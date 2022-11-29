ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porzingis scores 41, Towns hurt as Wizards beat T-Wolves

By The Associated Press
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2xMG_0jQjHPxl00
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and forward Kyle Kuzma (33) smile during a timeout in the second half of an NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP photo

WASHINGTON – Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury.

Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt. He was helped off without putting weight on the leg, and the team announced that he had a right calf strain.

Porzingis made all six of his 3-pointers in the first half. Washington shot 57% from the field for the game.

Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for the Wizards and Bradley Beal added 22.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 29 points.

NETS 109, MAGIC 102

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points and Brooklyn beat Orlando to get back to .500.

Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39 minutes on the second night of back-to-back games.

Kyrie Irving added 20 points and Nic Claxton had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Nets (11-11), who had to play the second half without Ben Simmons after he was bothered by knee soreness.

Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol each scored 24 points and Franz Wagner chipped in 21 for the Magic, who have lost five straight games and seven of their last eight.

76ERS 104, HAWKS 101

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid sank the go-ahead 14-footer with 18.6 seconds left and scored 30 points in his return from a sprained left foot as Philadelphia beat Atlanta.

Embiid scored seven points in the final minute as the 76ers rallied. He had missed the previous four games with a sprained left foot.

Tobias Harris scored 24 points and Shake Milton had 21 for the Sixers.

Young and De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 18 points apiece.

CELTICS 140, HORNETS 105

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 35 points, Marcus Smart had 22 points and a career-high 15 assists, and Boston cruised past Charlotte.

The Celtics led by 27 points in the first quarter. It was the ninth straight win at home and the 13th in 14 games for the reigning Eastern Conference champions, who have the best record in the NBA.

Malcolm Brogdon had 21 points, six assists and five rebounds for Boston.

Jalen McDaniels scored 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 22 for the Hornets, who lost for the 12th time in 15 games.

SUNS 122, KINGS 117

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Devin Booker had 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals and Phoenix extended its winning streak to five.

Sacramento has lost three straight after a seven-game win streak.

Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for Phoenix, which has won six of seven.

Malik Monk scored 30 points for the Kings, his fourth game over 20 points this season. Domantas Sabonis finished with 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

RAPTORS 100, CAVALIERS 88

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return from injury, O.G. Anunoby scored 20 and Toronto beat Cleveland.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 14 points, Fred VanVleet had 13 and Scottie Barnes 11 as the Raptors improved to 8-2 at home.

Siakam returned after missing 10 games because of a strained right adductor. Toronto went 5-5 in his absence.

Evan Mobley had 18 points and 15 rebounds and Darius Garland added 18 points and 10 assists, but the Cavaliers lost to Toronto for the second time.

PELICANS 105, THUNDER 101

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift short-handed New Orleans past Oklahoma City.

With the Pelicans playing without Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, Williamson also had eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Trey Murphy III scored 20 points for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans slowed down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the floor, but the penetrating guard still scored 31 points on 7-of-21 shooting. He did most of his damage from the foul line, going 16 of 18.

Oklahoma City took a 101-100 lead on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, but New Orleans scored the final five points.

NUGGETS 129, ROCKETS 113

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored a season-high 31 and Denver beat Houston.

The win was the Nuggets’ third in a row following a home loss last Tuesday against lowly Detroit. Jokic and Murray combined to shoot 64.7% from the field.

Alperen Sengun led five Rockets in double figures with 18 points. Houston (5-15) has the worst record in the Western Conference, but had won three of its previous five games.

BULLS 114, JAZZ 107

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead Chicago past Utah.

Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk added 23 points and Collin Sexton chipped in 17. Utah lost its fifth straight.

Times Leader

Times Leader

