethics behind the product and the carbon footprint of what they buy. At the same time global supply chains face disruption from all sides, including geo-political uncertainty, supply challenges, inflation, and disruptions from extreme weather. In addition, it remains hard to truly understand and predict consumption habits and buying behaviors.
theevreport.com

Technology partnership with BMW Group: EAS Batteries accelerates development of cylindrical battery cells

Nordhausen / supraregional – EAS Batteries has supported the BMW Group’s “Battery Cell Competence Centre” in the development of its first cylindrical battery cells. The round cells have a diameter of 46 millimeters and will be used for the purely electric drive of future BMW models. The BMW Group officially presented the cylindrical cell format in September 2022.
Aviation International News

Carmaker Renault to Partner on Battery Development For Aircraft

French carmaker Renault has signed a research and development agreement with Airbus aimed at enhancing what the companies call their electrification roadmaps through improvements in battery technology. The partnership was announced on Wednesday during Airbus’s Sustainability Summit in Toulouse. The collaboration, which covers so-called technology bricks related to energy...
The Associated Press

Range Energy Launches with $8M in Seed Capital Bringing Electric Trailers to the Commercial Trucking Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Range Energy (Range), the hardware company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, announced $8M in seed capital today from UP Partners, R7, and Yamaha Motor Ventures. The company recently completed its software and hardware interface validation prototypes further accelerating the electrification of industrial transportation. Range’s powered trailers decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, reduce fuel costs for fleet owners, and are designed to eliminate operational disruptions borne from the transition to electric vehicles. To meet both immediate decarbonization needs as well as long-term fleet transformation ambitions, Range’s powered trailers are compatible with today’s diesel tow vehicles and tomorrow’s innovative all-electric tractors. With this timely, unique approach to the opportunity of electrification, Range is positioned to reach mass market adoption before the first electric semi-trucks are deployed at scale. In just a few months, the Range team has already begun testing multiple prototype powered trailers as it advances towards full scale development vehicles and testing alongside commercial partners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005599/en/ Range Energy launches with $8M in seed capital bringing electric trailers to the commercial trucking market (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
thefastmode.com

Vodafone NZ Becomes Microsoft Azure's Peering Service Partner

Vodafone New Zealand announced it has recently become a Microsoft Azure Peering Service partner. Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides direct access between Vodafone and Microsoft’s networks – providing users with diverse and highly available connectivity to Microsoft services at more locations, reducing latency and eliminating congestion. By leveraging Vodafone’s connectivity and professional services capabilities as well as Microsoft’s focus on cloud services, Vodafone aims to help organizations across Aotearoa enable a truly modern ICT experience from anywhere.
The Associated Press

Whip Around Launches New Document Management Solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Whip Around launches new document management solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers, a move designed to improve compliance and ensure their drivers are road ready at all times. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005035/en/ The Whip Around Wallet is a document storage and management solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers that’s available on web and mobile. (Photo: Business Wire)

Comments / 0

Community Policy