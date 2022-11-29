ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Four-Star ATH Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

Lincoln (NE) four-star athlete Malachi Coleman announced his decommitment from Nebraska Thursday morning. The 6-foot-5, 205 pounder had been committed to the Cornhuskers since October. Coleman sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. I would love to thank all the coaches and staff at Nebraska that recruited me and...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Gamecocks offer fast-rising transfer portal OL

Brace yourself, South Carolina football fans, the transfer portal bonanza is about to kick off. While the FBS 45-day window for the transfer portal is set to open next Monday, not only are prospects already announcing their intentions to enter the portal but FCS prospects can already enter it. And...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy