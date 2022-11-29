Read full article on original website
Related
5 moves the Sixers can make to turn season around
If the Philadelphia 76ers made any of these five moves, it could erase a disappointing start to their season. The Philadelphia 76ers are currently sitting at 11-9, in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. For many teams, this might be prime position in a competitive conference with two clear favorites in the Bucks and the Celtics and newcomer Cavaliers who are looking like a potential contender early in the season. But for the 76ers, a team with arguably last season’s MVP in Joel Embiid, a former MVP in James Harden, and the incredibly talented Tyrese Maxey, this has been disappointing.
Sixers star James Harden’s 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid’s superhero performance vs. Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks seem to always have heated battles whenever these two teams are matched up against each other. And Joel Embiid seems to not have forgotten the Hawks’ triumph over his Sixers during the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he seems to always have an added motivation whenever he goes up against Atlanta.
Ben Simmons' Injury Status In Magic-Nets Game
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Earned More Than $400K Per Game While Injured Last Year
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was among the most costly injured players during the NBA season last year. According to a study by Online Betting Guide, Butler cost the Heat $448,478 per game while injured. He missed 24 games, meaning he made $10,763,480 while sidelined. Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden...
What Have the Philadelphia 76ers Learned During the James Harden Injury Absence?
Breaking down the positives and negatives of James Harden's recent injury absence. The post What Have the Philadelphia 76ers Learned During the James Harden Injury Absence? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sixers' 3-game winning streak ends with loss to Cavaliers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 113-85 on Wednesday night.Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland, which led by a season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers are 9-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the third-best home mark in the NBA."For us to take the next step, we've got to take it on the road and play the same way," LeVert said. "That's something we're working on and I think we're finding our rhythm as...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
CBS Sports
James Harden injury update: 76ers star targeting Dec. 5 return vs. Rockets in upcoming road trip, per report
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is targeting a return to the court during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, with Monday's game against the Rockets serving as the likeliest date for his comeback, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Harden has been out since Nov. 4 with a right foot tendon sprain.
Comments / 0