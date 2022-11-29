ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Democrat Beto O'Rourke takes his shot with Texas voters again

Texas' incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could be facing his closest Democratic challenger ever, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the one-time Democratic star who is risking his second straight election statewide loss in Texas. Early voting ended Friday, with almost 4.8 million Texans voting before Election Day, far fewer than the...
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Meet the Texas Weirdo Mixing Kraftwerk with Doug Sahm to Create ‘Kraut-Country’

In his round X-ray specs and solar-system button-up, Garrett T. Capps looks like he’s just emerged from the farthest reaches of outer space. The San Antonio musician sounds like it, too. Since forming his band NASA Country in 2017, Capps has been working to introduce an unconventional new sound into country music, one that mixes the electronic, experimental hum of Kraftwerk with the cosmic hippie twang of Doug Sahm. Capps calls it “Kraut-country.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bustle

The Texas Killing Fields

Many of the deaths and disappearances featured in Netflix’s The Texas Killing Fields remain unsolved, but at least one piece of the decades-long mystery was settled fairly recently. As is explored in the new docuseries, out Nov. 29, Clyde Hedrick was initially charged with “abuse of a corpse” in connection with Ellen Beason’s death — which first put him on Tim Miller’s radar as a possible suspect in the death of his daughter, Laura Miller.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

The Texas State Hat: Cowboy Hat

Texas became the first state to adopt an official state hat, and naturally, it was the cowboy hat. Worn by presidents, lesser politicians, Texas state highway troopers, country and rock stars, barrel-racing cowgirls, villain J.R. Ewing of the television show Dallas, and even real-life ranching icons, like Big Bend’s Hallie Stillwell and Albany’s Watt Matthews.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Abell Auction Co. Presents the Estate of Larry Flynt (1942-2021) on December 13

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Abell Auction Co. is proud to present the estate of Larry Flynt (1942–2021), the iconic public figure who helmed the HUSTLER empire and worked tirelessly to expand the parameters of free speech in America. Featuring a collection of American slag glass lamps, art deco lighting, Empire furniture, appointments and much more. The online auction will be held on Tuesday, December 13 at 9 a.m. PST. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005344/en/ This Christmas photo of Larry Flynt and his wife Elizabeth Berrios was taken at the Los Angeles headquarters of Larry Flynt Publications in 2008. Abell Auction Co. will offer treasured items from the Flynt estate at its December 13 online sale. www.abell.com. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

2 sick jurors lost from deliberations at Masterson trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two deliberating jurors at the rape trial of former “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson were dismissed Monday because they have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo replaced the jurors with two alternates and told the panel to start over with deliberations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Gold Rush treasures from 1857 shipwreck up for Reno auction

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Since the recovery of sunken treasure began decades ago from an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of South Carolina, tens of millions of dollars worth of gold has been sold. But scientists, historians and collectors say that the real fortunes will begin to hit the...
RENO, NV

