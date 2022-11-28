ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOL-TV

Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Receiver of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been named the Big Ten Conference's top receiver. The conference announced the sophomore is this year's Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year on Wednesday. Harrison Jr. is the first Buckeye to win the award since it's inception in 2011.
