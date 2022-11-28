Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Ohio State slips to No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has dropped back to fifth in the latest in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. The Buckeyes lost their season finale against Michigan on Saturday. This is the second-straight win for the Wolverines, who are now the No. 2 team behind Georgia.
WTOL-TV
C.J. Stroud named Big Ten's QB and Offensive Player of the Year for 2nd straight season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten Conference's quarterback and offensive player of the year. The conference announced Stroud was voted as the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year on Wednesday. Stroud won both of...
WTOL-TV
Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Receiver of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been named the Big Ten Conference's top receiver. The conference announced the sophomore is this year's Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year on Wednesday. Harrison Jr. is the first Buckeye to win the award since it's inception in 2011.
WTOL-TV
Big Ten fines MSU $100,000 for tunnel brawl, U of M publicly reprimanded
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Big Ten Conference has announced Michigan State University has been fined $100,000 while the University of Michigan was given a public reprimand in connection to the postgame tunnel incident. On Oct. 29, the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7. Soon after the game, social media...
WTOL-TV
Does Toledo have the best zoo lights in the country? Vote for the Toledo Zoo here
TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you think the Toledo Zoo has the best Christmas lights display in the country? To show your support, you can vote for the Lights Before Christmas on USA Today's 2022 "10 Best Zoo Lights" list. As of Wednesday, Toledo's own Lights Before Christmas sits in...
WTOL-TV
Adrian Christmas tree honors missing Michigan woman Dee Warner
Dee Warner was last seen on April 25, 2021, in Franklin Township, Michigan. The tree is part of the Comstock Christmas Riverwalk, which lights up Friday at 7:30 p.m.
WTOL-TV
By the numbers: Active warrants in the city of Toledo
There is a 1 in 50 chance of meeting a stranger with an active traffic violation warrant in Toledo. Based on police records, WTOL 11 breaks down warrants in Toledo.
WTOL-TV
Toledo Police Department declares Operation R.A.S.E.R. a success
Toledo police say 2022's final so-called "Toledo Enhancement Area Method" operation was a success. R.A.S.E.R stands for Reynolds Airport Safety Enforcement Response.
WTOL-TV
Toledoans struggle with aftermath of flooding, uncertainty of what comes next after water main break
Millions of gallons of water erupted when a burst distribution pipe in north Toledo flooded a dozen streets. Hundreds of residents face extensive damage to property.
WTOL-TV
Shooting under investigation, suspect at large in east Toledo
A person was shot Monday afternoon near the parking lot of Dollar Tree in the 600 block of East Broadway Street. The suspect fled the scene, Toledo police claim.
WTOL-TV
Health officials investigating 46 confirmed measles cases from Columbus-area schools, day cares
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus health officials held a press briefing Wednesday afternoon as measles cases among children rise to 46. Columbus Public Health said 18 day cares and schools have had cases. All of the cases involved children who are unvaccinated. Nineteen of the cases were hospitalized. According to...
