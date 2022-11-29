ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
oilcity.news

Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WYOMING STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: Deeper look at Mauna Loa PLUS heavy pockets of rain on Maui

A flood watch has been posted statewide for Monday, but trades should return by week's end. An area of tropical moisture is expected to increase humidity and the chance of showers by late Sunday or Monday. Gusty trades declining for the next several days. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:30...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Chance of heavy rain, thunder to start the work week

A trough moving over the islands from the south will bring the potential for locally heavy rainfall and a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday, with a flood watch posted for all main Hawaiian islands through Monday afternoon. Winds will be blowing from the south and southeast, bringing showers and possible...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Additional closures of recreation areas as lava continues to flow at Mauna Loa

As lava continues to flow into the Northeast Rift zone from Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife has closed additional recreation areas on the mountain. Unit J of the Kapāpala Game Management Area is closed until further notice. “No one should be accessing Mauna...
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Flood watch posted for the entire state, heavy rainfall possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide Flood Watch is on until 6 pm tonight. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Monthly Siren and Emergency Alert System test, Dec. 1

The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. The siren test will be coordinated with a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Viewing recommendations for Mauna Loa

For the first time since 1984, Kīlauea and Maunaloa are erupting side-by-side which is expected to draw an influx of visitors to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park who hope to see this rare event. The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority provided the following updates:. Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park launched a...
HAWAII STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers

As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Governor Ige issues Emergency Proclamation for Mauna Loa eruption

Governor David Ige issued an Emergency Proclamation relating to Mauna Loa on Monday night. “We’re thankful the lava flow is not affecting residential areas at this time, allowing schools and businesses to remain open. I’m issuing this Emergency Proclamation now to allow responders to respond quickly or limit access, if necessary, as the eruption continues.”
HAWAII STATE
Highlands Today

Spectators flock to see glowing lava from a Hawaiian volcano

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The world’s largest volcano spewed rivers of glowing lava Wednesday, drawing thousands of visitors who jammed a Hawaii highway. Mauna Loa awoke from its 38-year slumber Sunday, spewing volcanic ash and debris To descend from the sky. A major highway connecting cities on the east and west coasts of the Big Island became the site of an unexpected sight as thousands of cars jammed the highway near Volcanoes National Park.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pahala area of Hawaii Island early Tuesday morning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not large enough to trigger a tsunami. Officials said the quake happened around 3:30 a.m. east of Pahala at...
PAHALA, HI
KHON2

Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Overflight at Mauna Loa shows migration of lava from summit into the Northeast Rift Zone

Editorʻs Note: This story has been updated with new information at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Ken Hon, Scientist-in-Charge of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, said during a 4:15 a.m. news conference on Monday that it was too early to tell if the Mauna Loa eruption — its first in 38 years — would remain at the summit of the 13,681-foot volcano or move down one of the rift zones.
HAWAII STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY

