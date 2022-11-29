LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Abell Auction Co. is proud to present the estate of Larry Flynt (1942–2021), the iconic public figure who helmed the HUSTLER empire and worked tirelessly to expand the parameters of free speech in America. Featuring a collection of American slag glass lamps, art deco lighting, Empire furniture, appointments and much more. The online auction will be held on Tuesday, December 13 at 9 a.m. PST. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005344/en/ This Christmas photo of Larry Flynt and his wife Elizabeth Berrios was taken at the Los Angeles headquarters of Larry Flynt Publications in 2008. Abell Auction Co. will offer treasured items from the Flynt estate at its December 13 online sale. www.abell.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO