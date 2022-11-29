Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
South Korea's SM Entertainment Plans to Set Up Its Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore
South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region. On top of that, the company plans to launch retail businesses in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions. SM Entertainment told CNBC that...
NBC San Diego
China Could Reopen in March, But Zero-Covid Has Shaken Confidence in Supply Chains, Economist Says
While Chinese authorities could gradually unwind restrictions in March, zero-Covid policies are starting to hurt global confidence in the country's industrial supply chains, said Li Daokui, Mansfield Freeman professor of economics at China's Tsinghua University. In the short term, supply chains will be largely unaffected since factories are still operating,...
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
Flying Magazine
Rolls-Royce Marks Successful Engine Test Run on Hydrogen
Rolls-Royce International [RYCEY] has marked a new milestone in the quest to field a viable hydrogen-powered solution for commercial aviation. In partnership with European low-cost carrier easyJet, the aerospace giant announced yesterday that it had completed a successful test run of its AE 2100A gas turbine powerplant fueled by “green” hydrogen. Chief technology officer Grazia Vittadini called the event a “breakthrough” for the company and the industry: “This achievement not only represents a technological breakthrough but demonstrates a tangible step towards proving that hydrogen could be a zero-carbon aviation fuel of the future,” she said via LinkedIn.
Talon Metals Aiming to Provide Domestic Nickel For EVs
Todd Malan, chief external affairs officer and head of climate strategy for Talon Metals, joined Cheddar News to discuss the based metal company's operations for the domestic battery supply chain.
Engadget
Honda will start US production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in 2024
The first model is a plug-in hybrid based on the new CR-V. Honda's big electrification push will include US-oriented hydrogen fuel cell cars. The automaker has revealed that it will begin US production of fuel cell vehicles in 2024. The first model will be a plug-in hybrid based on the current-generation CR-V (pictured here). You'll theoretically have pure electric driving for your daily commute, but still get zero-emissions driving for longer city-to-city jaunts.
Electric boost for Ford with £600m Government-backed loan
Car giant Ford is to expand its work on electric vehicles in Essex and Merseyside after receiving a £600 million Government-based loan.UK Export Finance said this will support thousands of jobs and help the manufacturer increase its electric vehicle range from two models to nine.Ford will boost the capacity of its plant at Halewood on Merseyside from 250,000 electric powertrain units per year to 420,000.The loan will also help protect Ford’s ability to deliver engineering services in Dunton, Essex.We have consistently backed FordInternational Trade Secretary Kemi BadenochUK Export Finance is a Government-linked body which helps promote the UK’s export industry...
NBC San Diego
UK Banks Told to Break ‘Class Ceiling' With New Targets to Boost Diversity Among Senior Hires
The U.K.'s financial services sector has been told it needs to do more to "break the 'class' ceiling," with new targets to boost working-class senior hires by 2030. Governing body the City of London Corporation said the moves were crucial for improving boardroom diversity and boosting growth in the sector.
Top Speed
An Onslaught Of New EV Startups Seems Imminent
Car manufacturers are just like any business - they want to make money. But research and development is a monumental investment for automakers, and that is where companies like ZF come in. ZF (ZF Friedrichshafen AG, or ZF Group) is a manufacturer of car parts that sells components, like its gearboxes, to manufacturers like BMW or Toyota. Now, the company is looking to further its presence by providing entire drivetrains to EV automakers, and the cost savings is likely to drive an entire slew of startup automakers who can bypass expensive R&D costs.
US News and World Report
Mazda Unveils $11 Billion EV Spending Plan, Considers Investing in Battery Production
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production. The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles (EVs) to up to 40% of its total global sales by...
insideevs.com
Amazon Adds More Delivery Hubs And E-Bike Fleets Across The U.K.
Electric bikes and other cargo-focused light electric vehicles have transformed the landscape of last-mile delivery. They’ve enabled companies to deliver their products and services deeper within residential areas, while at the same time lowering operating costs, and of course, making business more sustainable. Across the globe, retail giants like...
NBC San Diego
Apple Limited a Crucial AirDrop Function in China Just Weeks Before Protests
A Nov. 9 software update included an additional AirDrop feature applying only to iPhones sold in mainland China. AirDrop, which allows users to share content between Apple devices, has become an important tool in demonstrators' efforts to circumvent authoritarian censorship. The feature relies on wireless connections between phones, rather than...
theevreport.com
Technology partnership with BMW Group: EAS Batteries accelerates development of cylindrical battery cells
Nordhausen / supraregional – EAS Batteries has supported the BMW Group’s “Battery Cell Competence Centre” in the development of its first cylindrical battery cells. The round cells have a diameter of 46 millimeters and will be used for the purely electric drive of future BMW models. The BMW Group officially presented the cylindrical cell format in September 2022.
How COVID-19 transformed the jobs market
Large-scale outbreaks of mortal diseases cause people to think about their current circumstances, what they do, how they want to spend the rest of their lives.
Aviation International News
Carmaker Renault to Partner on Battery Development For Aircraft
French carmaker Renault has signed a research and development agreement with Airbus aimed at enhancing what the companies call their electrification roadmaps through improvements in battery technology. The partnership was announced on Wednesday during Airbus’s Sustainability Summit in Toulouse. The collaboration, which covers so-called technology bricks related to energy...
Range Energy Launches with $8M in Seed Capital Bringing Electric Trailers to the Commercial Trucking Market
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Range Energy (Range), the hardware company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, announced $8M in seed capital today from UP Partners, R7, and Yamaha Motor Ventures. The company recently completed its software and hardware interface validation prototypes further accelerating the electrification of industrial transportation. Range’s powered trailers decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, reduce fuel costs for fleet owners, and are designed to eliminate operational disruptions borne from the transition to electric vehicles. To meet both immediate decarbonization needs as well as long-term fleet transformation ambitions, Range’s powered trailers are compatible with today’s diesel tow vehicles and tomorrow’s innovative all-electric tractors. With this timely, unique approach to the opportunity of electrification, Range is positioned to reach mass market adoption before the first electric semi-trucks are deployed at scale. In just a few months, the Range team has already begun testing multiple prototype powered trailers as it advances towards full scale development vehicles and testing alongside commercial partners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005599/en/ Range Energy launches with $8M in seed capital bringing electric trailers to the commercial trucking market (Photo: Business Wire)
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
Whip Around Launches New Document Management Solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Whip Around launches new document management solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers, a move designed to improve compliance and ensure their drivers are road ready at all times. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005035/en/ The Whip Around Wallet is a document storage and management solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers that’s available on web and mobile. (Photo: Business Wire)
KinectAir Launches Corporate Accounts as On-Demand, Point-to-Point Air Travel Contributes Positively to Business Efficiency
VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- KinectAir, the operating system of the private aviation and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) markets, today announced the availability of corporate accounts for its growing fleet of aircraft accessible via its Part 135 partnerships. KinectAir has been operating its first regional “node” for six months with each flight being flown profitably. With this success has come demand from businesses operating in the Pacific Northwest to leverage KinectAir’s point-to-point air travel solution to increase their own operating efficiency and receive the benefits of pre-payment for corporate travel. By offering a pre-paid corporate product, KinectAir benefits corporations managing their travel expenses and budgets heading into 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005450/en/ KinectAir Launches Corporate Accounts as On-Demand, Point-to-Point Air Travel Contributes Positively to Business Efficiency (Photo: Business Wire)
